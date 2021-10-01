UPSC (IAS) 2021 Prelims: 10 Most Important Government Welfare Schemes for UPSC CSE

As UPSC CSE 2021 is approaching, the candidates are turning to revision mode. The Commission has already released the UPSC (IAS) 2021 Prelims Admit Card. The Government of India has launched many welfare schemes in the past year which may be asked in UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021. Take a look at the 10 most important schemes below.
Ayushman Sarkar:
- The aim of this scheme is to assist provision of affordable and holistic healthcare through hospitals / healthcare / education facilities by cooperative societies.
- It also aims to assist in promotion of AYUSH facilities by cooperative societies and meeting the objectives of National Health Policy.
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi:
- As per the reports, approximately 33 lakh ineligible beneficiaries received Rs 2,326.88 crore under this scheme.
- Its objective is to provide income support to all landholding eligible farmer families
- It is a Central Sector Scheme with 100% funding from Government of India.
- Income support of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to all land holding eligible farmer families. It is done in three equal installments of Rs.2000/- every four months
- All PM-KISAN beneficiaries will be given the Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) so that farmers can take easy loans from the banks.
E-NAM:
- The Budget 2021-22 proposed to link 1000 more mandis with E-NAM or National Agricultural Market.
- The main objective of this scheme is to promote genuine price discovery. It increases farmers’ options for sale and access to the markets.
- e-NAM is a pan-India electronic trading portal which seeks to network the existing APMCs and other market yards to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities.
Plastic Park Scheme:
- The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has approved setting up of 10 Plastic Parks in the country.
- It was thought of in the National Plastic Park Policy in 2010 which was modified in 2013.
- It's main aim is to increase competitiveness and investments, achieve environmentally sustainable growth and adopt the cluster development approach to consolidate the capacities in plastic sector
- The scheme would help in setting up a need based Plastic Parks. These are an ecosystem with requisite state of the art infrastructure and enable common facilities to assist the sector move up the value chain and contribute to the economy more effectively.
Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN)
- The Government approved 78 new routes under the 4th round of regional connectivity scheme.
- Airports Authority of India (AAI) is designated as implementing agency.
- The aim of the scheme is to stimulate regional air connectivity by making it affordable by supporting airline operation through concessions by Government and through Viability Gap Funding.
Start Up India Seed Fund Scheme:
- The main aim is to provide financial assistance to startups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry and commercialization.
- The scheme was announced at ‘Prarambh: Startup India International summit. 945 crore Seed Fund would be disbursed to eligible startups through eligible incubators across India in 2021-25.
Make in India:
- This scheme is in news because the Ministry of Defence has earmarked 64% of its modernisation funds under the acquisition budget for 2021-22. It would be used for purchases in the domestic sector.
- The major objective of the scheme is to promote India as an important investment destination and a global hub in manufacturing
Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme:
- Its main aim is to promote indigenous defence production, with a focus on participation of Start Ups etc by bridging gaps in defence testing infrastructure in the country.
- The Scheme would run for five years.
- 6-8 new test facilities would be set up in partnership with private industry.
- Each and every DTI would be setup through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which will be the Implementation Agency. Also, only private entities registered in India and State Government agencies will qualify for forming the SPV.
National Monsoon Mission:
- This scheme is in its Phase 2 currently.
- The major aim of this scheme is to Develop a state-of-art, dynamic monsoon prediction system for
- Short range (1-10 days)
- Medium range (10-30 days)
- Long range (up to one season)
3. It also encourages participation of foreign institutes to collaborate with India in predicting extremes in Monsoon.
4. Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune is mainly responsible for execution and coordination of missions.
STARS Project:
- It stands for strengthening teaching, learning and results for the states project.
- It happens to be a world bank aided project and a centrally sponsored scheme.
- It aims at improving the overall monitoring and measurement activities in the Indian School Education System
