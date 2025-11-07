RRB Group D City Slip 2025
CLAT 2026 Registration Close Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Correction Window Open Tell Nov 9

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 7, 2025, 08:51 IST

CLAT 2026 application window closes today, November 7, application correction window to close on November 9. Candidates yet to apply can visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2026 Registration Close Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Key Points

  • Last date to apply for CLAT 2026 is November 7
  • CLAT 2026 correction window open till November 9
  • Apply for CLAT 2026 UG, PG at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the CLAT 2026 application window today, November 7, 2025. It must be noted that this was the extended window for eligible candidates to apply for the exams. 

CLAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025. The exam will be conducted across different centres. CLAT application correction window 2025 is also open. Students can make changes to details entered or edit the test centre preferences until November 9, 2025.

CLAT 2026 application link is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to apply. 

CLAT 2026 Application - Click Here

CLAT 2026 Registration and Application Process

The CLAT 2026 online registration link is available on the website. Follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the CLAT Registration link

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all required documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit


