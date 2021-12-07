Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

TNPSC Annual Planner 2022: Check Tentative Exam Schedule, Dates, Number of Vacancies & Exam Pattern here

Check the TNPSC Annual Planner 2022 released by chairman Balachandran in the official press meet. Candidates appearing can check the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The annual planner is the information of all the exams of the coming year organized by TNPSC. 

Created On: Dec 7, 2021 13:59 IST
TNPSC Annual Planner 2022
TNPSC Annual Planner 2022

TNPSC Annual Planner 2022 has been informed about by K Balachandran, the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC in an official Press Meet. It would soon be available on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission conducts various exams every year for the recruitment of candidates for various positions in the Government.

It conducts almost 40 different types of exams every year and the schedule of upcoming exams 2022-23 has been informed. Find the complete schedule and other necessary details in the article below. 

TNPSC Annual Planner 2022: Details of the Press Meet

Balachandran informed about the details of the annual planner 2022-23 in the Press Meet today. The annual planner for 2021 came with 42 posts and was released on December 16, 2020. 

9 out of all notifications and one more has been notified already. The tentative schedule of 2022-23 has been released consisting of 32 posts. 23 posts out of these were already notified in 2021, so this means that there is an addition of 9 posts apart from 23 announced in the Annual Planner 2021. 

TNPSC 2022: Dates

The Combined Civil Services Exam (Group II and Group II-A) have been proposed in the month of February 2022. The number of vacancies in this category is 5831. 

The posts in the Group IV exam and VAO have been proposed to be 5255 and the exam would be conducted in the month of March. 

The recruitment for these exams was not conducted due to Covid Crisis 2019-20. Thus now the TNPSC Exam schedule 2022 has been released. 

The Commission has also informed that there would be a mandatory Tamil Eligibility Test that had been ordered by the Government of the state. Also, the manner in which the eligibility test would be conducted has been released by TNPSC. The exams - Group I, Group IA, Group 1B, Group IC, Group II & IIIA would consist of a Mains exam for Tamil Eligibility Test. It would be a descriptive exam with Paper I of 100 marks. 

TNPSC Annual Planner 2022: Tentative Calendar

S.No

Exam Name

Notification Month

1

Assistant Director In The Co-Operative Audit Department

January

2

Executive Officer Grade – I In The Hindu Religious And Charitable Endowments Department

January

3

Combined Civil Services Examination -II (Group-II & II A)

February

4

Assistant Director Of Department Town And Country Planning Department

February

5

Combined Engineering Services

March

6

District Child Protection Officer In The Social Defence Department

March

7

Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-Iv & Vao)

March

8

Psychologist In The Prisons And Correctional Services Department

April

9

Executive Officer Grade III In The Hindu Religious And Charitable Endowments Department

April

10

Executive Officer Grade IV In The Hindu Religious Charitable Endowments Department

April

11

Junior Epigraphistin The Archaeology Department

May

12

Assistant Director In Social Welfare And Empowerment Department

May

13

Civil Judge In The Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service

May

14

Group-V.A Services (Recruitment By Transfer)-(Only For Government Employees)

June

15

Combined Civil Services Examination I (Group-I Services)

June

16

Vocational Counsellor In The Government Institute Of Rehabilitation And Artificial Limb Centre In The Medical Education Department

June

17

Forest Apprentice In The Forest Department

July

18

Jailor (Women) & Assistant Jailor (Men) In The Tamil Nadu Prisons And Correctional Services Department

July

19

English Reporter & Tamil Reporter In The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Secretariat

July

20

Combined Civil Services Examination III (Group-III)

August

21

Combined Statistics Subordinate Services Examination

August

22

Inspector Of Fisheries And Sub-Inspector Of Fisheries In Fisheries And Fishermen Welfare Department

September

23

Educational Department District Officer In School Education

September

24

Health Officer Included In The Tamil Nadu Public Health Service

September

25

Assistant Professor Of Psychology Cum Clinical Psychologist In The Health And Family Welfare Department

October

26

Bursar In The Collegiate Education Department

October

27

Junior Rehabilitation Officer, Multipurpose Rehabilitation Aide, Orthotic Technician & Audiologist Cum Speech Therapist In Differently Abled Welfare Department

November

28

Agricultural Officer (Extension) In Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service

November

29

Assistant Conservator Of Forests In Tamil Nadu Forest Service

November

30

Assistant System Engineer & Assistant System Analyst In Tamil Nadu Information Technology Service

December

31

Combined Library Services

December

32

Tourist Officer In Tamil Nadu General Service

December

The dates mentioned above are totally tentative and the Commission would be coming up with the final dates on the official websitetnpsc.gov.in. The candidates are advised to check the official website before coming to any conclusions. The notifications would be released timely before every examination mentioned by the TNPSC. 

FAQ

What are Group I posts in TNPSC?

The TNPSC Group I posts include Deputy Collectors – Rs 40,270 – 93,780/- Deputy Superintendent of Police (Civil) Category-II – Rs 40,270 – 93,780/- Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) – Rs 37,100 – 91,450/-

Can you apply for TNPSC after qualifying Class 12th exam?

Yes, Many of the Group 2 posts require the basic minimum qualification to be of class 12th to sit for TNPSC exam

What is the salary of TNPSC Group 4 employees?

Group 4 employees of TNPSC get a salary between 20,600-65,500. These are on level 10.

What is the minimum qualification of TNPSC Combined Engineering Services?

The minimum requirement to appear for TNPSC Combined Engineering Services is a B.E or B.Tech degree and the age is 30 years.

