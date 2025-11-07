WBP SI Physical Test Date 2025 Released at wbpolice.gov.in: Check PMT/PET Schedule & Admit Card Details

WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released the WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025 on November 6, 2025, through its official website.
Candidates who successfully qualify for the WBP SI Written Exam will now proceed to the next stage, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PST). These tests are crucial parts of the final selection process.
Aspirants can check the complete WBP SI Physical Test schedule, venue details, and important instructions in this article to stay updated and well-prepared for the upcoming test.
WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially announced the WBP SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) dates for the Sub-Inspector (Armed & Unarmed Branch) Recruitment 2024. As per the latest schedule, the physical tests will begin from 17th November 2025 onwards.
The WBP SI Physical Test 2025 will be conducted over three consecutive days by the respective recruitment boards. Candidates should note that the WBP SI Physical Test Admit Card 2025 will be released approximately one week before the test date on the official website.
WBP SI Physical Test 2025 Overview
Below are the key details regarding the WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Organization
|
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector (Armed & Unarmed Branch)
|
Total Vacancies
|
464
|
Status
|
Released
|
WBP SI Physical Test Date 2025
|
From 17th November 2025 onwards
|
Job Location
|
West Bengal
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, PMT/PET, and Personality Test
|
Official Website
|
@prb.wb.gov.in
WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025 Official Notice
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the official notice for the WBP SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on its website, @prb.wb.gov.in. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be eligible to appear for the WBP SI Physical Test 2025.
Applicants can now check the official WBP SI Physical Test schedule and important instructions directly from the link provided below.
Click Here to Check WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025 Official Notice PDF
WBP SI Physical Test Admit Card 2025
Candidates appearing for the WBP SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) must carry the WBP SI Physical Test Admit Card 2025 to the exam venue. The WBPRB will release the admit card approximately one week before the test date on its official website, @prb.wb.gov.in.
WB Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) 2025
The WB Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) 2025 is the first stage of the WBP SI Physical Test. It evaluates candidates based on specific physical standards such as height, weight, and chest measurements. The detailed WB Police SI PMT parameters for different categories are as follows:
|
Gender
|
Category
|
Weight
|
Height
|
Chest
|
Male (Unarmed Branch)
|
Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes
|
52 kg
|
160 cm
|
76 cm (with 5 cm expansion)
|
All other categories
|
56 kg
|
167 cm
|
79 cm (with 5 cm expansion)
|
Male (Armed Branch)
|
Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes
|
54 kg
|
163 cm
|
81 cm (with 5 cm expansion)
|
All other categories
|
60 kg
|
173 cm
|
86 cm (with 5 cm expansion)
|
Female (Unarmed Branch)
|
Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes
|
47 kg
|
155 cm
|
-
|
All other categories
|
51 kg
|
160 cm
|
-
|
Transgender
|
Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes
|
50 kg
|
160 cm
|
-
|
All other categories
|
54 kg
|
166 cm
|
-
WB Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025
Candidates who successfully qualify in the PMT will be shortlisted for the WB Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025, which evaluates their speed, stamina, and endurance through running events. The detailed PET criteria are given below:
|
Gender
|
WB Police SI PET Criteria
|
Male (Both Armed & Unarmed Branch)
|
800 meters run within 3 minutes
|
Female (Unarmed Branch)
|
400 meters run within 2 minutes
|
Transgender (Both Armed & Unarmed Branch)
|
400 meters run within 1 minute 40 seconds
Important Points to Remember for the WB Police SI Physical Test 2025
The following are the important points to remember for WB Police SI Physical Test 2025:
-
Only candidates who qualify in the PMT will be eligible to appear for the PET.
-
The WBPRB will organize both PMT and PET rounds at officially designated venues across the state.
-
Candidates must qualify in both PMT and PET to be eligible for the Final Combined Competitive Examination.
-
Physically handicapped candidates are not eligible to apply for this post.
-
The decision of the recruitment board regarding eligibility and results will be final, and no further appeals will be entertained.
Preparation Tips for WBP SI Physical Test 2025
The WBP SI Physical Test 2025 plays a vital role in a candidate’s overall selection, as it tests physical strength, stamina, and discipline. Aspirants should start training early and follow a structured routine to perform well and clear this stage. The following are some simple yet effective preparation tips:
-
Engage in consistent workouts that focus on running, sprinting, and strength-building exercises. This will help improve your overall endurance and body control.
-
Since running is one of the most important parts of the test, practice long-distance and timed runs every day to meet the required performance standards.
-
Consume a healthy diet rich in proteins, fiber, and essential nutrients to boost your stamina, muscle recovery, and overall fitness.
-
Include stretching, yoga, and light warm-up exercises in your daily schedule to enhance flexibility and reduce the risk of injuries during training or the actual test.
