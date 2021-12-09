TNPSC Group 1, 2, 3, 4 Syllabus 2022 (English): Check Revised Subject List & Exam Pattern Here

TNPSC Syllabus 2022: Group 1, Group 2, Group 3 and Group 4 Syllabus in English can be checked here. The detailed subject list has been provided available on tnpsc.gov.in. Check TNPSC Exam pattern and other details here as well.

Check TNPSC Group 1, 2, 3, 4 Syllabus 2022 in English here. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC has released the Annual Recruitment Calendar 2022 on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. Those who wish to appear for the Group I, II, III & IV services of TNPSC Civil Services can check the TNPSC Syllabus 2022 below.

The revised TNPSC syllabus is available below for your reference. TNPSC Exams would be conducted as per the tentative schedule released and can be checked in the article shared below.

Also Read|

TNPSC Annual Planner 2022: Exam Schedule & Dates For Group I, II, III, IV, Number of Vacancies & Paper Pattern here

UPSC 2022 Exam Date & Calendar (CSE): Prelims on 5 June, Mains From 16 September



TNPSC 2022 Syllabus: Subjects For Group I, II & III

The candidates can find the TNPSC Syllabus for Group 1, 2, 3 services below. With a minor change in all these exams, the revised syllabus is almost the same for the above 3. The Syllabus is divided into various units for the ease of the candidates.

Take a look

Units Topics UNIT- I: General Science (i) Scientific Knowledge and Scientific temper - Power of Reasoning - Rote Learning Vs Conceptual Learning - Science as a tool to understand the past, present and future. (ii) Nature of Universe - General Scientific Laws – Mechanics - Properties of Matter, Force, Motion and Energy - Everyday application of the basic principles of Mechanics, Electricity and Magnetism, Light, Sound, Heat, Nuclear Physics, Laser, Electronics and Communications. (iii) Elements and Compounds, Acids, Bases, Salts, Petroleum Products, Fertilizers, Pesticides. (iv) Main concepts of Life Science, Classification of Living Organisms, Evolution, Genetics, Physiology, Nutrition, Health and Hygiene, Human diseases. (v) Environment and Ecology. UNIT- II: Current Events (i) History - Latest diary of events - National symbols - Profile of States - Eminent personalities and places in the news – Sports - Books and authors. (ii) Polity - Political parties and political system in India - Public awareness and General administration - Welfare oriented Government schemes and their utility, Problems in Public Delivery Systems. (iii) Geography - Geographical landmarks. (iv) Economics - Current socio-economic issues. (v) Science - Latest inventions in Science and Technology. UNIT- III: Geography Of India (i) Location – Physical features - Monsoon, rainfall, weather and climate - Water resources - Rivers in India - Soil, minerals and natural resources - Forest and wildlife - Agricultural pattern. (ii) Transport - Communication. (iii) Social geography – Population density and distribution - Racial, linguistic groups and major tribes. (iv) Natural calamity – Disaster Management – Environmental pollution: Reasons and preventive measures – Climate change – Green energy. UNIT – IV: History And Culture Of India (i) Indus valley civilization - Guptas, Delhi Sultans, Mughals and Marathas - Age of Vijayanagaram and Bahmani Kingdoms - South Indian history. (ii) Change and Continuity in the Socio-Cultural History of India. (iii) Characteristics of Indian culture, Unity in diversity – Race, language, custom. (iv) India as a Secular State, Social Harmony. UNIT-V: Indian Polity (i) Constitution of India - Preamble to the Constitution - Salient features of the Constitution - Union, State and Union Territory. (ii) Citizenship, Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, Directive Principles of State Policy. (iii) Union Executive, Union legislature – State Executive, State Legislature – Local governments, Panchayat Raj. (iv) Spirit of Federalism: Centre-State Relationships. (v) Election - Judiciary in India – Rule of law. (vi) Corruption in public life – Anti-corruption measures – Lokpal and Lokayukta - Right to Information - Empowerment of women - Consumer protection forums, Human rights charter. (v) Election - Judiciary in India – Rule of law. (vi) Corruption in public life – Anti-corruption measures – Lokpal and Lokayukta - Right to Information - Empowerment of women - Consumer protection forums, Human rights charter. UNIT-VI: Indian Economy (i) Nature of Indian economy – Five-year plan models - an assessment – Planning Commission and Niti Ayog. (ii) Sources of revenue – Reserve Bank of India – Fiscal Policy and Monetary Policy - Finance Commission – Resource sharing between Union and State Governments - Goods and Services Tax. (iii) Structure of Indian Economy and Employment Generation, Land reforms and Agriculture - Application of Science and Technology in agriculture - Industrial growth - Rural welfare oriented programmes – Social problems – Population, education, health, employment, poverty. UNIT-VII: Indian National Movement (i) National renaissance – Early uprising against British rule - Indian National Congress - Emergence of leaders – B.R.Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Bharathiar, V.O.Chidambaranar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Kamarajar, Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Thanthai Periyar, Rajaji, Subash Chandra Bose and others. (ii) Different modes of Agitation: Growth of Satyagraha and Militant movements. (iii) Communalism and partition. UNIT- VIII: History, Culture, Heritage and Socio-Political Movements in Tamil Nadu (i) History of Tamil Society, related Archaeological discoveries, Tamil Literature from the Sangam age till contemporary times. (ii) Thirukkural : (a) Significance as a Secular literature (b) Relevance to Everyday Life (c) Impact of Thirukkural on Humanity (d) Thirukkural and Universal Values - Equality, Humanism, etc (e) Relevance to Socio - Politico-Economic affairs (f ) Philosophical content in Thirukkural (iii) Role of Tamil Nadu in freedom struggle - Early agitations against British Rule - Role of women in the freedom struggle. (iv) Evolution of 19th and 20th Century Socio-Political movements in Tamil Nadu - Justice Party, Growth of Rationalism - Self Respect Movement, Dravidian movement and Principles underlying both these movements, Contributions of Thanthai Periyar and Perarignar Anna UNIT – IX: Development Administration in Tamil Nadu (i) Human Development Indicators in Tamil Nadu and a comparative assessment across the Country – Impact of Social Reform movements in the Socio-Economic Development of Tamil Nadu. (ii) Political parties and Welfare schemes for various sections of people – Rationale behind Reservation Policy and access to Social Resources - Economic trends in Tamil Nadu – Role and impact of social welfare schemes in the Socio-economic development of Tamil Nadu. (iii) Social Justice and Social Harmony as the Cornerstones of Socio-Economic Development. (iv) Education and Health systems in Tamil Nadu. (v) Geography of Tamil Nadu and its impact on Economic growth. (vi) Achievements of Tamil Nadu in various fields. (vii) e-governance in Tamil Nadu. UNIT-X: Aptitude And Mental Ability (i) Simplification – Percentage - Highest Common Factor (HCF) - Lowest Common Multiple (LCM). (ii) Ratio and Proportion. (iii) Simple interest - Compound interest - Area - Volume - Time and Work. (iv) Logical Reasoning - Puzzles-Dice - Visual Reasoning - Alphanumeric Reasoning – Number Series.

