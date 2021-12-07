TNPSC Annual Planner 2022: Check Tentative Exam Schedule, Dates, Number of Vacancies & Exam Pattern here

Check the TNPSC Annual Planner 2022 released by chairman Balachandran in the official press meet. Candidates appearing can check the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The annual planner is the information of all the exams of the coming year organized by TNPSC.

TNPSC Annual Planner 2022 has been informed about by K Balachandran, the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC in an official Press Meet. It would soon be available on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission conducts various exams every year for the recruitment of candidates for various positions in the Government.

It conducts almost 40 different types of exams every year and the schedule of upcoming exams 2022-23 has been informed. Find the complete schedule and other necessary details in the article below.

TNPSC Annual Planner 2022: Details of the Press Meet

Balachandran informed about the details of the annual planner 2022-23 in the Press Meet today. The annual planner for 2021 came with 42 posts and was released on December 16, 2020.

9 out of all notifications and one more has been notified already. The tentative schedule of 2022-23 has been released consisting of 32 posts. 23 posts out of these were already notified in 2021, so this means that there is an addition of 9 posts apart from 23 announced in the Annual Planner 2021.

TNPSC 2022: Dates

The Combined Civil Services Exam (Group II and Group II-A) have been proposed in the month of February 2022. The number of vacancies in this category is 5831.

The posts in the Group IV exam and VAO have been proposed to be 5255 and the exam would be conducted in the month of March.

The recruitment for these exams was not conducted due to Covid Crisis 2019-20. Thus now the TNPSC Exam schedule 2022 has been released.

The Commission has also informed that there would be a mandatory Tamil Eligibility Test that had been ordered by the Government of the state. Also, the manner in which the eligibility test would be conducted has been released by TNPSC. The exams - Group I, Group IA, Group 1B, Group IC, Group II & IIIA would consist of a Mains exam for Tamil Eligibility Test. It would be a descriptive exam with Paper I of 100 marks.

TNPSC Annual Planner 2022: Tentative Calendar

S.No Exam Name Notification Month 1 Assistant Director In The Co-Operative Audit Department January 2 Executive Officer Grade – I In The Hindu Religious And Charitable Endowments Department January 3 Combined Civil Services Examination -II (Group-II & II A) February 4 Assistant Director Of Department Town And Country Planning Department February 5 Combined Engineering Services March 6 District Child Protection Officer In The Social Defence Department March 7 Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-Iv & Vao) March 8 Psychologist In The Prisons And Correctional Services Department April 9 Executive Officer Grade III In The Hindu Religious And Charitable Endowments Department April 10 Executive Officer Grade IV In The Hindu Religious Charitable Endowments Department April 11 Junior Epigraphistin The Archaeology Department May 12 Assistant Director In Social Welfare And Empowerment Department May 13 Civil Judge In The Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service May 14 Group-V.A Services (Recruitment By Transfer)-(Only For Government Employees) June 15 Combined Civil Services Examination I (Group-I Services) June 16 Vocational Counsellor In The Government Institute Of Rehabilitation And Artificial Limb Centre In The Medical Education Department June 17 Forest Apprentice In The Forest Department July 18 Jailor (Women) & Assistant Jailor (Men) In The Tamil Nadu Prisons And Correctional Services Department July 19 English Reporter & Tamil Reporter In The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Secretariat July 20 Combined Civil Services Examination III (Group-III) August 21 Combined Statistics Subordinate Services Examination August 22 Inspector Of Fisheries And Sub-Inspector Of Fisheries In Fisheries And Fishermen Welfare Department September 23 Educational Department District Officer In School Education September 24 Health Officer Included In The Tamil Nadu Public Health Service September 25 Assistant Professor Of Psychology Cum Clinical Psychologist In The Health And Family Welfare Department October 26 Bursar In The Collegiate Education Department October 27 Junior Rehabilitation Officer, Multipurpose Rehabilitation Aide, Orthotic Technician & Audiologist Cum Speech Therapist In Differently Abled Welfare Department November 28 Agricultural Officer (Extension) In Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service November 29 Assistant Conservator Of Forests In Tamil Nadu Forest Service November 30 Assistant System Engineer & Assistant System Analyst In Tamil Nadu Information Technology Service December 31 Combined Library Services December 32 Tourist Officer In Tamil Nadu General Service December

The dates mentioned above are totally tentative and the Commission would be coming up with the final dates on the official websitetnpsc.gov.in. The candidates are advised to check the official website before coming to any conclusions. The notifications would be released timely before every examination mentioned by the TNPSC.

