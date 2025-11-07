NYT Wordle today: It's Friday, November 7, 2025, and Wordle #1602 is here to challenge your streak. This is one of those words that feels common, but just doesn't spring to mind when you're staring at the grid. If your usual starter words like 'AROSE' or 'LEANT' gave you a mix of yellow and grey squares, you might be feeling a bit of pressure. Don't let your streak be put in danger. We've got the hints you need to navigate this puzzle, or you can just skip to the final answer. Let's get this solved.

What are the Today’s Wordle Hints for 7 November 2025?

Before you put your streak at risk, let's guide you toward the solution. These hints for Wordle 1602 get more specific as you go, so stop reading when you have your "aha!" moment.

What is the Wordle Word’s Meaning?

Today's word is a noun that means serious and immediate danger or risk. You often hear it used in a phrase like, "The company is in..."