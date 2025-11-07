CLAT 2026 Registration Close Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Correction Window Open Tell Nov 9

CLAT 2026 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the CLAT 2026 application window today, November 7, 2025. It must be noted that this was the extended window for eligible candidates to apply for the exams.

CLAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025. The exam will be conducted across different centres. CLAT application correction window 2025 is also open. Students can make changes to details entered or edit the test centre preferences until November 9, 2025.

CLAT 2026 application link is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to apply.

CLAT 2026 Application - Click Here

CLAT 2026 Registration and Application Process

The CLAT 2026 online registration link is available on the website. Follow the steps provided below to apply.