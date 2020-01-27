UPSC IAS Syllabus 2020 Explained

In this article, we have provided all the important details about the syllabus for UPSC IAS Exam 2020. IAS Syllabus is a torchbearer for the IAS Preparation as it sets the locus of the studies of every aspect of the IAS Exam. Right interpretations of IAS Syllabus can increase the chances of success in the exam.

UPSC IAS Exam has three stages:

(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations (Objective Type) for the selection of candidates for Main Exam.

(ii) Civil Services Mains Examination (Written) for the selection of candidates for the next level of UPSC IAS Exam.

(iii) Civil Services Personality Test (PT)

The syllabus for all three stages of the exam is different from one another and hence needs a deeper look to understand the requirement of each stage of the IAS Exam.

UPSC IAS Prelims Exam 2020

In IAS Prelims, UPSC tests the analytical, logical and reasonable ability of the candidates. The IAS Prelims Exam is divided into two parts:

(i) General Studies Paper-I

(ii) General Studies Paper-II

Both papers have the maximum time limit of two hours and the General Studies Paper-II, which is popularly known as CSAT, is only qualifying in nature. The exam is conducted on a single day with Paper 1 in the morning session and paper 2 in the evening session.

UPSC IAS Syllabus Prelims Exam 2020: GS Paper I

Marks: 200

Duration: 2 hours

The UPSC does not follow any particular trend in its prelims question paper, hence it is tough to comprehend anything from the previous year question papers. But they can definitely give a clarity about what type of questions are asked in the UPSC IAS exam.

UPSC IAS Syllabus Prelims Exam 2020: General Studies Paper II (CSAT) [Qualifying]

Marks: 200 marks

Duration: 2 hours

1. Reading Comprehension

2. Interpersonal skills including communication skills;

3. Logical reasoning and analytical ability

4. Decision making and problem-solving ability

5. General mental ability

6. Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level), Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc. - Class X level)

7. English Language Comprehension skills (Class X level).

8. Questions relating to English Language Comprehension skills of Class X level (last item in the Syllabus of Paper-II) will be tested through passages from English language only without providing Hindi translation thereof in the question paper.

UPSC IAS Mains Exam 2020

IAS Main Exam has four general studies papers, two compulsory language papers, one essay paper and two papers of Optional subject. It is a descriptive type of exam and has a totally enhanced version of IAS Prelims exam.

IAS Main Exam 2020 Syllabus

it can be said that the IAS Main Syllabus is a mammoth expansion of the IAS Prelims Syllabus.

Sl. No. Name of Paper Syllabus

Marks 1 Essay Paper Any Topic/Topics (Current issues) 250 2 GS Paper I Indian Heritage and

Culture, Indian History, World History, World Geography, Indian Society, Important Geo-physical phenomena 250 3 GS Paper II Governance, Indian Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and

International relations, Welfare Schemes, Statutory, regulatory and quasi-judicial bodies, Role of civil services in a democracy, India’s relation with neighbour countries, International institutions, 250 4 GS Paper III Technology,

Economic Development, Bio diversity,

Environment,

Indian Economy and its various sectors Government Budgeting Land Reforms Inclusive Growth Security and Disaster Management 250 5 GS Paper IV Ethics and Human Interface Attitude Aptitude Emotional Intelligence Emotional Intelligence Public/Civil service value Probity in Governance Case study on above topics 250 6

Indian Language Paper (i) Comprehension of given passages

(ii) Précis Writing

(iii) Usage and Vocabulary

(iv) Short Essays

(v) Translation from English to the Indian

language and vice-versa 300 7 English

Comprehension of given passages

Précis Writing

Usage and Vocabulary

Short Essays 300 8 Optional Paper I As opted by Candidate 250 9 Optional Paper II As opted by Candidate 250

List of Optional Subject in IAS Mains Exam 2020



The List of Optional Subjects is as follows:



(i) Agriculture



(ii) Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science



(iii) Anthropology



(iv) Botany



(v) Chemistry



(vi) Civil Engineering



(vii) Commerce and Accountancy



(viii) Economics



(ix) Electrical Engineering



(x) Geography



(xi) Geology



(xii) History



(xiii) Law



(xiv) Management



(xv) Mathematics



(xvi) Mechanical Engineering



(xvii) Medical Science



(xviii) Philosophy



(xix) Physics



(xx) Political Science and International Relations



(xxi) Psychology



(xxii) Public Administration



(xxiii) Sociology



(xxiv) Statistics



(xxv) Zoology



Literature of any one of the languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, English.

Once you have thoroughly assessed the syllabus, the next step is the right selection of reference books. You can check here the list of best recommended books by the UPSC IAS toppers.

