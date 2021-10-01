UPSC (IAS) 2021 Prelims: 10 Most Important Government Welfare Schemes for UPSC CSE

As UPSC CSE 2021 is approaching, the candidates are turning to revision mode. The Commission has already released the UPSC (IAS) 2021 Prelims Admit Card. The Government of India has launched many welfare schemes in the past year which may be asked in UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021. Take a look at the 10 most important schemes below.

Ayushman Sarkar:

It also aims to assist in promotion of AYUSH facilities by cooperative societies and meeting the objectives of National Health Policy.

The aim of this scheme is to assist provision of affordable and holistic healthcare through hospitals / healthcare / education facilities by cooperative societies.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi:

Income support of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to all land holding eligible farmer families. It is done in three equal installments of Rs.2000/- every four months

It is a Central Sector Scheme with 100% funding from Government of India.

Its objective is to provide income support to all landholding eligible farmer families

As per the reports, approximately 33 lakh ineligible beneficiaries received Rs 2,326.88 crore under this scheme.

E-NAM:

e-NAM is a pan-India electronic trading portal which seeks to network the existing APMCs and other market yards to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities.

The main objective of this scheme is to promote genuine price discovery. It increases farmers’ options for sale and access to the markets.

The Budget 2021-22 proposed to link 1000 more mandis with E-NAM or National Agricultural Market.

Plastic Park Scheme:

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has approved setting up of 10 Plastic Parks in the country.

It was thought of in the National Plastic Park Policy in 2010 which was modified in 2013.

It's main aim is to increase competitiveness and investments, achieve environmentally sustainable growth and adopt the cluster development approach to consolidate the capacities in plastic sector