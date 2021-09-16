UPSC Civil Service CSE Admit Card 2021: Download Steps, Exam Details Here

UPSC has released the admit card of Civil Service Exam 2021 (CSE 2021) on upsc.gov.in. You can check download link, exam pattern, syllabus, download procedure and other details here.

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2021 has been released on official website of UPSC (upsc.gov.in), on 16 September 2021.All candidates who are appearing in Combined Civil Service Exam (CSE) can download UPSC CSE Admit Card from UPSC Online website - upsconline.nic.in. They can also download UPSC Civil Service Admit Card from this page through the link given below:

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting CSE Exam on 10 October 2021. Candidates shall now be allowed to enter the centre after 9:20 AM for morning session and after 2:20 PM for afternoon session.

Aspirants should not forget to carry their UPSC Admit Card along with the one valid Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Exam. They can check all other instructions given on the admit card link.

UPSC CSE Events Important Dates UPSC CSE Notification Date 04 March 2021 UPSC CSE Registration Dates 04 to 24 March 2021 UPSC CSE Exam Date 10 October 2021 UPSC CSE Admit Card Date 16 September 2021 UPSC CSE Result Date Expected in November or December

UPSC Civil Service Exam Pattern

There will be 2 papers in the prelims exam consist of Objective type (multiple choice questions). Both papers will be 200 marks. This exam is meant to serve as a screening test only.

Paper No. of Questions Marks Time

Paper I: General Studies 100 200 2 Hours Paper II: General Studies (CSAT) - Qualifying 80 200 2 Hours

UPSC CSE Syllabus

There will be negative marking of 0.33 marks for wrong answer.

The Commission will draw a list of candidates to be qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination based on the criterion of minimum qualifying marks of 33% in General Studies Paper-II of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and total qualifying marks of General Studies Paper-I of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination as may be determined by the Commission.

The marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for Civil Services Mains, will not be counted.

How to Download UPSC CSE Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Click on 'e-admit Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021’ A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘Click Here’ Read all the instructions and click on ‘Yes’ It will redirect you to a new page - https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csp_2021/admit_card.php Download UPSC IAS Admit Card either using your ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Roll Number

Candidates having problem in downloading UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, they should on e-mail: - uscsp-upsc@nic.in (For Applicant Data Problem).

UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam will be conducted for qualified candidates in the prelims exam.