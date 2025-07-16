PFRDA Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Relaxation and Education Qualification

PFRDA Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has invited applications to fill 40 vacancies for the posts of Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) for the General, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Actuary, Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts from July 2 to August 6, 2025. Candidates should carefully read the advertisement and fully satisfy themselves about their eligibility for the advertised post. The eligibility conditions cover various parameters, including age limit, academic qualification, and nationality. Failing to fulfil any of these criteria at any stage will lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Further details about the PFRDA Grade A Eligibility Criteria are discussed on this page for the candidate’s reference.

PFRDA Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2025 The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has released the detailed PFRDA Grade A Eligibility Criteria in the official notification. Understanding these eligibility conditions enables candidates to identify whether they are qualified for the post. They will have to produce all the required documents as and when asked by the officials for verification. To be eligible, aspirants must hold a Master’s/Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field from any recognised University. Additionally, the age of the candidates must not exceed 30 years, and they should be Indian citizens. In this article, we have compiled detailed information about the PFRDA Grade A age limit, qualification, nationality, and more on this page. PFRDA Grade A Age Limit 2025 As per the official notification, the candidate’s age must not have exceeded 30 years as of July 31, 2025. It implies they must have been born on or after August 01, 1995, to be eligible for this post.

PFRDA Grade A Age Limit Relaxation There shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of the candidates belonging to reserved categories, such as SC, ST, OBC, etc. The category-wise PFRDA Grade A age limit relaxation is shared below: Category Age Relaxation Scheduled Caste (SC) 5 years Scheduled Tribe (ST) 5 years Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years PwBD 10 years PwBD (OBC) 13 years PwBD (SC/ST) 15 years Ex-servicemen 5 years PFRDA Grade A Educational Qualification Educational Qualification is an important component of the PFRDA Grade A eligibility criteria. The academic qualification varies for every stream associated with the post. Check the post-wise PFRDA Grade A educational qualification tabulated below: Post (Stream) Educational Qualifications General Master's Degree in any discipline or Bachelor's Degree in Law or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from a recognized University or ACA/ FCA from ICAI or ACS/ FCS from ICSI or ACMA/ FCMA from ICMAI (erstwhile AICWA/ FICWA from ICWAI) or CFA from CFA Institute. Finance and Accounts Graduation from a recognized university AND ACA/ FCA from ICAI or ACS/ FCS from ICSI or ACMA/ FCMA from ICMAI (erstwhile AICWA/ FICWA from ICWAI) or CFA from CFA Institute. Information Technology (Preferably in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)) Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (electrical / electronics and communication / information technology / computer science) or Masters in Computer Application or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers / information technology. OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with specialization in AI and ML / Masters in Computer Application with specialization in AI and ML / B.Sc. with specialization in AI and ML/ Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/ information technology with specialization in AI and ML Research (Economics) Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance)/ Econometrics Research (Statistics) Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance)/ Econometrics Actuary Graduation from a recognized University / Institute AND Pass or exemption in all Seven (07) 'Core Principles' subjects of the Institute of Actuaries of India (lAl) Examination. Legal Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University/ Institute. Official Language (Rajbhasha) Master's Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor's Degree level or Master's Degree in Sanskrit/English/ Economics/ Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor's Degree level from a recognised University/ Institute