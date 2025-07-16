PFRDA Grade A Salary 2025: In Hand Pay, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

PFRDA Grade A Salary: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has announced 40 vacancies for the recruitment of Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) in different streams. It is an excellent opportunity for graduates/postgraduates seeking a stable and reputable career path with long-term benefits and job security. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, and interview round. Selected candidates for this role will initially receive a basic pay of Rs. 44,500 plus allowances admissible to the post. Applicants should also check the job role to understand the roles and responsibilities related to this position. Further details about the PFRDA Grade A salary are discussed on this page.
PFRDA Grade A Salary Structure
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has announced the salary details in the official notification. This information can help candidates avoid any sort of confusion or dissatisfaction after the appointment. The selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India. Presently, the gross emolument, including all the allowances, is approximately Rs. 1,57,000 per month. Here is the breakdown of the PFRDA Grade A salary structure is tabulated below for reference purposes:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)- 85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years)
|
Minimum Basic Pay
|
Rs. 44500
|
Maximum Basic Pay
|
Rs 89150
|
Gross Emoluments
|
Rs. 1,57,000 (approx)
PFRDA Grade A Salary in Hand
The PFRDA Grade A salary in hand combines basic pay and allowances, and then subtracts it from applicable deductions to arrive at the monthly salary. Initially, the selected candidates will receive basic pay of Rs 44500, which may go up to Rs 89150, depending on their work performance, experience, and other factors. In addition to the basic pay, they will also receive various perks and allowances admissible to the post.
PFRDA Grade A Salary: Perks & Allowances
The selected candidates will be entitled to several perks, benefits, and allowances admissible to the Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) post. These lucrative allowances enhance the overall salary package. The list of perks and allowances included in the PFRDA Grade A salary is as follows:
-
PFRDA’s contribution towards National Pension System (NPS)
-
Grade Allowance
-
Special Allowance
-
Special Grade Allowance
-
Dearness Allowance
-
Local Allowance
-
Family Allowance
-
Special Compensatory Allowance
-
Learning Allowance
-
Housing Allowance
-
Leave Fare Concession
-
Medical Expenses (Hospitalisation and Non-Hospitalisation)
-
Personal Accident Insurance
-
Eye Refraction/ Cost of Spectacles
-
Education Allowance
-
Knowledge Updation Allowance
-
Briefcase
-
Conveyance Expenses
-
House Cleaning Allowance
-
Staff Furnishing Scheme
-
Scheme for Purchasing Computers
-
Pluxee Meal Card
-
Other Benefits
PFRDA Grade A Job Profile
The primary responsibility of the Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) at PFRDA is to handle all the duties and tasks related to the pension sector. The roles and responsibilities included in the PFRDA Grade A Job Profile are shared below:
-
To adhere to all the pension-related guidelines and regulations.
-
To formulate policies to handle the pension fund in an efficient manner.
-
To address all the customer grievances and complaints.
-
To perform all the tasks allocated by the seniors.
PFRDA Grade A Probation Period
The candidates appointed for the Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) post will be on probation for one year. They will be confirmed in the PFRDA services, subject to their satisfactory performance during the probationary period and verification of character and antecedents from the concerned authorities. However, if at any stage post-recruitment, it is found that the selected candidate was ineligible in any manner, their services are liable to be dispensed with.
