TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025 for the Combined Technical Services Examination. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website tnpsc.gov.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

TNPSC ITI Level 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Link Active

