PFRDA Grade A Syllabus 2025: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has released 40 vacancies for the posts of Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) for the General, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Actuary, Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in Phase 1, Phase 2, and the interview. As per the official notification, the phase 1 online exam is scheduled for September 6, 2025. As the examination is around the corner, aspirants must check the syllabus and commence their preparation accordingly. It will help them focus only on the topics that are important from the exam perspective. They should also check the PFRDA Grade A exam pattern to get a clear picture of the exam requirements. Further details about the PFRDA Grade A Syllabus and Exam Pattern on this page.

PFRDA Grade A Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has announced the PFRDA Grade A syllabus and exam pattern in the official notification PDF. The syllabus can guide you well and simplify your exam preparation. Check the key highlights of the PFRDA Grade A recruitment drive shared below. Exam Conducting Body Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Post Name Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) Vacancies 40 Selection Process Phase 1, Phase 2, Interview Exam Mode Online Question Type Phase 1: MCQs Phase 2: Objective & Descriptive Negative Marking Yes PFRDA Grade A Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the PFRDA Grade A Exam Pattern to gain insights into exam format, question type, section-wise questions, maximum marks, marking scheme, and other details. It will help them formulate their exam techniques based on the test requirements and structure. Check the PFRDA Assistant Manager Exam Pattern for Phase 1 and Phase 2 discussed below.

PFRDA Grade A Exam Pattern for Phase 1 The PFRDA Grade A Phase 1 exam will be conducted online. It is divided into two papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper carries 100 marks. There shall be negative marking of 1/4th of the marks for each wrong answer in Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I. Check the PFRDA Grade A Exam Pattern for Phase 1 in the table below. Paper Streams/ Subject Maximum Marks No. of Questions Duration Paper 1 All Streams: Multiple choice questions on the subjects English Language 25 20 60 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 25 20 Test of Reasoning 25 20 General Awareness (including some questions related to Financial Sector) 25 20 Total 100 80 Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, Economics and Pension Sector. 100 50 40 minutes Information Technology, Finance and Accounts, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams: Multiple choice questions on Specialised subject related to stream. 100 50 40 minutes

PFRDA Grade A Exam Pattern for Phase 2 The PFRDA Grade A Phase 2 exam is a computer-based test. It consists of two papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper carries 100 marks. There shall be negative marking of 1/4th of the marks for each wrong answer in Paper 2 in Phase II. Check the PFRDA Grade A Exam Pattern for Phase 2 in the table below. Paper Streams/ Subject Maximum Marks No. of Questions Duration Weightage Paper 1 All Streams: English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills 100 3 60 minutes 1/3rd Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, Economics and Pension Sector. 100 50 40 minutes 2/3rd Information Technology, Finance and Accounts, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams: Multiple choice questions on Specialised subject related to stream. 100 50 40 minutes

PFRDA Grade A Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the PFRDA Grade A syllabus can simplify your preparation. It ensures that you focus only on exam-relevant chapters and achieve mastery in all the concepts. Get the direct link to download the syllabus PDF on this page. PFRDA Grade A Syllabus 2025 Download PDF PFRDA Grade A Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise The PFRDA Grade A syllabus is divided into two stages, i.e. Phase 1 online examination and Phase 2 online examination. Each phase is subdivided into two papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper comprises a wide range of topics from which questions can be asked in the exam. Aspirants must master the basics and practice advanced-level questions to maximise their chances of success. Here is the phase-wise PFRDA Assistant Manager syllabus discussed below for reference purposes.

