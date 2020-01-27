Search

UPSC IAS Syllabus 2020 Explained

If you are preparing for the IAS 2020 exam, we have provided the UPSC syllabus for IAS Exam 2020 in detail here. The given syllabus 2020 will be much help for the IAS aspirants preparing for UPSC Civil Service Exam 2020.

 

Jan 27, 2020 16:19 IST
In this article, we have provided all the important details about the syllabus for UPSC IAS Exam 2020. IAS Syllabus is a torchbearer for the IAS Preparation as it sets the locus of the studies of every aspect of the IAS Exam. Right interpretations of IAS Syllabus can increase the chances of success in the exam.

UPSC IAS Exam has three stages:

(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations (Objective Type) for the selection of candidates for Main Exam.

(ii) Civil Services Mains Examination (Written) for the selection of candidates for the next level of UPSC IAS Exam.

(iii) Civil Services Personality Test (PT)

The syllabus for all three stages of the exam is different from one another and hence needs a deeper look to understand the requirement of each stage of the IAS Exam.

UPSC IAS Prelims Exam 2020

In IAS Prelims, UPSC tests the analytical, logical and reasonable ability of the candidates. The IAS Prelims Exam is divided into two parts:

(i) General Studies Paper-I

(ii) General Studies Paper-II

Both papers have the maximum time limit of two hours and the General Studies Paper-II, which is popularly known as CSAT, is only qualifying in nature. The exam is conducted on a single day with Paper 1 in the morning session and paper 2 in the evening session.

UPSC IAS Syllabus Prelims Exam 2020: GS Paper I

Marks: 200

Duration:  2 hours

Sl. No

Subject-wise Division

Detailed Syllabus

1

History

History of India and Indian Freedom Struggle

Ancient History of India

Medieval History of India

Modern History 1857 to 1947

Indian National Movement

2

Geography

Geography of India and

Concept of Physical Geography

Physical Geography

Human Geography

Economic Geography

World Geography

3

Polity

Indian Polity and Governance issues

Union Executives

State Executives

Federalism in India

Judicial System

Panchayati Raj

4

Economy

Indian Economy and Social Development

Basic Principles of Indian Economy

Social Schemes of Government

Social Development through Economic Empowerment

Sustainable Development

Demographics

5

Environment and Ecology

Principles of Environment and Ecology

General Principles

Climate Change and

Climate Summits and Conferences

6

General Science

Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Technology

General Principles

Latest Science and Technological Development

7

Current Events

It covers all the events of National and International Importance

Current Affairs

Current Affairs with all Dimensions

The UPSC does not follow any particular trend in its prelims question paper, hence it is tough to comprehend anything from the previous year question papers. But they can definitely give a clarity about what type of questions are asked in the UPSC IAS exam.

UPSC IAS Syllabus Prelims Exam 2020: General Studies Paper II (CSAT) [Qualifying]

Marks: 200 marks

Duration: 2 hours

1. Reading Comprehension

2. Interpersonal skills including communication skills;

3. Logical reasoning and analytical ability

4. Decision making and problem-solving ability

5. General mental ability

6. Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level), Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc. - Class X level)

7. English Language Comprehension skills (Class X level).

8. Questions relating to English Language Comprehension skills of Class X level (last item in the Syllabus of Paper-II) will be tested through passages from English language only without providing Hindi translation thereof in the question paper.

UPSC IAS Mains Exam 2020

IAS Main Exam has four general studies papers, two compulsory language papers, one essay paper and two papers of Optional subject. It is a descriptive type of exam and has a totally enhanced version of IAS Prelims exam.

IAS Main Exam 2020 Syllabus

it can be said that the IAS Main Syllabus is a mammoth expansion of the IAS Prelims Syllabus.

 

Sl. No.

Name of Paper

Syllabus

 Marks
1 Essay Paper Any Topic/Topics (Current issues) 250
2

GS Paper I

Indian Heritage and
Culture, Indian History, World History, World Geography, Indian Society, Important Geo-physical phenomena

 250

3

GS Paper II

Governance, Indian Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and
International relations, Welfare Schemes, Statutory, regulatory and quasi-judicial bodies, Role of civil services in a democracy, India’s relation with neighbour countries, International institutions,

 250

4

GS Paper III

Technology,
Economic Development, Bio diversity,
Environment,
Indian Economy and its various sectors

Government Budgeting

Land Reforms

Inclusive Growth

Security and Disaster Management

 250

5

GS Paper IV

Ethics and Human Interface

Attitude

Aptitude

Emotional Intelligence

Emotional Intelligence

Public/Civil service value

Probity in Governance

Case study on above topics

 250
6
Indian Language Paper		 (i) Comprehension of given passages
(ii) Précis Writing
(iii) Usage and Vocabulary
(iv) Short Essays
(v) Translation from English to the Indian
language and vice-versa 		 300
7 English
Comprehension of given passages
Précis Writing
Usage and Vocabulary
Short Essays 		 300

8

Optional Paper I

As opted by Candidate

 250

9

 Optional Paper II As opted by Candidate 250

List of Optional Subject in IAS Mains Exam 2020

The List of Optional Subjects is as follows:   

(i) Agriculture

(ii) Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

(iii) Anthropology

(iv) Botany

(v) Chemistry

(vi) Civil Engineering

(vii) Commerce and Accountancy

(viii) Economics

(ix) Electrical Engineering

(x) Geography

(xi) Geology

(xii) History

(xiii) Law

(xiv) Management

(xv) Mathematics

(xvi) Mechanical Engineering

(xvii) Medical Science

(xviii) Philosophy

(xix) Physics

(xx) Political Science and International Relations

(xxi) Psychology

(xxii) Public Administration

(xxiii) Sociology

(xxiv) Statistics

(xxv) Zoology

Literature of any one of the languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, English.

Once you have thoroughly assessed the syllabus, the next step is the right selection of reference books. You can check here the list of best recommended books by the UPSC IAS toppers.

