UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Previous Year Question Papers (GS Paper I) 2019 to 2005

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) examination 2020 from January 8, 2021. The UPSC Mains syllabus comprises of four GS Papers, Essay, and two Optional papers. All the mains papers are descriptive. The GS Paper 1 of the UPSC Mains Exam includes History (India and World), Geography, Art and Culture, and Indian Society.

Making it through the Civil Services Exam requires the right strategy, sincere hard work, and dedication. However, this hard work would only bear fruit when done in the right direction and for this one needs to know the pattern of questions asked in the UPSC CSE Exam. For this, aspirants can refer to Previous Year UPSC Mains Papers to keep track of the changing trend of questions asked in the Mains exam and head your preparation in the right direction.

The Question Papers of the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam (2019-2005), General Studies Paper I are given below:

As per the modified syllabus of UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper 1, the question paper will contain 20 questions of 10 and 15 marks. The total weightage of the paper is 250 marks. Upon analyzing these papers, candidates may get an idea about the weightage of different topics and the number of static and dynamic questions being asked over the years.

