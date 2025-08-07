Which State is Known as the Valley of Rice?

Valley of Rice: Sikkim is known as the Valley of Rice because of its lush green paddy fields spread across the hills. Rice is the main crop grown here, using natural mountain water and traditional farming methods. The terraced fields give the state a scenic look during the growing season.
Why is Sikkim Called the Valley of Rice?
Sikkim earns this name because rice plays an important role in its agriculture and daily life. Even though the state is small, its hilly land is carefully used for terraced rice farming, which is both beautiful and productive.
How is Rice Grown in Sikkim?
Rice in Sikkim is grown during the monsoon season, using a system of step farming. Farmers collect and use natural rainfall and spring water. The fields are built along slopes and are known for their clean, organic growing methods.
Sikkim: India’s First Organic State
Sikkim became India’s first fully organic state in 2016. This means no chemical fertilizers or pesticides are used in farming. The rice grown here is clean, healthy, and chemical-free — a major reason why it stands out.
Traditional Rice Varieties in Sikkim
Sikkim grows some local and native rice types, such as red rice and sticky rice. These varieties are known for their taste, nutrition, and health benefits. The state works to preserve these traditional seeds through organic farming.
Interesting Facts About Rice in Sikkim
Sikkim is known for terraced rice fields
The state’s paddy fields are built along the hills in steps, making farming possible even in steep areas.
All rice in Sikkim is grown organically
Since 2016, the entire state follows organic farming laws. This makes Sikkim rice clean and healthy.
Red rice from Sikkim is rich in nutrition
Red rice grown in Sikkim is full of iron and fiber, and is popular for its soft texture and nutty flavor.
Rice farming supports many small farmers
In rural parts of Sikkim, rice farming is the main income source for many families.
Rice is used in Sikkim’s traditional cuisine
Popular dishes like sel roti, phagshapa, and local rice-based drinks are made during festivals and family events.
