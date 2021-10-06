Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Important Topics In Government Welfare Schemes, Art & Culture, Social Issues, Indian Economy & Polity, Environment & Ecology

Based on the analysis of the UPSC Syllabus and after going through important events we have compiled important topics (subject-wise) from which questions are expected in UPSC CSE Prelims Examination 2021. UPSC Prelims (Civil Services Examination) is scheduled for 10th October.

UPSC Prelims (Civil Services Examination) is scheduled for 10th October. Admit Cards for UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021 are already available online for download along with instructions regarding COVID-19 and documents. Experts broadly divide UPSC Syllabus into two broad categories, static portion & current affairs. After going through the previous year's papers one can easily learn that most of the questions in current affairs are mainly based on important events, government schemes, etc. Based on the analysis of the UPSC Syllabus and after going through important events we have compiled important topics (subject-wise) from which questions are expected in UPSC CSE Prelims Examination 2021. 

Candidates preparing for UPSC Civil Services Examination are also advised to check these topics and study them thoroughly. Candidates can also check the Current Affairs & GK section of Jagran Josh from where they can get in-depth details of important topics. Latest UPSC Syllabus, previous year papers etc are some of the important resources which are very helpful for the preparation of UPSC Civil Services Examination. Interview videos of many UPSC Toppers are also available at jagranjosh.com where they have discussed their preparation strategies. Candidates are advised to subscribe to Jagran Josh. They can also visit the YouTube channel of Jagran Josh and can access important videos which might be helpful for the preparation of UPSC Prelims 2021.