PFRDA Grade A Syllabus for General Subjects The PFRDA Grade A Paper 1 syllabus of the Phase 1 exam is divided into four subjects for all the streams. It covers subjects like English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Test of Reasoning, and General Awareness (including some questions related to the Financial Sector. Have a look at the subject-wise PFRDA Grade A Syllabus for Paper 1 of Phase 1 is shared below. Subject Important Topics English Language Cloze test Grammar Sentence Improvement Synonyms One-word Substitution Para jumbles Idioms Double Fillers Phrasal Verbs Rearrangement Error Spotting Antonyms Comprehension Ability Comprehension passage, etc Quantitative Aptitude Ratio and Proportion Percentage Data Interpretation Simplification/ Approximation Profit and Loss Series and Quadratic Equation Mathematical Inequalities Time and Distance Data Sufficiency Pipes and Cistern Partnership Quantity Comparisons Simple and Compound Interest Average and Ages Time and Work Number Series Mixture and Alligation, etc Reasoning Ability Alphanumeric Series Ranking and Order Coding and Decoding Seating Arrangement Input-Output Puzzles Direction Sense Critical Reasoning Data Sufficiency Inequality Syllogism Blood Relation, etc General Awareness National News Financial and Economics News Power Plants in India Indian Dance Forms Financial Awareness Military Exercises Major events or days Sports National Parks and Sanctuaries Countries Capitals and their Currencies Reports and Government Schemes Science, Technology, and Space Awards and Honours Summits and Conferences held abroad Persons in News Books and Authors Environment Banking and Economy Airport Locations, Stadiums Organisations’ Headquarters Important Days Banks’ Headquarters and Taglines Chief Ministers and Cabinet Ministers, etc

PFRDA Grade A Syllabus for Professional Knowledge The PFRDA Grade A Paper 2 syllabus is common for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 online examinations. It covers various streams including General, Information Technology, Finance and Accounts, Research (Economics), Research (Statistics), Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams. Have a look at the subject-wise PFRDA Assistant Manager Syllabus for Paper 2 of both phases are shared below for the clarity of the candidates.

PFRDA Assistant Manager Syllabus for General Stream(Common Syllabus for both phases)

Here is the PFRDA Grade A syllabus for General Stream for both Phase 1 and 2, shared below for reference purposes:

A. Commerce & Accountancy

a) Accounting as a financial information system;

b) Accounting Standards with specific reference to Accounting for Depreciation, Inventories, Revenue Recognition, Fixed Assets, Foreign Exchange Transactions, Investments.

c) Cash Flow Statement, Fund flow statement, Financial statement analysis; Ratio analysis;

d) Accounting for Share Capital Transactions including Bonus Shares, Right Shares.

e) Employees Stock Option and Buy-Back of Securities.

f) Preparation and Presentation of Company Final Accounts.

B. Management

a) Management: its nature and scope; The Management Processes; Planning, Organization, Staffing, Directing and Controlling;

b) The Role of a Manager in an Organization. Leadership: The Tasks of a Leader;

c) Leadership Styles; Leadership Theories; A successful Leader versus an effective Leader.

d) Human Resource Development: Concept of HRD; Goals of HRD;

e) Motivation, Morale and Incentives: Theories of Motivation; How Managers Motivate; Concept of Morale; Factors determining morale; Role of Incentives in Building up Morale.

f) Communication: Steps in the Communication Process; Communication Channels; Oral versus Written Communication; Verbal versus non-verbal Communication; upward, downward and lateral communication;Barriers to Communication, Role of Information Technology.

C. Finance

1) Financial System

a) Role and Functions of Regulatory bodies in Financial Sector.

2) Financial Markets

a) Primary and Secondary Markets (Forex, Money, Bond, Equity, etc.), functions, instruments, recent developments.

3) General Topics

a) Basics of Derivatives: Forward, Futures and Swap

b) Recent Developments in the Financial Sector

c) Financial Inclusion- use of technology

d) Alternate source of finance, private and social cost-benefit, Public-Private Partnership

e) Direct and Indirect taxes; Non-tax sources of Revenue, GST, Finance Commission, Fiscal Policy, FiscalResponsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM),

f) Inflation: Definition, trends, estimates, consequences, and remedies (control): WPI, CPI - components

and trends.

D. Costing

1. Overview of Cost and Management Accounting - Introduction to Cost and Management Accounting

Objectives and Scope of Cost and Management Accounting.

2. Methods of Costing - Single Output/ Unit Costing, Job Costing, Batch Costing, Contract Costing,

Process/Operation Costing, Costing of Service Sectors.

