New Findings from ESA-NASA Solar Orbiter Shed Light on Sun’s Activity

The European Space Agency (ESA) sent the Solar Orbiter in 2020 as a collaborative mission with NASA. It is the first spacecraft to directly monitor the Sun's poles and the high-energy particles radiated from the Sun. The probe is armed with ten scientific instruments and travels closer to the Sun than any other mission, allowing groundbreaking solar observations. Breakthrough in Detecting Energetic Solar Particles From November 2020 to December 2022, Solar Orbiter identified more than 300 Solar Energetic Electron (SEE) bursts. These high-energy particles are of significant importance in understanding space weather since they affect satellite communications, GPS navigation, and even power grids on our planet. Solar Energetic Electrons and Their Sources Solar Energetic Electrons are mainly derived from two sources of solar phenomena:

Solar Flares: Abrupt and intense explosions on small areas of the surface of the Sun that release instantaneous bursts of high-energy particles. Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs): Energetic ejections of plasma and magnetic fields from the outer atmosphere of the Sun that release high-energy particles over a period of time. Linking Energetic Particles to Solar Events One of the major contributions of Solar Orbiter is that it can fly within streams of high-energy electrons while observing their solar origins at the same time. This enabled researchers to validate a time lag in particle detection due to particle travel time and scattering from space turbulence, which is the first time any direct connection had been made between space particles and individual solar events. Implications for Space Weather and Technology Protection

Knowledge of the source of these energetic particles is essential. Terrestrial and satellite technologies can be interrupted by space weather events like flares and CMEs, and astronauts can be endangered. CMEs are particularly hazardous because they carry huge amounts of energy and can cause extensive disruption. Future Objectives of the Solar Orbiter Mission The mission will provide answers to important questions regarding Sun behavior.

The nature of the 11-year solar magnetic cycle

The solar corona's heating processes

The acceleration and formation of the solar wind

These findings will enhance space weather prediction and technology protection on Earth and in space. The Solar Orbiter mission represents a major milestone in solar and space science. It advances our comprehension of how solar activity affects our technology-based world and facilitates more secure human exploration of space.