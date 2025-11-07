Farmers' Almanac, one of the famous American Periodicals is coming to an end and the final edition will be coming in 2026. According to the publishers, the main reason behind the closure of is rising financial pressure in today’s changing media landscape. Mofroever, producing and distributing a print almanac has become increasingly costly, while newsstand sales have declined as readers shift to digital platforms for weather and lifestyle information. The first ever Farmers’ Almanac was published in 1818, which was founded by David Young, a New Jersey teacher and astronomer, and Jacob Mann, a local publisher. It is now headquartered in Lewiston, Maine, and it continued under Editor Peter Geiger and Managing Editor Sandi Duncan until the announcement of its final 2026 edition. This will be closing a remarkable 208-year chapter in American publishing.

IMPORTANT: The 2026 Farmers’ Almanac will be our last edition ever. We are so grateful to have been part of your life. Stay tuned here for more updates. https://t.co/8CgaYuXEGh pic.twitter.com/t9rGnNj3Y5 — The Farmers' Almanac (@FarmersAlmanac) November 6, 2025 In its official statement, the Farmers’ Almanac team acknowledged: “The increasing financial challenges of producing and distributing the Almanac in today’s media environment” In its press release, the team further cited that despite a loyal audience, the traditional business model could no longer compete with real-time online content and social media. The Farmers’ Almanac also confirmed that its website and social-media accounts will shut down over the coming months, signalling a complete wind-down of operations. Why the Farmers’ Almanac is Shutting Down?

Even with a devoted fan base, the publication struggled to keep pace with digital-first competitors that offered instant forecasts and lifestyle updates. Let us explore the key reasons why the oldest publication is shutting down: Factor Explanation Rising Financial Pressure The costs of printing, paper, and distribution have sharply increased in recent years. Declining Newsstand Sales Readers are less likely to purchase physical magazines, turning instead to online platforms. Digital Media Shift Real-time weather apps, online gardening blogs, and social media have replaced traditional almanacs. Changing Reader Habits The audience now prefers bite-sized, visual, and mobile-friendly content instead of long-form print. Farmers’ Almanac vs The Old Farmer’s Almanac: What’s the Difference?

Many readers often confuse The Farmers’ Almanac with The Old Farmer’s Almanac, but they are two separate publications — each with its own founder, origin year, and legacy. Publication Founded Founder Still Publishing? Notes The Old Farmer’s Almanac 1792 Robert B. Thomas Yes The Old Farmer’s Almanac is the older one, still in print today and published from Dublin, New Hampshire. The Farmers’ Almanac 1818 David Young & Jacob Mann Ending in 2026 This is the version that has just announced its final edition after 208 years. It’s based in Lewiston, Maine. (Credits: Southern States showing the Visual of The Old Farmers' Almanac) (Credits: America's Best History, the Visual shows The First Farmers' Almanac) What’s Next for the Publication? Here are a few things you must know which are planned next for the final edition 2026: