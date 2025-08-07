Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025: A thorough understanding of the RBSE Class 9 Science syllabus is crucial for success in the upcoming annual examinations. It empowers students to pinpoint essential topics, allocate their study time effectively, and craft robust learning strategies. This article offers the most recent RBSE Class 9 Science syllabus, featuring comprehensive subject-specific breakdowns. The revised curriculum can be accessed on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students have the option to download the Class 9 subject-wise syllabus in PDF format using the links provided. RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26 1. Matter in our surroundings Physical nature of matter:- Matter is made up of particles, Size of particles of matter, Characteristic of particles of matter- Space between particles, Mobility of particles, Attraction between particles, States of matter- Solid state, Liquid state, Gaseous state, Change in state of matter and factors - Change in temperature, Change in pressure, Evaporation- factors influencing evaporation, Cooling due to evaporation.

2. Purity of Matter Around us Mixture - Definition, Types of mixture, Solution - Concentration, Suspension, Colloidal Solution, Physical and Chemical Changes, Types of pure substances-elements, Compounds, Difference between mixture and compound. 3. Atoms and Molecules Laws of Chemical Combination - Law of conservation of mass, Law of constant proportions, Atoms - Modern symbols of Atoms of elements, Atomic mass, Existence of Atom, Molecules - Molecules of elements, Molecules of compounds, Ions, Writing of chemical formulae - Formulae of simple compounds, Molecular mass - formula unit mass. 4. Structure of the Atom Charged particles in matter, Structure of an Atom - Thomson's model of an Atom, Rutherford's modelof an Atom, Bohr's model of an Atom, Neutron, Distribution of electrons in different orbits (shells), Valency, Atomic number and mass number, Isotopes – isobars

5. The fundamental unit of life Structure of living organisms, Structural organisation of cell-plasma membrane or cell membrane, Cell wall, Nucleus, Cytoplasm, Cell organelles, Endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, Lysosomes, Mitochondria, Plastids, Vacuoles, Cell division. 6. Tissues Tissues in plants and animal, Plant Tissues – Meristematic Tissue, Permanent Tissue, Simple Permanent Tissue, Complex Permanent Tissue, Animal Tissues - Epithelial Tissue, Connective Tissue, Muscular Tissue, Nervous Tissue. 7. Motions Describing Motion- Straight line Motion, Uniform Motion and non-uniform Motion, Measuring the rate of Motion- Speed with direction, Rate of change of velocity, Graphical representation of MotionDistance-time graph, Equations of Motion, Velocity-time graph, Uniform circular Motion. 8. Force and Laws of Motion

Balanced and Unbalanced forces, First Law of Motion, Inertia and Mass, Second Law of MotionMathematical Formulation of second Law of Motion, Third Law of Motion. 9. Gravitation Gravitation - Universal Law of gravitation, Importance of universal Law of gravitation, Free fall – To calculate the value of g, Motion of objects under the influence of gravitational force of the earth, Mass, Weight - Weight of an object on the moon, Thrust and pressure - Pressure in fluids, Buoyancy, Floating or sinking of objects on the surface of water, Archimedes principle. 10. Work and Energy Not much ‘ Work’ in Spite of working hard, Scientific concept of work, Work done by a Constant force, Energy – Forms of energy, Kinetic energy, Potential energy, Potential energy of an object at a height, Interchangeable forms of energy, Law of conservation of energy, Rate of doing work.