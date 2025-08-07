SBI Clerk 2025 Application Form Out: The State Bank of India has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre. A total of 6589 SBI Clerk vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, sbi.co.in. The last date to apply online is 26 August.

As per the official schedule, the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date is 20, 21, 27 and 28 September. The Mains exam is slated to be held on 15 and 16 November. This article outlines the complete details on SBI Clerk Apply Online 2025 process, including dates, steps to apply, direct application link, and more. SBI Clerk Apply Online 2025 The State Bank of India commenced the application process for 6589 Clerk vacancies along with the release of official notification. Graduates falling in the age group of 20 to 28 years can submit their applications at sbi.co.in till August 26. The last date for printing the application is 10 September.

Events Dates SBI Clerk Notification 2025 5th August 2025 On-line Registration begins from 6th August 2025 Closure of Registration of application 26th August 2025 Closure for editing application details 26th August 2025 Online Fee Payment Last Date 26th August 2025 Last date for printing your application 10th September 2025 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2025 20th, 21st, 27th & 28th September 2025 (expected) SBI Clerk 2025 Mains Exam 15th & 16th November 2025 (expected) SBI Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link The officials activated the application link along with the release of SBI Clerk Notification 2025. Candidates can access the SBI Clerk online application link either on the official website, sbi.co.in or click on the direct link provided below.

SBI Clerk Online Application 2025 Link Active How to Apply for SBI Clerk 2025 Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for SBI Clerk recruitment: Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in or click on the direct apply online link shared above. Step 2: Go to career section and click on the SBI Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link. Step 3: Complete the registration process by providing your basic details like name, contact number, and email ID. Step 4: You will receive your registration number and password on the provided email ID. Step 5: Log in to your account and fill in the application form. Step 6: Upload the required documents as per the given specifications. Step 7: Pay the application fee online using a debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI. Step 8: Review the SBI Clerk online form carefully before submitting it.

Step 9: Download and print the application form for future reference. SBI Clerk Apply 2025: What is the Eligibility Criteria? Satisfying the eligibility criteria is important to apply online for SBI Clerk recruitment. Failing to do so will result in disqualification at any stage. Listed below are the details that candidates must fulfil: Educational qualification: A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university along with basic knowledge about computers.

A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university along with basic knowledge about computers. Age Limit: The minimum age to apply online is 21 years as on April 1, 2025. The maximum age limit for SBI Clerk application is 28 years. Age relaxation is permissible to reserved categories. SBI Clerk Application Fee 2025 The application fee for General, OBC and EWS categories is Rs 750, while candidates belonging to other categories are exempted from the payment of application fee. It is important to note that SBI Clerk application fee will not be refunded on any account or won't be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.