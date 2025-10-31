Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs or NVs) are both well-known school systems run by the central government in India. While both aim to provide good education, they were started for different reasons and work in different ways. Understanding these differences can help parents and students choose the best school for their needs.

KVs were mainly set up to help children of government employees who move often because of their jobs. This means KVs are often in cities and offer a similar education across the country, making it easier for students to transfer. JNVs, on the other hand, were created to find and educate talented children from rural areas, offering them free, quality education and a place to live.

Difference Between Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya