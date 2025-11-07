RRB Group D City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Nov 7, 2025, 13:05 IST

TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025: TNPSC has released the ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025 for the Combined Technical Services Exam scheduled on November 16. Candidates can download the admit card from tnpsc.gov.in using their registration number and password. Carrying the hall ticket and valid ID proof is mandatory for exam entry.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
TNPSC ITI Level 2 Admit Card 2025
TNPSC ITI Level 2 Admit Card 2025

TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025 for the Combined Technical Services Examination. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website tnpsc.gov.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.
The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Link Active

The TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket is activated on the official website of TNPSC. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their registration number and password. Candidates attempting the examination must carry their hall ticket along with the valid ID; those who do not carry the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below for the TNPSC IT Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025.

TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025

PDF Download

TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025: Overview

TNPSC ITI Level Hall Ticket 2025 has been released at tnpsc.gov.in for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2025

Detail

Information

Exam Name

TNPSC ITI Level 2 Examination

Hall Ticket Release Date

November 6, 2025

Exam Date

November 16, 2025

Official Website

tnpsc.gov.in

Hall Ticket Download Method

Online (Candidate Login)

Details on Hall Ticket

Candidate Name, Roll Number, Exam Centre, Exam Time, Instructions

Required Documents

Hall Ticket + Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)

How to Download the TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025?

Candidates can download the TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket Link
  • Enter the Login Details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password
  • Check all details and download the PDF.
  • Take a printout for exam day.

Details Mentioned on TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket

Before downloading the Hall Ticket candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. The list of details are provided below

  • Candidate Name
  • Roll Number
  • Exam Date & Time
  • Exam Centre
  • Photograph & Signature
  • Exam Instructions

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News