3. Basics of Cost Control and Analysis - (i) Standard Costing, (ii) Marginal Costing, (iii) Budget and

BudgetaryControl.

4. Lean System and Innovation:-

a) Introduction to Lean System

b) Just-in-Time (JIT)

c) Kaizen Costing

d) 5 Ss

e) Total Productive Maintenance (TPM)

f) Cellular Manufacturing/ One-Piece Flow Production Systems

g) Six Sigma (SS)

h) Introduction to Process Innovation and Business Process Re-engineering (BPR).

E. Companies Act

The Companies Act, 2013 – Specific reference to Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter VIII, Chapter X,

Chapter XI,Chapter XII and Chapter XXVII.

F. Economics

a) Demand and Supply, Market Structures, National Income: Concepts and Measurement, Classical & Keynesian Approach Determination of output and employment, Consumption Function, Investment Function, Multiplier and Accelerator, Demand and Supply for Money, IS – LM, Inflation and Phillips Curve, Business Cycles

b) Balance of Payments, Foreign Exchange Markets, Inflation, Monetary and Fiscal Policy, Non-banking Financial Institutions.

G. Pension Sector

a) Status of pension sector in India

b) Types of retirement schemes in India and their features

c) National Pension System

d) Atal Pension Yojana

e) Annuity Plans

f) Basics of investment

PFRDA Assistant Manager Syllabus for Information Technology Stream (Common for both Phases) Here is the PFRDA Grade A syllabus for the Information Technology for both Phase 1 and 2, shared below for the ease of the candidates:

Database Concepts: ER‐model. Relational model: relational algebra, tuple calculus, Integrity constraints, normal forms. File organization, indexing (e.g., B and B+trees), Transactions and concurrency control.

SQL Queries: Select, view, truncate, delete, update, alter, Inner join, different types of outer joins, use of aggregate functions, Union, intersection, except, in and exist clauses, nested queries

Programming Concepts (Java /C C++): Program control (iteration, recursion, Functions), Scope of variables, Binding of variables & functions, Parameter passing, Functional and Logic Programming, OOPS Concepts, Inheritance, Class and object, Constructors, Functions, Exception Handling

Data Analytics Languages (Python /R): Regex, Slicing, Data reshaping, Dataframes, Dictionaries and Sets, File Management, Classes and Functions, Data Mining, Lists, Importing and exporting data, charts and graphs

Algorithms for problem solving: Tree and graph traversals, connected components,Spanning trees, Shortest paths; hashing, Sorting, Searching; Design techniques (Greedy, DynamicProgramming, Divideand-conquer)

Networking Concepts: ISO/OSI stack, LAN Technologies (Ethernet, Tokenring), TCP/UDP, IP, Basic concepts of switches, gateways, and routers, Application layer protocols (DNS, SMTP, POP, FTP, HTTP), Firewalls

Information & Cyber Security Concepts: Cyber Attacks, Software Development Security, Network security, Authentication, CIA - Confidentiality,Integrity and Availability, Network Audit, Systems Audit

Data warehousing: Data Extraction, Data Cleaning, Data Transformation,Data Loading, Metadata, Data Cube, Data Mart, Data Models,

Shell Programming: Shell Scripting Basics, Shell Variables, Shell Script Arguments, If Statement, Loop, Return, Basic UNIX commands

AI/ML: Machine Learning, Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Data Preprocessing, Model Evaluation, Linear Regression, Logistic Regression, Decision Trees, Clustering, Feature Engineering, Python for ML, Tensor Flow, PyTorch, Scikit-learn, NLP, Sentiment Analysis, Neural Networks, Overfitting and Underfitting, Cross-Validation, Reinforcement Learning, Cloud AI Services, Deployment Basics

PFRDA Assistant Manager Syllabus for Research (Economics) Stream

Here is the PFRDA Grade A syllabus for the Research (Economics) shared below for the ease of the candidates:

Economics: Demand and Supply, Market Structures, National Income, Determination of output and employment, Investment Function, Multiplier and Accelerator, Demand and Supply for Money, IS-LM, Inflation and Phillips Curve, Business Cycles, Inflation, Monetary and Fiscal Policy, Banking Functions, Public Goods, Tax & Non-Tax Revenue, Direct & Indirect Taxes, Fiscal Balance, Public Debt, Public Budget and Foreign Trade and Balance of Payments.

