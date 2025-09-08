School Assembly Headlines Today (09 September): PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’; India, Israel sign bilateral investment and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
PM Modi to Launch ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ on September 17
-
Agriculture Contributes 15–20% to India’s Economy: Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood
-
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Announces 1-Week Training Programme for Science Administrators
-
India, Israel Sign Bilateral Investment Agreement in New Delhi
-
Supreme Court Allows Aadhaar as 12th Identity Document for Bihar Voter List Revision
-
PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Punjab Today; Review Meeting Likely
-
President Droupadi Murmu Urges Citizens to Make India Global Hub of Business and Knowledge
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Meets Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in New Delhi
-
-
Kathmandu Protest Turns Deadly: 14 Killed, Over 100 Injured in Police Firing
-
US President Trump Expresses Confidence in Early Settlement of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
-
Israel Weighs U.S. Ceasefire Proposal in Gaza Linked to Hostage Release
-
NSA Ajit Doval, Iranian Counterpart Discuss Chabahar, Regional Cooperation
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Jannik Sinner to Win Second US Open Title
-
Asia Cup 2025: PM Modi Congratulates Indian Men’s Hockey Champions
-
India beat Korea 4-1 to lift the Asia Cup Hockey title; Also qualify for next year’s FIH World Cup.
-
FIDE Grand Swiss 2025: Divya Deshmukh Stuns GM Bassem Amin for First Open Win
-
India Clinch 4th Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Title, Beat Korea 4-1 in Final
-
Central Zone Enter Duleep Trophy Final on First-Innings Lead Against West Zone
-
Japan Clinches 5th Place With 6-1 Win Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Hockey
-
India Wins Historic Men’s Compound Archery Gold at World Championships
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Forex, Currency and Bond Markets Remain Shut for Id-E-Milad Holiday
-
Sensex Rises 77 Points, Nifty Gains 32; Auto Stocks Lead Rally
-
CBIC Dismisses Fake Social Media Message on GST Transition Benefits
-
GST Council Rationalises Rates: MSMEs, E-Commerce, and Logistics to Benefit From Lower Taxes
-
Next Gen GST will benefit agriculture sector and farmers: Shivraj Singh
Thought of the Day
"The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it."
Meaning: This idea encourages us to see big challenges as opportunities for even bigger triumphs. A small victory feels good, but overcoming a major obstacle brings a deep sense of accomplishment and pride. When we face a tough situation, we are being given a chance to achieve something truly remarkable. It tells us to not shy away from difficulty, but to embrace it as a path to personal greatness and lasting glory.
