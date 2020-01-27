UPSC IAS Syllabus 2020 Explained

In this article, we have provided all the important details about the syllabus for UPSC IAS Exam 2020. IAS Syllabus is a torchbearer for the IAS Preparation as it sets the locus of the studies of every aspect of the IAS Exam. Right interpretations of IAS Syllabus can increase the chances of success in the exam.
UPSC IAS Exam has three stages:
(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations (Objective Type) for the selection of candidates for Main Exam.
(ii) Civil Services Mains Examination (Written) for the selection of candidates for the next level of UPSC IAS Exam.
(iii) Civil Services Personality Test (PT)
The syllabus for all three stages of the exam is different from one another and hence needs a deeper look to understand the requirement of each stage of the IAS Exam.
UPSC IAS Prelims Exam 2020
In IAS Prelims, UPSC tests the analytical, logical and reasonable ability of the candidates. The IAS Prelims Exam is divided into two parts:
(i) General Studies Paper-I
(ii) General Studies Paper-II
Both papers have the maximum time limit of two hours and the General Studies Paper-II, which is popularly known as CSAT, is only qualifying in nature. The exam is conducted on a single day with Paper 1 in the morning session and paper 2 in the evening session.
UPSC IAS Syllabus Prelims Exam 2020: GS Paper I
Marks: 200
Duration: 2 hours
|
Sl. No
|
Subject-wise Division
|
Detailed Syllabus
|
1
|
History
History of India and Indian Freedom Struggle
|
2
|
Geography
Geography of India and
Concept of Physical Geography
|
3
|
Polity
Indian Polity and Governance issues
|
4
|
Economy
Indian Economy and Social Development
|
Basic Principles of Indian Economy
Social Development through Economic Empowerment
|
5
|
Environment and Ecology
Principles of Environment and Ecology
|
6
|
General Science
Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Technology
|
General Principles
Latest Science and Technological Development
|
7
|
Current Events
It covers all the events of National and International Importance
The UPSC does not follow any particular trend in its prelims question paper, hence it is tough to comprehend anything from the previous year question papers. But they can definitely give a clarity about what type of questions are asked in the UPSC IAS exam.
IAS Syllabus 2020 pdf free download
UPSC IAS Syllabus Prelims Exam 2020: General Studies Paper II (CSAT) [Qualifying]
Marks: 200 marks
Duration: 2 hours
2. Interpersonal skills including communication skills;
3. Logical reasoning and analytical ability
4. Decision making and problem-solving ability
5. General mental ability
6. Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level), Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc. - Class X level)
7. English Language Comprehension skills (Class X level).
8. Questions relating to English Language Comprehension skills of Class X level (last item in the Syllabus of Paper-II) will be tested through passages from English language only without providing Hindi translation thereof in the question paper.
UPSC IAS Mains Exam 2020
IAS Main Exam has four general studies papers, two compulsory language papers, one essay paper and two papers of Optional subject. It is a descriptive type of exam and has a totally enhanced version of IAS Prelims exam.
IAS Main Exam 2020 Syllabus
it can be said that the IAS Main Syllabus is a mammoth expansion of the IAS Prelims Syllabus.
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Paper
|
Syllabus
|Marks
|1
|Essay Paper
|Any Topic/Topics (Current issues)
|250
|2
|
GS Paper I
|
Indian Heritage and
|250
|
3
|
GS Paper II
|
Governance, Indian Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and
|250
|
4
|
GS Paper III
|
Technology,
Government Budgeting
Land Reforms
Inclusive Growth
Security and Disaster Management
|250
|
5
|
GS Paper IV
|
Ethics and Human Interface
Attitude
Aptitude
Emotional Intelligence
Emotional Intelligence
Public/Civil service value
Probity in Governance
Case study on above topics
|250
|6
|
Indian Language Paper
|(i) Comprehension of given passages
(ii) Précis Writing
(iii) Usage and Vocabulary
(iv) Short Essays
(v) Translation from English to the Indian
language and vice-versa
|300
|7
|English
|
Comprehension of given passages
Précis Writing
Usage and Vocabulary
Short Essays
|300
|
8
|
Optional Paper I
|
As opted by Candidate
|250
|
9
|Optional Paper II
|As opted by Candidate
|250
List of Optional Subject in IAS Mains Exam 2020
The List of Optional Subjects is as follows:
(i) Agriculture
(ii) Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science
(iii) Anthropology
(iv) Botany
(v) Chemistry
(vi) Civil Engineering
(vii) Commerce and Accountancy
(viii) Economics
(ix) Electrical Engineering
(x) Geography
(xi) Geology
(xii) History
(xiii) Law
(xiv) Management
(xv) Mathematics
(xvi) Mechanical Engineering
(xvii) Medical Science
(xviii) Philosophy
(xix) Physics
(xx) Political Science and International Relations
(xxi) Psychology
(xxii) Public Administration
(xxiii) Sociology
(xxiv) Statistics
(xxv) Zoology
Literature of any one of the languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, English.
Once you have thoroughly assessed the syllabus, the next step is the right selection of reference books. You can check here the list of best recommended books by the UPSC IAS toppers.