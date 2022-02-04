UPSC CSE 2022: Notified Vacancies Increase By 20% But Remain Under 1000 For The Sixth Year: Check UPSC Vacancies in 2020, 2019, 2018!

UPSC has notified 861 vacancies this year. The number has increased from past years but has not increased more than 1000 in the past 6 years. Check the details of this issue below.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the UPSC Civil Services Notification for 861 posts recently. As one can see these vacancies are 20% higher than the previous year's vacancies. However, the number of vacancies from the past 6 years has remained under 1000.

UPSC CSE 2022: How Did A Waiter In Chennai Qualify Civil Services? IAS K Jaiganesh's UPSC Struggle



The UPSC trends from the last two years have seen lowering vacancies consecutively but this year's vacancies are seeing a 20% increase. Candidates who are to prepare for the exam must know the number of posts. Check the vacancies for the past 5 years below.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022: Registration Begins on upsc.gov.in, Check New IAS Exam Calendar Here!



UPSC CSE 2022: Number of vacancies in previous years

Check the number of vacancies of various posts released by UPSC in previous years.

YEAR VACANCIES 2022 861 2021 712 2020 796 2019 896 2018 782

UPSC 2022: Is There A Shortage of IAS Officers?

Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh in a written reply in Lok Sabha in 2019, had said that 5,205 IAS positions were filled as against the total authorised strength of 6,699. “There is a shortage of 1,496 IAS officers in the country,” the minister had informed the House.

It is not that the vacancies are only of IAS officers but these are distributed among various other posts as well like IPS, IRTS, IRS etc. So to find out a solution to this shortage of Civil Servants the Government of India decided to set up a panel to assess this issue and a recruitment plan was to be suggested after that. The panel would soon submit its report.

How many candidates appear each year?

2020 data states that almost 11,54,769 candidates applied for the Civil Services exams in that year and only 5,68,282 appeared. The vacancies were so low that out of these only 10,564 candidates qualified for the exam to appear for the Mains. The number of vacancies has seen a variation from past many years. Those who qualify the Prelims appear in the Mains and then on qualifying Mains, they appear in the Interview.

UPSC (IAS) Time-Table 2022: Study Plan Based On New UPSC Syllabus & New UPSC Calendar for Civil Services Prelims