Statistics and Econometrics: Measures of Central tendency & dispersions, Correlation, Sampling methods, Sampling Distribution, Statistical Inferences, Hypothesis testing, Regression Analysis, Panel Data Analysis, Time Series Properties and Analysis.

Financial Institutions and Markets: Asymmetric Information, Market Model, Market Efficiency, Money, Credit and Capital Markets, Primary Market, Secondary Market, Commodity Markets, Mutual Funds, Stock Exchanges, Credit Rating Agencies, Pension And Insurance Markets, Foreign Exchange Markets, Role of International Financial Institutions, IS, IMF & World Bank.

PFRDA Assistant Manager Syllabus for Research (Statistics) Stream

Here is the PFRDA Grade A syllabus for the Research (Statistics) shared below for reference purposes:

Probability Theory

Descriptive Statistics

Probability Distributions

Statistical Inference

Sampling Techniques

Testing of Hypothesis

Economic Statistics

Time Series Analysis

Operations Research

Statistical Quality Control

Statistical computing, etc

PFRDA Assistant Manager Syllabus for Legal Stream (Common Syllabus for both phases) Here is the PFRDA Grade A syllabus for the Legal Stream for both Phase 1 and 2, shared below for the ease of the candidates:

PFRDA Act, 2013

PMLA, 2002

Constitution of India –Preamble, Part I, Part III, Part IV, Part IVA, Part V, Part VI, Part VIII, Part IXA, Part IXB, Part XI, Part XII, Part XIII, Part XIV, Part XIVA, Part XX,

Law of Contracts –Indian Contract Act, 1872 (Chapters I to VI and VIII to X), Indian Partnership Act, 1932, Specific Relief Act, 1963,

Criminal Law–Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Chapters I, II, III, IV, VII, XII, XVII, XIX) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023

Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023

Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 –Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VII, Part VIII (Schedule-I -OrderI, II, IV, VII, VIII, X, XI, XVI, XXXIX, XLVII)

Administrative Law and Principles of Natural Justice,

Jurisprudence and Interpretation of Statutes,

Law of Torts and Consumer Protection Act, 2019,

Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 –Part I, Part III, Part IV,

Transfer of Property Act, 1882 –Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter V,

Law of Trusts – Principles of trust, Parties to a Trust Deed and Duties of Trustees,

Corporate Law –Companies Act, 2013 (Chapter I, Chapter II, Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter V, Chapter VII, Chapter VIII, Chapter IX, Chapter X, Chapter XI, Chapter XII, Chapter XIII, Chapter XV, Chapter XVI, Chapter XXVII, Chapter XXVIII, Chapter XXIX); Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008; Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Part I, Part II),

Taxation –General principles

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023

Intellectual Property Rights- Concepts

RTI Act, 2005

PFRDA Assistant Manager Syllabus for Finance and Accounts Stream (Common for both Phases)

Here is the PFRDA Grade A syllabus for the Finance and Accounts for both Phase 1 and 2, shared below for reference purposes:

1. The Basic Financial Statement

• Trial Balance

• Balance Sheet

• Cash flow statement

• Income Statement

2. Analysis of Financial Statement Ratio

3. Break Even Analysis

4. IND AS

5. Standard on Auditing

6. Cost accounting concepts (basics)

• Marginal costing

• Cost volume profit analysis

• Cost sheet

• Forecasting

7. Management accounting

• Cost of capital

• Capital structure

• Capital budgeting

• Sources of finance

8. Corporate accounting

9. Business law

• Negotiable instruments

• Contract act

• Partnership act

• Company law (Go through all these laws with amendments)

10. Income Tax Act

11. GST

12. Knowledge of IT and Digital Transaction

13. Compliance of KYC Norms

14. Financial System: Role and Functions of Regulatory bodies in Financial Sector.

15. Financial Markets: Primary and Secondary Markets (Forex, Money, Bond, Equity, etc.), functions, instruments, recent developments.

