CLAT 2026 Registration Close Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Correction Window Open Tell Nov 9

Key Points
- Last date to apply for CLAT 2026 is November 7
- CLAT 2026 correction window open till November 9
- Apply for CLAT 2026 UG, PG at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2026 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the CLAT 2026 application window today, November 7, 2025. It must be noted that this was the extended window for eligible candidates to apply for the exams.
CLAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025. The exam will be conducted across different centres. CLAT application correction window 2025 is also open. Students can make changes to details entered or edit the test centre preferences until November 9, 2025.
CLAT 2026 application link is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to apply.
CLAT 2026 Application - Click Here
CLAT 2026 Registration and Application Process
The CLAT 2026 online registration link is available on the website. Follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026
Step 2: Click on the CLAT Registration link
Step 3: Enter all the required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload all required documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
