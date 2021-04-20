NIXI Academy to be set up to educate technical and non-technical people, what is NIXI?

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and Chairman, NIXI on April 15, 2021, unveiled three new initiatives of the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI).

The three new initiatives include:

1) Internet Protocol (IP) standard IPv6 (IP Guru)

2) NIXI-IP-INDEX

3) NIXI Academy

Ajay Sawhney, @SecretaryMEITY, recently inaugurated three new initiatives of NIXI (@inregistry)

➜ IP Guru to extend technical support to Indian Entities in adoption of IPv6

➜ NIXI-IP-INDEX portal to showcase IPv6 adoption rate

➜ NIXI Academy for technical/non-technical people pic.twitter.com/HM76acgNh4 — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) April 16, 2021

About three new initiatives of the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI)

1. Internet Protocol (IP) standard IPv6 (IP Guru)

•IP Guru is a group that will assist the Indian entities who are facing difficulty in migrating and adopting IPv6.

•IP Guru will also help to identify and hire the agency that will give all the relevant technical support to adopt IPv6.

•IP Guru is a joint effort of DOT and MeitY to increase the adoption rate of IPv6.

2. NIXI-IP-INDEX

•This is an IPv6 Index Portal that will showcase the adoption rate of IPv6 in India and across the world. This will aid in comparing the adoption rate of IPv6 with the world.

•With the help of web adoption in IPv6, IPv6 traffic, NIXI plans on populating the portal soon.

•This portal aims to encourage organizations to adopt IPv6and present inputs for planning by technical organizations and research by academicians.

3. NIXI Academy

•NIXI Academy has been set up to educate technical and non-technical people in India. The academy will help learn technologies like IPv6.

•The academy with an easy-to-use platform will help network operators and educators to use internet technologies more effectively, manage internet resources in a better way, and learn networking best principles, practices, and techniques.

•The IPv6 training portal of the academy has been developed by various technical experts.

•Candidates can also earn certification from NIXI.