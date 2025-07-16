PFRDA Grade A Salary 2025: In Hand Pay, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

PFRDA Grade A Salary: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has announced 40 vacancies for the recruitment of Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) in different streams. It is an excellent opportunity for graduates/postgraduates seeking a stable and reputable career path with long-term benefits and job security. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, and interview round. Selected candidates for this role will initially receive a basic pay of Rs. 44,500 plus allowances admissible to the post. Applicants should also check the job role to understand the roles and responsibilities related to this position. Further details about the PFRDA Grade A salary are discussed on this page. PFRDA Grade A Salary Structure

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has announced the salary details in the official notification. This information can help candidates avoid any sort of confusion or dissatisfaction after the appointment. The selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India. Presently, the gross emolument, including all the allowances, is approximately Rs. 1,57,000 per month. Here is the breakdown of the PFRDA Grade A salary structure is tabulated below for reference purposes: Particular Details Pay Scale Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)- 85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years) Minimum Basic Pay Rs. 44500 Maximum Basic Pay Rs 89150 Gross Emoluments Rs. 1,57,000 (approx) PFRDA Grade A Salary in Hand The PFRDA Grade A salary in hand combines basic pay and allowances, and then subtracts it from applicable deductions to arrive at the monthly salary. Initially, the selected candidates will receive basic pay of Rs 44500, which may go up to Rs 89150, depending on their work performance, experience, and other factors. In addition to the basic pay, they will also receive various perks and allowances admissible to the post.

PFRDA Grade A Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates will be entitled to several perks, benefits, and allowances admissible to the Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) post. These lucrative allowances enhance the overall salary package. The list of perks and allowances included in the PFRDA Grade A salary is as follows: PFRDA’s contribution towards National Pension System (NPS)

