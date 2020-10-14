UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Subject Syllabus for Political Science & International Relations

UPSC: The Union Public Service Commission gives a choice of optional subjects out of a list of subjects for the UPSC IAS Mains exams. Out of them, Political Science is one of the commonly opted optional subjects in the exam. The syllabus of Political Science overlaps with other GS Papers and the study material is easily available for the aspirants. Here in this article, we have provided a comprehensive UPSC Political Science Syllabus for the UPSC Mains 2020 candidates.

UPSC (IAS) Civil Services Exam Pattern 2020

UPSC Optional Paper Syllabus for Political Science- Paper I (Political Theory and Indian Politics)

Political Science and International Relations syllabus majorly covers topics related to the Constitution of India, social justice, international organizations, the international economic system and trade, India’s foreign policy, and peacekeeping among others.

A. Political Theory and Thinkers

Political theory

Meaning, Definition, and approaches

Theories of the state

Pluralist,

Liberal,

Neoliberal,

Marxist,

Post-colonial

Feminist.

Justice

Concept of justice with reference to Rawl’s theory of justice

Equality

Relationship between freedom and equality and;

Political, Social, and economic;

Affirmative action.

Rights

Meaning and theories;

the concept of Human Rights

Democracy

different models of democracy - deliberative, participatory and representative, Contemporary and Classical theories

Concept of power

hegemony,

Ideology

legitimacy.

Political Ideologies

Marxism,

Liberalism,

Fascism,

Gandhism,

Feminism,

Socialism.

Indian Political Thought

Dharamshastra, Arthashastra, and Buddhist traditions;

Sri Aurobindo,

B.R. Ambedkar,

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan,

M.K. Gandhi,

M.N. Roy.

Western Political Thought

Plato,

John S. Mill,

Machiavelli,

Aristotle,

Locke,

Hobbes,

Gramsci Marx,

Hannah Arendt.

B. Indian Government and Politics

Indian Nationalism

Political Strategies of India’s Freedom Struggle:

Civil Disobedience,

Non-cooperation;

Constitutionalism to mass Satyagraha,

Peasant and workers’ movements,

Revolutionary movements.

Making of the Indian Constitution

Different political and social perspectives,

Legacies of the British rule

Salient Features of the Indian Constitution

Fundamental Rights and Duties,

Judicial Review and Basic Structure doctrine,

The Preamble,

Directive Principles,

Parliamentary System,

Amendment Procedures.

Principal Organs of the Union Government

Executive, Envisaged role and actual working of the Legislature, and Supreme Court.

Principal Organs of the State Government

Executive, Envisaged role and actual working of the Legislature, and High Courts.

Statutory Institutions/ Commissions

Election Commission,

Comptroller, and Auditor General,

Finance Commission,

Union Public Service Commission,

National Backward Classes Commission,

National Commission for Scheduled Castes,

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes,

National Commission for Women;

National Commission for Minorities.

Federalism

Changing nature of center-state relations;

Constitutional provisions; and regional aspirations;

integrationist tendencies,

inter-state disputes.

Planning and Economic Development

The role of planning and public sector;

land reforms and agrarian relations;

liberalization,

Green Revolution,

economic reforms.

Party System

National and regional political parties,

Ideological and social bases of parties;

trends in electoral behaviour;

patterns of coalition politics;

Pressure groups, changing the socio-economic profile of Legislators.

Social Movements

Civil liberties, women's movements;

environmentalist movements

UPSC Optional Paper Syllabus for Political Science- Paper I (Comparative Politics and International Relations)

A. Comparative Political Analysis and International Politics

Comparative Politics

Political economy, Nature and major approaches;

limitations of the comparative method.

Globalisation

Responses from developing and developed societies.

Approaches to the Study of International Relations

Idealist, Functionalist, Realist, Marxist, and Systems theory.

Key concepts in International Relations

Security, World capitalist economy and globalization;

Balance of power and deterrence;

National interest, and power;

Transnational actors, and collective security.

Changing International Political Order

The arms race and Cold War;

Rise of superpowers; strategic and ideological Bipolarity,

nuclear threat;

Non-aligned movement: Achievements and Aims;

Collapse of the Soviet Union;

Unipolarity and American hegemony;

Relevance of non-alignment in the contemporary world.

Evolution of the International Economic System

From Brettonwoods to WTO;

Globalisation of the world economy;

Socialist economies and the CMEA (Council for Mutual Economic Assistance);

Third World demand for new international economic order.

United Nations

Envisaged role and actual record;

Specialized UN agencies-aims and functioning;

the need for UN reforms.

Regionalization of World Politics

ASEAN,

SAARC,

APEC,

EU,

NAFTA.

Contemporary Global Concerns

Human rights,

Gender justice,

nuclear proliferation,

Democracy, environment,

terrorism.

B. India and the World

Indian Foreign Policy

Continuity and change:

Institutions of policy-making,

Determinants of foreign policy

India and South Asia

South Asia as a Free Trade Area

Regional Co-operation: SAARC –past performance and future prospects

Impediments to regional co-operation:

ethnic conflicts and insurgencies;

river water disputes;

illegal cross-border migration;

border disputes.

India's "Look East" policy

India and the Global South

Relations with Latin America and Africa,

Leadership role in the demand for NIEO and WTO negotiations

India and the Global Centres of Power

USA, China, EU, Japan, and Russia.

India and the UN System

Role in United Nation Peace-keeping

India and the Nuclear Questions

Perceptions and Changing policy

Recent developments in Indian Foreign Policy

India's position on the recent crisis in West Asia,

Growing relations with US and Israel;

Afghanistan and Iraq, the vision of new world order

