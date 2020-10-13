UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Detailed Syllabus for GS Paper IV (Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude)

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) examination 2020 from January 8, 2021. The UPSC Mains syllabus comprises of four GS Papers, one Essay paper, and two Optional papers. All the mains papers are descriptive in nature. The GS Paper IV of the UPSC Mains Exam questions to test the candidates’ attitude and approach to issues relating to integrity, probity in public life, and his problem-solving approach to various issues. In this article, we have provided the detailed syllabus of UPSC Mains 2020 GS Paper IV.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020 General Studies IV Syllabus

S. no. Contents of Syllabus 1. Ethics and Human Interface 2. Human Values 3. Attitude 4. Aptitude and Foundational Values for Civil Service 5. Emotional Intelligence 6. Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers 7. Probity in Governance 8. Codes of ethics & Citizen’s Charters 9. Ethics in Public Administration 10. Case Studies based on the above topics

1. Ethics and Human Interface:

Essence, Determinants, and Consequences of Ethics in - Human Actions;

Dimensions of Ethics;

Ethics - in Private and Public Relationships.

2. Human Values:

Lessons from the Lives and Teachings of Great Leaders,

Reformers, and Administrators;

Role of Family Society and Educational Institutions in Inculcating Values.

3. Attitude:

Content, Structure, Function;

its Influence and Relation with Thought and Behaviour;

Moral and Political Attitudes;

Social Influence, and Persuasion.

4. Aptitude and Foundational Values for Civil Service:

Integrity,

Impartiality, and Non-partisanship,

Objectivity,

Dedication to Public Service,

Empathy, Tolerance, and Compassion towards the weaker-sections.

5. Emotional Intelligence:

Concepts, and their Utilities and Application in Administration and Governance.

6. Contributions of Moral Thinkers and Philosophers from India and the World.

7. Probity in Governance:

Concept of Public Service;

Philosophical Basis of Governance and Probity;

Information Sharing and Transparency in Government,

Right to Information,

8. Codes of Ethics:

Codes of Conduct,

Citizen’s Charters,

Work Culture,

Quality of Service Delivery,

Utilization of Public Funds,

Challenges of Corruption.

9. Ethics in Public Administration:

Status and Problems;

Ethical Concerns and Dilemmas in Government and Private Institutions;

Laws, Rules, Regulations, and Conscience as Sources of Ethical Guidance;

Accountability and Ethical Governance;

Strengthening of Ethical and Moral Values in Governance;

Ethical Issues in International Relations and Funding;

Corporate Governance.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Structure of General Studies Paper-IV

Of the four General Studies Papers, this paper is the most unpredictable, and the type of questions asked varies widely from year to year.

The paper consists of twelve questions divided into two sections . Prior to 2018, fourteen questions were asked in the Ethics paper. With the new changes introduced, now the complexity has been increased and the number of questions has been reduced.

The total marks allotted to GS paper IV are 250 marks . The questions are of 10 marks and 20 marks. The word limit for 10 marks questions Is within 150 words while the 20 marks questions need answers within 250 words.

The questions asked in UPSC Mains GS Paper IV are of two types:

Direct concept related questions which test the candidate’s understanding of ethical issues and concepts related to integrity and aptitude (125 marks)

Case studies which test the candidate’s application of those concepts to situations involving the candidate and other stakeholders such as politicians, pressure groups, the public, and other people (125 marks)

