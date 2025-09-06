NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
New Findings from ESA-NASA Solar Orbiter Shed Light on Sun’s Activity

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 6, 2025, 16:16 IST

Launched in 2020, the ESA-NASA Solar Orbiter is the first mission to closely observe the Sun’s poles and high-energy particles. Between 2020 and 2022, it detected over 300 bursts of Solar Energetic Electrons, linking them directly to solar flares and coronal mass ejections. These insights help scientists understand how space weather disrupts satellites, navigation, power grids, and even astronaut safety. With future goals including solar wind studies and unraveling the Sun’s magnetic cycle, the mission marks a major step in advancing solar science and safeguarding technology.

The European Space Agency (ESA) sent the Solar Orbiter in 2020 as a collaborative mission with NASA. It is the first spacecraft to directly monitor the Sun's poles and the high-energy particles radiated from the Sun. The probe is armed with ten scientific instruments and travels closer to the Sun than any other mission, allowing groundbreaking solar observations.

Breakthrough in Detecting Energetic Solar Particles

From November 2020 to December 2022, Solar Orbiter identified more than 300 Solar Energetic Electron (SEE) bursts. These high-energy particles are of significant importance in understanding space weather since they affect satellite communications, GPS navigation, and even power grids on our planet.

Solar Energetic Electrons and Their Sources

Solar Energetic Electrons are mainly derived from two sources of solar phenomena:

Solar Flares: Abrupt and intense explosions on small areas of the surface of the Sun that release instantaneous bursts of high-energy particles.

Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs): Energetic ejections of plasma and magnetic fields from the outer atmosphere of the Sun that release high-energy particles over a period of time.

Linking Energetic Particles to Solar Events

One of the major contributions of Solar Orbiter is that it can fly within streams of high-energy electrons while observing their solar origins at the same time. This enabled researchers to validate a time lag in particle detection due to particle travel time and scattering from space turbulence, which is the first time any direct connection had been made between space particles and individual solar events.

Implications for Space Weather and Technology Protection

Knowledge of the source of these energetic particles is essential. Terrestrial and satellite technologies can be interrupted by space weather events like flares and CMEs, and astronauts can be endangered. CMEs are particularly hazardous because they carry huge amounts of energy and can cause extensive disruption.

Future Objectives of the Solar Orbiter Mission

  • The mission will provide answers to important questions regarding Sun behavior.

  • The nature of the 11-year solar magnetic cycle

  • The solar corona's heating processes

  • The acceleration and formation of the solar wind

  • These findings will enhance space weather prediction and technology protection on Earth and in space.

The Solar Orbiter mission represents a major milestone in solar and space science. It advances our comprehension of how solar activity affects our technology-based world and facilitates more secure human exploration of space.

This orderly style with sub-headings serves to give clarity and lead readers through the Solar Orbiter mission's key findings and importance efficiently.


