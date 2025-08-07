Which State is Known as the Valley of Rice?

Valley of Rice: Sikkim is known as the Valley of Rice because of its lush green paddy fields spread across the hills. Rice is the main crop grown here, using natural mountain water and traditional farming methods. The terraced fields give the state a scenic look during the growing season.

Why is Sikkim Called the Valley of Rice?

Sikkim earns this name because rice plays an important role in its agriculture and daily life. Even though the state is small, its hilly land is carefully used for terraced rice farming, which is both beautiful and productive.

How is Rice Grown in Sikkim?

Rice in Sikkim is grown during the monsoon season, using a system of step farming. Farmers collect and use natural rainfall and spring water. The fields are built along slopes and are known for their clean, organic growing methods.