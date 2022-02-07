UPSC Interview Questions:Tricky Questions Asked Over Years- How Many Can You Answer?

UPSC Civil Services Interview or Personality Test would be conducted in a month or two. Those who would clear the Mains exam would appear in the interview at the Commission. Check how prepared are you by going through the questions listed below.

UPSC Interview is the last step towards any candidate’s becoming a Civil Servant. It is not easy facing the UPSC Personality Test which has many tricky questions thrown at the candidates. Also, those interviewing the candidates are all experienced IAS officers, who are sitting there to grill the one sitting on the chair surrounded by them. Take a look at various questions asked by the Interviewers in a Civil Service interview below. Check how many questions can you answer correctly.

UPSC Interview Questions: Check Your Wit!

Candidates come out of the UPSC campus sometimes all red-faced. They are tested for their patience, quick wit and knowledge of their subject and their country inside the premises. That is what is required of an IAS officer as one may say.

One candidate was asked, “A camel is sitting facing east while the other is sitting facing west. Can they eat in a single vessel?”

The candidate would surely be puzzled at first but may find the answer right there. Yes, they can eat off a single vessel as they are sitting facing each other.

Did you not think of this? You need to improve your brain through such reasoning exercises.

Another interesting question asked was that can a man stay alive without sleeping for 8 days?

The answer is Yes! One can stay asleep at night and stay awake for 8 days. This was a general IQ based question put up by the interviewer.

Checking the knowledge of a candidate an interviewer asked how do peacocks being a bird reproduce if they do not lay eggs?

The candidate was quick to reply that it is not the peacock that lays eggs. Since it is male, the peahen lays eggs.

A question asked was totally knowledge-based as well. “Which nation on Earth does not have a single rail track?”

The answer to this was countries like Bhutan, Cyprus, Iceland etc are such countries that do not have any rail network.

Apart from this candidates are checked for their reasoning and quick wit as well. Try answering this question correctly- A cat has three children, a cat named Their January, February, and March. What is the name of the cat?

This may have many confused. The answer is "What". This is the name of the cat.

Alright! try answering this- If 3 is crowd, what are 4 and 5?

Think harder, if there is any proverb related to these numbers. None? Of course, because 4 and 5 are always 9.

The last one by us would be What does half an apple look like?

'The second half", you should have got this instantly. The candidate who answered this within seconds is an IAS officer today.

