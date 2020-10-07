UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Detailed Syllabus for GS Paper I (History, Geography & Indian Society)

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) examination 2020 from January 8, 2021. The UPSC Mains syllabus comprises of four GS Papers, Essay, and Optional papers. All the mains papers are descriptive in nature. The GS Paper ! of the UPSC Mains Exam includes History (India and World), Geography, Art and Culture, and Indian Society. In this article, we have provided a detailed syllabus of UPSC Mains 2020 GS Paper I.

UPSC Syllabus 2020 - 2021 for Civil Services Prelims & Mains: Download PDF

UPSC IAS Mains General Studies – I Syllabus

History Modern Indian History India Post Independence World History Art & Culture Geography Indian Geography World Geography Indian Society Social Issues, and Developments in Indian Society

UPSC IAS Mains General Studies I - History Syllabus

➨Modern India (middle of the 18th century until the present)

All the Economic, Administrative & Socio-cultural impacts of the mentioned points.

European Penetration of India

British Conquest of India

British Policies & Their Impact

Socio-cultural Reform Movements

Growth of Nationalism in India (1858-1905)

Freedom Struggle and Movements

➨India Post Independence

Partition and Its Aftermath

Integration of Princely States

Wars with Pakistan & China

Nuclear Policy

Green Revolution, Operation Flood & Cooperatives

Emergency

Popular Movements

➨ World History

Industrial Revolution

Renaissance

Discovery of Sea Routes

European Nations Settle North America

Rise of the Slave Trade

American War of Independence

French Revolution

Nationalism in Europe

Rise of Capitalism, Colonialism & Imperialism

World War I (Causes, Impacts, and After-effects)

World War II (Causes, Impacts, and After-effects)

Cold War

Rise of Asia & Africa

Developments in West Asia & North Africa

Spread of Communism

Korean War

Vietnam War

Cuban Crisis

Collapse of Soviet Union

➨ Art and Culture

Indian Art Forms

Indian Paintings

Classical Dance Forms

Folk Dance Forms

Classical Music

Puppetry

Pottery

Drama/Theatre

Martial Arts

Architecture

Harappan Architecture

Temple Architecture

Cave Architecture

Indo-Islamic Architecture

Modern Architecture

Rock Cut Architecture

Colonial Architecture

Literature

Ancient Indian Literature

Literature in Ancient Languages

Early Dravidian Literature

Medieval Literature

Women Poets of Bhakti

Modern Indian Literature

UPSC IAS Mains General Studies I - Geography Syllabus

➨ Geomorphology

Origin & Evolution of Earth

Interior of the Earth

Distribution of Continents & Oceans

Tectonic Plate Theory

Distribution of Earthquakes & Volcanoes

Landforms & their Evolution

➨ Oceanography

➨ Climatology

Earth’s Atmosphere – Composition & Structure

Solar Radiation, Heat Budget & Temperature

Atmospheric Circulation & Weather Systems

World Climate

➨ Geography of Soil

➨ Natural Resource

Land Resources

Forest Resources

Water Resources

Mineral & Energy Resources

Agricultural Resources

➨ Natural Disasters

Earthquakes

Volcanoes

Tsunami

Cyclone

UPSC IAS Mains General Studies I - Indian Society Syllabus

➨ Features of Indian Society

Diversity based on caste, language, social and religious, race, tribe and ethnicity, culture)

Unity

Inequality and Exclusion

Family System

➨ Population and related developments

➨ Poverty and related issues (types, causes, consequences, comparisons etc.)

➨ Urbanization

➨ Globalization

➨Social Empowerment

➨ Role of Women

Women's Organisations and SHGs

19th Century Social Reform Movements and Early Women's Organisations –

(1) Agrarian Struggles and Revolt,

(2) Participation in the Freedom Struggle

Women's Organisations Post – 1947

The resurgence of the Women's Movement in the 70s:

(1) Emergence of New Organisations,

(2) Approaches and Issues

➨ regionalism

➨ Communalism

➨ Secularism

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Structure of General Studies Paper-I