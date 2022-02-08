UPSC CSE 2022: ‘I can’t keep calm because I’m not yet an IAS’: AIR 1 Anudeep Durishetty’s success story

Check the UPSC Success Story of AIR 1 in 2018, Anudeep Durishetty, the man who did not wish to settle for anything other or less than IAS. His UPSC success is a lesson and motivation to many aspirants of today.

Some people are hustlers. They can't settle for less. UPSC Civil Services is one such exam that makes anyone dreamy. It is after all the topmost job in the country. However, the exam is not easy and can break many ambitions and dreams. One such story of a man who dreamt to be an IAS and did not settle for anything less than that is what every aspirant needs today. Let us know about UPSC Topper Anudeep Durishetty who did not wish to be anything else in life, but an IAS and succeeded in becoming one.

IAS Anudeep Durishetty: UPSC Success Story

Going by the story of Anudeep, one can understand easily that he is no bargainer. What he wants is what he gets. His efforts are never less than his achievements as well. He completed his graduation in Engineering from BITS Pilani in 2011. He hails from Telangana. After he completed his graduation, he bagged a job in the greatest multinational of all times, Google. But his eyes were set on the ultimate prize- being an IAS. He wanted to try his luck in this area so while he was in his graduation, he prepared for Civil Services. He passed the Prelims and Mains but could not pass the Interview in his first attempt. He did not lose hope and joined Google after that to work as a software engineer and continue his preparation of UPSC as well.

Durishetty in his next attempt that was in 2013 succeeded in getting AIR 790 and Indian Revenue Services. He, however, did not wish to settle for that at all. In his mind, he was always less than an IAS. So he continued his preparation.

He joined the Revenue Services but his eyes were always on the Civil Services IAS post. He prepared well but could not succeed in the next two attempts also. However, in the last attempt, he had for himself, in 2014, his fifth attempt, he succeeded in not only passing the exam but also securing AIR 1. He became the first person from Telangana to become the UPSC topper.

Anudeep's story is the epitome of ambition, patience and perseverance. It is a story of struggle and never giving up attitude. UPSC aspirants of today, who wish to appear in the exams this year need to read this to remain motivated.

