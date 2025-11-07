WBP SI Physical Test Date 2025 Released at wbpolice.gov.in: Check PMT/PET Schedule & Admit Card Details

WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released the WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025 on November 6, 2025, through its official website. Candidates who successfully qualify for the WBP SI Written Exam will now proceed to the next stage, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PST). These tests are crucial parts of the final selection process. Aspirants can check the complete WBP SI Physical Test schedule, venue details, and important instructions in this article to stay updated and well-prepared for the upcoming test. WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025 The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially announced the WBP SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) dates for the Sub-Inspector (Armed & Unarmed Branch) Recruitment 2024. As per the latest schedule, the physical tests will begin from 17th November 2025 onwards.

The WBP SI Physical Test 2025 will be conducted over three consecutive days by the respective recruitment boards. Candidates should note that the WBP SI Physical Test Admit Card 2025 will be released approximately one week before the test date on the official website. WBP SI Physical Test 2025 Overview Below are the key details regarding the WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025: Particulars Details Recruitment Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Post Name Sub-Inspector (Armed & Unarmed Branch) Total Vacancies 464 Status Released WBP SI Physical Test Date 2025 From 17th November 2025 onwards Job Location West Bengal Selection Process Written Exam, PMT/PET, and Personality Test Official Website @prb.wb.gov.in WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025 Official Notice

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the official notice for the WBP SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on its website, @prb.wb.gov.in. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be eligible to appear for the WBP SI Physical Test 2025. Applicants can now check the official WBP SI Physical Test schedule and important instructions directly from the link provided below. Click Here to Check WBP SI Physical Test Dates 2025 Official Notice PDF WBP SI Physical Test Admit Card 2025 Candidates appearing for the WBP SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) must carry the WBP SI Physical Test Admit Card 2025 to the exam venue. The WBPRB will release the admit card approximately one week before the test date on its official website, @prb.wb.gov.in.

WB Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) 2025 The WB Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) 2025 is the first stage of the WBP SI Physical Test. It evaluates candidates based on specific physical standards such as height, weight, and chest measurements. The detailed WB Police SI PMT parameters for different categories are as follows: Gender Category Weight Height Chest Male (Unarmed Branch) Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes 52 kg 160 cm 76 cm (with 5 cm expansion) All other categories 56 kg 167 cm 79 cm (with 5 cm expansion) Male (Armed Branch) Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes 54 kg 163 cm 81 cm (with 5 cm expansion) All other categories 60 kg 173 cm 86 cm (with 5 cm expansion) Female (Unarmed Branch) Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes 47 kg 155 cm - All other categories 51 kg 160 cm - Transgender Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Garwalis, and Scheduled Tribes 50 kg 160 cm - All other categories 54 kg 166 cm -

WB Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025 Candidates who successfully qualify in the PMT will be shortlisted for the WB Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025, which evaluates their speed, stamina, and endurance through running events. The detailed PET criteria are given below: Gender WB Police SI PET Criteria Male (Both Armed & Unarmed Branch) 800 meters run within 3 minutes Female (Unarmed Branch) 400 meters run within 2 minutes Transgender (Both Armed & Unarmed Branch) 400 meters run within 1 minute 40 seconds Important Points to Remember for the WB Police SI Physical Test 2025 The following are the important points to remember for WB Police SI Physical Test 2025: Only candidates who qualify in the PMT will be eligible to appear for the PET.

The WBPRB will organize both PMT and PET rounds at officially designated venues across the state.

Candidates must qualify in both PMT and PET to be eligible for the Final Combined Competitive Examination.

Physically handicapped candidates are not eligible to apply for this post.

The decision of the recruitment board regarding eligibility and results will be final, and no further appeals will be entertained.