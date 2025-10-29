Current Affairs Quiz 29 Oct 2025: Exercise Trishul 2025

Current Affairs Quiz: October 29, 2025: Stay updated with this week's essential current affairs. Jagran Josh offers a quiz for competitive exam aspirants and news enthusiasts, featuring questions on topics such as the Asian Youth Games 2025 and Exercise Trishul 2025.

1. From which Air Force Base did President Droupadi Murmu take her historic flight in a Rafale fighter jet?

A) Pathankot Air Base

B) Hindon Air Base

C) Ambala Air Base

D) Srinagar Air Base

1. C) Ambala Air Base

President Droupadi Murmu became the first woman President of India to fly in a Rafale fighter jet. On October 29, 2025, she took a historic sortie from the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana, marking her as the first Indian President to fly in the country’s most advanced combat aircraft.

2. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed an MoU with which country’s company to manufacture the SJ-100 civil passenger aircraft in India?

A) France

B) USA

C) Russia

D) Japan

2. C) Russia

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) to manufacture the SJ-100 civil passenger aircraft in India. This historic agreement, signed on October 27, 2025, in Moscow, marks the first full passenger aircraft production in India since 1988.