Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan launches Integrated Health Information Portal

The Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on April 5, 2021, virtually launched the Integrated Health Information Platform- IHIP.

During the launch, the minister stated that this day will always be remembered as it marks a milestone in the history of disease surveillance.

He added that we have started a new chapter in public health trajectory. India has become the first country to adopt such an advanced disease surveillance system.

While terming IHIP as the biggest online disease surveillance platform in the world, the Union Minister informed that it is in sync with the National Digital Health Mission. It is also fully compatible with the other digital information systems that are currently being used in India.

Pleased to have launched the IDSP module of Integrated Health Information Platform via VC, today.



The next-gen information system generates real-time disease surveillance data that will help the government manage & contain public health outbreaks more effectively@MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/UrazhcYMuN — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 5, 2021

Significance • The refined Integrated health Information Platform with the automated data will help in a big way in real-time data collection. It will assist in analysis and data aggregation that will allow evidence-based policymaking. • An advanced digital platform for identifying the earliest signs of disease spread in small blocks or villages will be extremely helpful in investigating any potential outbreak or epidemic.

Integrated Health Information Platform: Key Details

• The new version of the Integrated Health Information Platform will consist of the data entry as well as the management of the disease surveillance program.

• The platform will be able to track 33 diseases now, compared to the earlier 18 diseases. It will also ensure near real-time data in digital mode, removing the paper mode of working.

• IHIP will provide health system information that has been developed for real-time case-based information, advanced visualization capability, and integrated analytics.

• It will be able to provide analyzed reports on mobile or any other electronic device.

• The outbreak investigation activities can also be commenced and monitored electronically.

• IHIP can also be easily integrated with another ongoing surveillance program.

Moving towards ‘One Health’ Approach:

The WHO Representative to India, Dr. Roderico Ofrin termed this as a historic day not only for India but for global public health. He added that the platform for digital surveillance will help in providing and connecting data and will facilitate moving towards the ‘One Health’ approach.

Ofrin highlighted that the portal is a great resource for timely health response measures that are to be mounted and applauded India for this timely development.