UPSC (IAS) 2021 Prelims: Important Topics From UPSC Syllabus (Science & Technology)

Check important topics from UPSC Syllabus (Science & Technology) from which questions are expected in UPSC (IAS) 2021 Prelims. These topics were in the news and questions are expected from these topics. We have also provided important links from which you can access for more details.

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission:

The mission will look for traces of ancient life and collect rock and regolith (broken rock and soil) samples to return to Earth. The Perseverance rover will begin its two-year mission at Jezero Crater to assess the Red Planet's geology and previous climate. Check this news from the link given below

NASA's Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars in historic mission

Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

An NFT is a digital asset that contains a certificate of authenticity made using blockchain technology. It can be a drawing, animation, piece of music, photo, or video. NFT is a one-of-a-kind proof of ownership for something you can't grasp in your hand – a piece of digital art, a digital coupon, or even a video clip. Learn everything about NFT from the link given below

What are Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs)? Know about their significance and usage here

Immunization Agenda 2030:

Many global agencies UNICEF, WHO, GAVI & others have launched the Immunisation Agenda 2030 (IA2030) envisions “A world where everyone, everywhere, at every age, fully benefits from vaccines for good health and well-being.”

WHO announces global immunization strategy to save 50 million lives by 2030

Integrated Health Information Platform:

IHIP is a web-based, near-real-time electronic information system that gives a state-of-the-art single operating picture with geospatial data for controlling disease outbreaks & resources.

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan launches Integrated Health Information

National Hydrogen Energy Mission:

In the Union budget for 2020-21, the National Hydrogen Energy Mission was publicly launched. The mission focuses on producing hydrogen from renewable energy sources (also known as green hydrogen) & making it commercially viable.

What is the National Hydrogen Energy Mission (NHEM)? All about its significance, advantages and disadvantages here

National Internet Exchange of India: New Initiatives

In new initiatives, NIXI for awareness & adoption of IPv6 in India. One can learn more details from the link given below

NIXI Academy to be set up to educate technical and non-technical people, what is NIXI?

Genome Mapping in Indian Ocean:

The CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography has been tasked with sequencing the genome & proteome of single-cell organisms in the Indian Ocean. The goal is to collect DNA and micronutrients from water, sediments, planktons, and other species. The goal is to collect DNA and micronutrients from water, sediments, planktons, and other species.

Genome Mapping and the first project in Indian Ocean

