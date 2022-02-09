UPSC IAS 2022: Left Job, Failed UPSC CSE 5 Times, Yet Did Not Lose Hope: IRS Namita Sharma's Success Story

Succeeding in UPSC CSE is not a day's job, not a month's job and for some people not even a 5-year job. Yet it is their patience and perseverance that wins them the race. Such is the story of IRS Namita Sharma. Check it out below.

Many people quit their jobs to become IAS officers. They are guided by others on how UPSC Civil Services preparation is a full-time job and how one needs at least 18 hours of study to compete in this prestigious exam. But what if an aspirant quits his job and fails? One of such candidates was IRS Namita Sharma. Let us know how she fought her inner self and the world to succeed in UPSC CSE to become an Indian Revenue Services Officer.

Namita Sharma: UPSC Success Story

Namita Sharma hails from New Delhi. She studied at Lady Irwin College there. She graduated from Indraprastha Institute of Technology in Electronics and Communications Engineering and got placed in IBM as a software engineer. She worked there for almost 2 years but couldn’t find the job satisfactory.

Namita then quit her job and started her UPSC Civil Services preparation. She was confident that this job would provide her with the satisfaction she wanted from life. However, she could not pass in her first attempt. She did not lose hope at all and started applying for other Government exams as well. This made her lose track of the UPSC exam in the first place. She accepted this as well in an interview with the media house. She said, “I started giving all government exams since I passed graduation and in this while I had exhausted my initial three attempts at UPSC without even knowing about the exam.”

Namita failed 4 times in UPSC Prelims itself. She had a lot to put up with after that. Her trust in herself was high but the people around her were trying to break her.

It is strange how she survived that mental agony where someone else with a lost job and 4 failed attempts would have quit.

Namita then passed the Prelims and Mains in the fifth attempt. This time as well she could not pass the UPSC Interview Round. She took it as a sign and went for her last and final attempt as well. This time she succeeded and secured 145th rank all over India.

She is currently placed as Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Indian Revenue Services, Delhi. Her earlier post was as a Tax Assistant, Central GST, Mumbai.

Namita’s strategy was never giving up. She succeeded only because of her self belief and not losing hope attitude. Only then can anyone succeed in any goal of life.

