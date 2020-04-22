“Start from the Basics” has always been the norm for a reason irrespective of any subject or exam. Preparation of UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam cannot be commenced or let alone complete without a thorough reading of NCERT textbooks. These textbooks not only give aspirants insights about every subject but also help understand the basic functioning of the system. NCERT textbooks are considered as ‘holy books’ by the UPSC aspirants. In this article, we have provided a list of all the important NCERT textbooks which should be studied during the preparation of the UPSC (IAS) Prelim Exam 2020.

List of Subjects mentioned in UPSC (IAS) Prelims Syllabus:

History of India and Indian National Movement

India and World Geography

Indian Polity and Governance

Economic and Social Development

Environment and Ecology

General Science

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Complete List of NCERT Textbooks & State Board Books Required for Preparation (Class-wise & Subject-wise)

➠ UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: NCERT Textbooks for Indian History

NCERT Class VI – Our Past

NCERT Class VII – Our Past -I

NCERT Class VIII – Our Past II and III

NCERT Class IX – India and the Contemporary World – I

NCERT Class IX – India and the Contemporary World – II

NCERT Class X – Themes In World History

NCERT Class XII – Themes In Indian History – I

NCERT Class XII – Themes in Indian History – II

NCERT Class XII – Themes In Indian History – III

Class XI – An Introduction to Indian Art (Art & Culture)

Class XI - Ancient India (R.S. Sharma)

Class XI - Medival India (Satish Chandra

Class XII - Modern India (Bipin Chandra)

➠ UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Tamil Board Textbooks for History

Tamil Board Class XI Textbook for History

Tamil Board Class XII Textbook for World History

➠ UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: NCERT Textbooks for Geography

NCERT Class VI – The Earth Our Habitat

NCERT Class VI (Old) - Lands and Peoples Part I

NCERT Class VII – Our Environment

NCERT Class VII (Old) - Lands and Peoples Part II

NCERT Class VIII – Resource and Development

NCERT Class VIII (Old) - Lands and Peoples Part III

NCERT Class IX – Contemporary India – I

NCERT Class X – Contemporary India – II

Geography: NCERT Class XI – Fundamentals of Physical Geography

NCERT Class XI – India – Physical Environment

NCERT Class XII – Fundamentals of Human Geography

NCERT Class XII – India – People and Economy

➠ UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: NCERT Textbooks for Indian Polity

NCERT Class IX – Political Science: Democratic Politics Part – I

NCERT Class X – Political Science: Democratic Politics Part – II

NCERT Class XI – Political Science: Indian Constitution at Work

NCERT Class XI – Political Science: Political Theory

NCERT Class XII – Political Science I: Contemporary World Politics

NCERT Class XII – Political Science II: Politics in India since Independence

➠ UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: NCERT Textbooks for Economics

NCERT Class IX – Economics

NCERT Class X – Understanding Economic Development

NCERT Class XI – Indian Economic Development

NCERT Class XII – Introductory Microeconomics

NCERT Class XII – Introductory Macroeconomics

Indian Society: NCERT Class XI – Sociology: Understanding Society

Indian Society: NCERT Class XII – Indian Society

Indian Society: NCERT Class XII – Social Change and Development in India

➠ UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: NCERT Textbooks for Environment & Ecology

Class XII – Biology: Chapters 13 -16

➠ UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: NCERT Textbooks for Science

NCERT Class VI

NCERT Class VII

NCERT Class VIII

NCERT Class IX

NCERT Class X

NCERT Class XI – Chemistry: Unit 14, Biology: Units 4 & 5

NCERT Class XII – Chemistry: Unit 16, Biology: Units 8, 9 & 10

The syllabus for UPSC (IAS) Prelims and Mains examination is extensive and requires the knowledge of basics of every subject to effectively address the questions in the exam. This list of NCERT books for IAS 2020 Prelims Exam will help the aspirants to prepare for the exam. The NCERT books should be read in details understanding of the importance and relevance of each topic.