16. General Topics

a) Basics of Derivatives: Forward, Futures and Swap

b) Recent Developments in the Financial Sector

c) Financial Inclusion- use of technology

d) Alternate source of finance, private and social cost-benefit, Public-Private Partnership

e) Direct and Indirect taxes; Non-tax sources of Revenue, Finance Commission, Fiscal Policy, Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM),

f) Inflation: Definition, trends, estimates, consequences, and remedies (control): WPI, CPI - components and trends.

g) Economics: Capital market, Money market, Micro and macro-economics concepts and Updates related to money market and RBI policies

PFRDA Assistant Manager Syllabus for Official Language (Rajbhasha) Stream (Common for both Phases) Here is the PFRDA Grade A syllabus for the Official Language (Rajbhasha) Stream for both Phase 1 and 2, shared below for reference purposes:

1. भारत सरकार की राजभाषा नीतत (Official Language Policy of the Govt. of India) सेसंबंधित प्रश्न

2. हिन्दी सेअंग्रेजी अनुवाद [शब्द / वाक्ांश / वाक् / Terms / Phrases / Sentences]

3. अंग्रेजी सेहिन्दी अनुवाद [शब्द / वाक्ांश / वाक् / Terms / Phrases / Sentences]

4. हिन्दी सेअंग्रेजी - ववधिक शब्दावली (Legal Terminology)

5. अंग्रेजी सेहिन्दी - ववधिक शब्दावली (Legal Terminology)

6. हिन्दी सेअंग्रेजी – पेंशन / प्रशासतनक / बकैंकंग / प ंजी बाजार / अर्थशास्त्र / सामाजजक सुरक्षा शब्दावली (Pension / Administrative / Banking / Capital Market / Economics / Social Security Terminology)

7. अंग्रेजी सेहिन्दी - पेंशन / प्रशासतनक / बकैंकंग / प ंजी बाजार / अर्थशास्त्र / सामाजजक सुरक्षा शब्दावली (Pension / Administrative / Banking / Capital Market / Economics / Social Security Terminology)

PFRDA Assistant Manager Syllabus for Actuarial Stream (Common for both Phases) Here is the PFRDA Grade A syllabus for the Actuarial Stream for both Phase 1 and 2, shared below to simplify candidates’ preparation:

Insurance and Management

Part 1 - Insurance

a) History of Indian Insurance, principles of Insurance;

b) Risk and uncertainty, pooling and diversification of risk, Indemnity and Insurable interest;

c) Legal foundations of Insurance, basics in Group/Health Insurance/Pensions; Intermediation: role in mobilising savings, evolution of various types and Bancassurance in India;

d) Functions performed by Insurers: Product design, pricing, distribution, underwriting, claims,

Investment and Reinsurance; Group Insurance (Superannuation Funds)

e) Insurance lines and products: Life Insurance and Annuities and Health Insurance; Liability risks and Insurance, valuation and Solvency requirements, Specialist Insurance lines in India - Reinsurance, GIC of India, obligator sessions and retention of risk within the Country.

Part 2 – Management

a) Its nature and scope;

b) Management Processes - Planning, Organisation, Staffing, Directing and Controlling; role of a Manager in an Organisation;

c) Leadership: The tasks of a leader; leadership styles; leadership theories; A successful leader versus an effective leader;

d) Human Resource Development- Concept of HRD; Goals of HRD; Career Planning – Training and Development;

e) Performance Appraisal - Potential appraisal and development - feedback and performance

counselling - rewards - employee welfare;

f) Motivation, Morale and Incentives: Theories of Motivation; How Managers Motivate; Concept of Morale; Factors determining morale; Role of Incentives in Building up Morale;

g) Communication: Steps in the Communication Process; Communication Channels; Oral versus Written Communication; Verbal versus non-verbal Communication; upward, downward and lateral communication; Barriers to Communication;

h) Role of Information Technology;

i) Corporate Governance: Factors affecting Corporate Governance; Mechanisms of Corporate Governance.