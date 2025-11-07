RRB Group D City Slip 2025
WBP SI Physical Test Date 2025 Released at wbpolice.gov.in: Check PMT/PET Schedule & Admit Card Details

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 7, 2025, 12:58 IST

The WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025 have been officially announced by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The PMT and PET rounds will begin from 17th November 2025. Candidates can check the complete test schedule, eligibility criteria, and preparation tips in this article. Admit cards will be released one week before the test date.

WBP SI Physical Test Date 2025 Released at wbpolice.gov.in

WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released the WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025 on November 6, 2025, through its official website.

Candidates who successfully qualify for the WBP SI Written Exam will now proceed to the next stage, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PST). These tests are crucial parts of the final selection process.

Aspirants can check the complete WBP SI Physical Test schedule, venue details, and important instructions in this article to stay updated and well-prepared for the upcoming test.

WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially announced the WBP SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) dates for the Sub-Inspector (Armed & Unarmed Branch) Recruitment 2024. As per the latest schedule, the physical tests will begin from 17th November 2025 onwards.

The WBP SI Physical Test 2025 will be conducted over three consecutive days by the respective recruitment boards. Candidates should note that the WBP SI Physical Test Admit Card 2025 will be released approximately one week before the test date on the official website.

WBP SI Physical Test 2025 Overview

Below are the key details regarding the WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Organization

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Post Name

Sub-Inspector (Armed & Unarmed Branch)

Total Vacancies

464

Status

Released

WBP SI Physical Test Date 2025

From 17th November 2025 onwards

Job Location

West Bengal

Selection Process

Written Exam, PMT/PET, and Personality Test

Official Website

@prb.wb.gov.in

WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025 Official Notice

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the official notice for the WBP SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on its website, @prb.wb.gov.in. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be eligible to appear for the WBP SI Physical Test 2025.

Applicants can now check the official WBP SI Physical Test schedule and important instructions directly from the link provided below. 

Click Here to Check WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025 Official Notice PDF

WBP SI Physical Test Admit Card 2025 

Candidates appearing for the WBP SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) must carry the WBP SI Physical Test Admit Card 2025 to the exam venue. The WBPRB will release the admit card approximately one week before the test date on its official website, @prb.wb.gov.in.

WB Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) 2025

The WB Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) 2025 is the first stage of the WBP SI Physical Test. It evaluates candidates based on specific physical standards such as height, weight, and chest measurements. The detailed WB Police SI PMT parameters for different categories are as follows:

Gender

Category

Weight

Height

Chest

Male (Unarmed Branch)

Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes

52 kg

160 cm

76 cm (with 5 cm expansion)

All other categories

56 kg

167 cm

79 cm (with 5 cm expansion)

Male (Armed Branch)

Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes

54 kg

163 cm

81 cm (with 5 cm expansion)

All other categories

60 kg

173 cm

86 cm (with 5 cm expansion)

Female (Unarmed Branch)

Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes

47 kg

155 cm

-

All other categories

51 kg

160 cm

-

Transgender

Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes

50 kg

160 cm

-

All other categories

54 kg

166 cm

-

WB Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025

Candidates who successfully qualify in the PMT will be shortlisted for the WB Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025, which evaluates their speed, stamina, and endurance through running events. The detailed PET criteria are given below:

Gender

WB Police SI PET Criteria

Male (Both Armed & Unarmed Branch)

800 meters run within 3 minutes

Female (Unarmed Branch)

400 meters run within 2 minutes

Transgender (Both Armed & Unarmed Branch)

400 meters run within 1 minute 40 seconds

Important Points to Remember for the WB Police SI Physical Test 2025

The following are the important points to remember for WB Police SI Physical Test 2025:

  • Only candidates who qualify in the PMT will be eligible to appear for the PET.

  • The WBPRB will organize both PMT and PET rounds at officially designated venues across the state.

  • Candidates must qualify in both PMT and PET to be eligible for the Final Combined Competitive Examination.

  • Physically handicapped candidates are not eligible to apply for this post.

  • The decision of the recruitment board regarding eligibility and results will be final, and no further appeals will be entertained.

Preparation Tips for WBP SI Physical Test 2025

The WBP SI Physical Test 2025 plays a vital role in a candidate’s overall selection, as it tests physical strength, stamina, and discipline. Aspirants should start training early and follow a structured routine to perform well and clear this stage. The following are some simple yet effective preparation tips:

  • Engage in consistent workouts that focus on running, sprinting, and strength-building exercises. This will help improve your overall endurance and body control.

  • Since running is one of the most important parts of the test, practice long-distance and timed runs every day to meet the required performance standards.

  • Consume a healthy diet rich in proteins, fiber, and essential nutrients to boost your stamina, muscle recovery, and overall fitness.

  • Include stretching, yoga, and light warm-up exercises in your daily schedule to enhance flexibility and reduce the risk of injuries during training or the actual test.

