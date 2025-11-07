TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025 for the Combined Technical Services Examination. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website tnpsc.gov.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.
The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.
TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Link Active
The TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket is activated on the official website of TNPSC. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their registration number and password. Candidates attempting the examination must carry their hall ticket along with the valid ID; those who do not carry the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below for the TNPSC IT Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025.
|
TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025
TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025: Overview
TNPSC ITI Level Hall Ticket 2025 has been released at tnpsc.gov.in for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2025
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
TNPSC ITI Level 2 Examination
|
Hall Ticket Release Date
|
November 6, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
November 16, 2025
|
Official Website
|
tnpsc.gov.in
|
Hall Ticket Download Method
|
Online (Candidate Login)
|
Details on Hall Ticket
|
Candidate Name, Roll Number, Exam Centre, Exam Time, Instructions
|
Required Documents
|
Hall Ticket + Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)
How to Download the TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025?
Candidates can download the TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in
- On the home page, click on TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket Link
- Enter the Login Details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password
- Check all details and download the PDF.
- Take a printout for exam day.
Details Mentioned on TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket
Before downloading the Hall Ticket candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. The list of details are provided below
- Candidate Name
- Roll Number
- Exam Date & Time
- Exam Centre
- Photograph & Signature
- Exam Instructions
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation