UGC NET December 2025 Registration Ends Today, Apply Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Now

UGC NET 2025 Last Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 today, November 7. Aspirants who are yet to apply can complete and submit their UGC NET application forms before 11.50 pm. The application correction window will be open from November 10 to 12. Candidates can submit their application forms for UGC NET Dec 2025 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Registration 2025 Last Date UGC NET is one of the most sought-after national-level exams conducted twice a year for candidates aspiring to qualify for the roles of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF). The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts this exam across various centres in India. The registration process for UGC NET 2025 began on October 7 and will conclude today, November 7. Candidates are advised to complete and submit their application forms well before the deadline to avoid last-minute rush or technical issues. The direct link to apply online for UGC NET is provided below for easy access.

UGC NET December 2025 Important Dates As per the official notification, the registration process is to be held from October 7 to November 7. The application correction window will be available from November 10 to 12. The UGC NET exam date for December 2025 are December 31 to January 7. Event Dates UGC NET December 2025 Application Start Date October 7, 2025 Last Date to Apply for UGC NET 2025 November 7, 2025 (till 11:50 PM) Last Date to Pay Application Fee November 7, 2025 (till 11:50 PM) Application Correction Window November 10 to 12, 2025 (till 11:50 PM) UGC NET Exam Dates 2025 31st December 2025 to 7th January 2026 UGC NET Application Form 2025 Link The online application for UGC NET Dec 2025 will remain active till 11:50 pm. The direct link for NTA UCG NET online form is provided below for your convenience.