Also Read| 11 Biggest Airports of the World 2021- Complete List

TNPSC Group IV Services Revised Syllabus 2022:

Check the Syllabus of TNPSC Group IV Services:

Units Topics UNIT-I: General Science Physics- Nature of Universe-General Scientific laws-Inventions and discoveries-National scientific laboratories-Mechanics and properties of matter-Physical quantities, standards and units-Force, motion and energy Magnetism, electricity and electronics -Heat, light and sound. Chemistry- Elements and Compounds- Acids, bases and salts - Fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides. Botany- Main Concepts of life science-Classification of living organism Nutrition and dietetics-Respiration. Zoology- Blood and blood circulation-Reproductive system-Environment, ecology, health and hygiene-Human diseases including communicable and non – communicable diseases - prevention and remedies-Animals, plants and human life. UNIT-II: Current Events History-Latest diary of events-national -National symbols-Profile of StatesEminent persons & places in news-Sports & games-Books & authors - Awards & honors’-India and its neighbours. Political Science- 1. Problems in the conduct of public elections 2. Political parties and political system in India 3. Public awareness & General administration 4. Welfare oriented govt. schemes, their utility. Geography-Geographical landmarks Economics-Current socio-economic problems Science-Latest inventions in science & technology UNIT- III: Geography Earth and Universe-Solar system-Monsoon, rainfall, weather & climate water resources - rivers in India-Soil, minerals & natural resources-Forest & wildlife-Agricultural pattern-Transport including surface transport & communication-Social geography – population-density and distribution natural calamities – Disaster Management. UNIT – IV: History And Culture Of India And Tamil Nadu Indus valley civilization- Guptas, Delhi Sultans, Mughals and Marathas-Age of Vijayanagaram and the bahmanis South Indian history-Culture and Heritage of Tamil people-India since independence- Characteristics of Indian culture-Unity in diversity –race, colour, language, custom-India-as secular state- Growth of rationalist, Dravidian movement in TN-Political parties and populist schemes. UNIT-V: Indian Polity Constitution of India-Preamble to the constitution- Salient features of constitution- Union, state and territory- Citizenship-rights amend dutiesFundamental rights- Fundamental duties- Human rights charter- Union legislature – Parliament- State executive- State Legislature – assembly- Local government – panchayat raj – Tamil Nadu- Judiciary in India – Rule of law/Due process of law-Elections- Official language and Schedule-VIIICorruption in public life- Anti-corruption measures –CVC, Lok-adalats, Ombudsman, CAG - Right to information- Empowerment of women consumer protection forms. UNIT-VI: Indian Economy Nature of Indian economy- Five-year plan models-an an assessment - Land reforms & agriculture-Application of science in agriculture-Industrial growthRural welfare-oriented programmers - Social sector problems – population, education, health, employment, poverty - Economic trends in Tamil Nadu. UNIT-VII: Indian National Movement National renaissance - Emergence of national leaders - Gandhi, Nehru, Tagore Different modes of agitations Role of Tamil Nadu in freedom struggle Rajaji, VOC, Periyar, Bharathiar & others. UNIT-VIII: Aptitude & Mental Ability Tests Conversion of information to data-Collection, compilation and presentation of data - Tables, graphs, diagrams -Analytical interpretation of data - Simplification-Percentage-Highest Common Factor (HCF)-Lowest Common Multiple (LCM)-Ratio and Proportion-Simple interest-Compound interest area-Volume-Time and Work. Logical Reasoning-Puzzles-Dice - Visual Reasoning - Alphanumeric Reasoning - Number Series.

The students who are to appear can verify the syllabus and can monitor the changes from the official website of TNPSC.