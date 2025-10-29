RRB JE Notification 2025
Current Affairs Quiz 29 Oct 2025: Exercise Trishul 2025

By Bagesh Yadav
Oct 29, 2025, 16:03 IST

Current Affairs Quiz 29 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and readers keen on current updates, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to Asian Youth Games 2025 and Exercise Trishul 2025.

Current Affairs Quiz: October 29, 2025: Stay updated with this week's essential current affairs. Jagran Josh offers a quiz for competitive exam aspirants and news enthusiasts, featuring questions on topics such as the Asian Youth Games 2025 and Exercise Trishul 2025.

1. From which Air Force Base did President Droupadi Murmu take her historic flight in a Rafale fighter jet?
 A) Pathankot Air Base
 B) Hindon Air Base
 C) Ambala Air Base
 D) Srinagar Air Base
1. C) Ambala Air Base
President Droupadi Murmu became the first woman President of India to fly in a Rafale fighter jet. On October 29, 2025, she took a historic sortie from the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana, marking her as the first Indian President to fly in the country’s most advanced combat aircraft.

2. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed an MoU with which country’s company to manufacture the SJ-100 civil passenger aircraft in India?
 A) France
 B) USA
 C) Russia
 D) Japan
2. C) Russia
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) to manufacture the SJ-100 civil passenger aircraft in India. This historic agreement, signed on October 27, 2025, in Moscow, marks the first full passenger aircraft production in India since 1988.

3. The Indian Army has issued a contract to procure its first indigenously designed Software Defined Radios (SDRs) developed by which organization?
 A) ISRO
 B) DRDO
 C) HAL
 D) None of the above
3. B) DRDO
The Indian Army has issued a contract to procure its first indigenously designed and manufactured Software Defined Radios (SDRs). Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), this marks a major step toward defense self-reliance and modernization of military communication systems.

4. In which weight category did India’s 16-year-old weightlifter Priteesmita Bhoi win a gold medal at the Asian Youth Games 2025?
 A) 40 kg category
 B) 44 kg category
 C) 48 kg category
 D) 50 kg category
4. B) 44 kg category
Odisha’s 16-year-old weightlifter Priteesmita Bhoi created history at the Asian Youth Games 2025 held in Manama, Bahrain, by winning the gold medal in the girls’ 44 kg category. She set a new world youth record in the clean and jerk event by lifting 92 kg, breaking both the Asian and world records in her category.

5. Which three forces are jointly participating in Exercise Trishul 2025?
 A) Army, Navy, and Air Force
 B) Army, Navy, and Coast Guard
 C) Air Force, Navy, and Border Security Force
 D) Army, Air Force, and NSG
5. A) Army, Navy, and Air Force
Exercise Trishul 2025 is a major tri-service military exercise conducted by India along its western border with Pakistan. Scheduled from October 30 to November 10, 2025, it aims to enhance joint operational readiness and multi-domain combat capabilities across land, sea, air, cyber, and electronic warfare domains. The exercise takes place amid rising regional tensions near the Sir Creek area.

