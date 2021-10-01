UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Most important topics for UPSC CSE from UPSC Syllabus in Indian Polity

UPSC CSE 2021 Prelims is to be conducted on 10th October 2021. Here is the list of topics from Indian polity from UPSC (IAS) Syllabus 2021 that have been in news for the past one year and questions are expected from them.Study these before the exam for a quick revision. UPSC 2020 Final Results were recently announced in which Shubham Kumar has been listed as the topper.

Impeachment of the President:

US President Donald Trump has become the first President in the history of the US to be impeached twice, which is why it becomes an important topic in the Indian context as well.

Indian President can be impeached by a process followed in the House of Parliament:

Who can initiate: Either house of the Parliament

Process stage 1: 1/4 members need to sign on the charges against the president

14 days notice is given to the President regarding the same

2/3 majority of total members of the house need to vote against the President