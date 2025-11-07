NYT Wordle today: It's Friday, November 7, 2025, and Wordle #1602 is here to challenge your streak. This is one of those words that feels common, but just doesn't spring to mind when you're staring at the grid. If your usual starter words like 'AROSE' or 'LEANT' gave you a mix of yellow and grey squares, you might be feeling a bit of pressure. Don't let your streak be put in danger. We've got the hints you need to navigate this puzzle, or you can just skip to the final answer. Let's get this solved.
What are the Today’s Wordle Hints for 7 November 2025?
Before you put your streak at risk, let's guide you toward the solution. These hints for Wordle 1602 get more specific as you go, so stop reading when you have your "aha!" moment.
What is the Wordle Word’s Meaning?
Today's word is a noun that means serious and immediate danger or risk. You often hear it used in a phrase like, "The company is in..."
What are the Vowels and Consonants?
The word contains two different vowels and three different consonants. There are no repeating letters in today's puzzle.
What is the Letter Structure of Wordle #1602?
The letters in this word follow a very tidy, alternating pattern: Consonant-Vowel-Consonant-Vowel-Consonant.
What are the First and Last Letters?
The word begins with the letter P and ends with the letter L.
What is Today’s Wordle Clue?
The biggest clue for today's Wordle is its alternating C-V-C-V-C structure. If you've found a consonant, the next letter is a vowel. If you've found a vowel, the next is a consonant. There are also no duplicate letters, which should help you narrow down your guesses significantly.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, 7 November 2025?
Spoiler Alert!
This is your final warning. If you're not ready for the solution to Wordle #1602, scroll back up!
The Wordle answer for today, November 7, 2025, is:
PERIL
Did you solve PERIL easily, or did that P-R-L combination give you trouble? Words with two common vowels, like E and I, can sometimes be tricky to pin down in the right order.
Great job tackling today's puzzle! Whether you solved it with our hints or just needed the answer, you've secured your score for Friday. We'll be back tomorrow with a new set of clues for the next Wordle.
