UPSC Mains Syllabus 2020-2021 (PDF) for All Optional Subjects

UPSC: UPSC IAS Mains exam consists of 9 papers which include 2 optional papers. In this article, candidates can check the list of optional subjects and syllabus offered by UPSC.

Oct 21, 2020 13:48 IST
UPSC: UPSC Civil Services Exam is conducted by UPSC every year to recruit the candidates for the prestigious All India Services and Central Civil Services in India. A clear understanding of the UPSC IAS exam pattern and syllabus is essential for preparation. The UPSC IAS Mains exam 2020 will be conducted from 8 January 2021 onwards. The exam structure of Mains paper includes 2 Qualifying papers and 7 merit-based papers. These 9 papers are as follows: 

Qualifying Papers

  1. English
  2.  Any One Indian Language from the Eighth Schedule of The Constitution of India

Merit-Based Mains Papers

  1. Essay Paper
  2. General Studies Paper I
  3. General Studies Paper-II
  4. General Studies Paper III
  5. General Studies Paper IV
  6. Optional Paper I
  7. Optional Paper-II

UPSC (IAS) Civil Services Exam Pattern 2020

List of UPSC Optional Subjects and Syllabus

UPSC offers a total of 48 optional subjects, out of which any subject one can be selected by the candidate for both the papers. Each optional comprises of two papers (Paper I and Paper II) carrying  250 marks each, making it a total of 500 marks

The syllabus of the optional papers is of the graduate degree level. The 48 subjects offered by UPSC include the subjects from all academic domains of - Humanities, Commerce, Engineering, and Medical. Candidates can also take literature subjects as an optional paper. A candidate’s choice of optional can substantially influence their chances of success in the UPSC Mains exam. It has been observed that the marks scored in the optional papers can itself decide your rank in the final merit list.

In this article, we have provided the detailed UPSC Syllabus for IAS Mains Optional Subjects that will help you decide on your Optional Subject for Mains exam. Given below is the list of optional subjects offered by UPSC and the links to the UPSC Optional Subjects syllabus.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Syllabus for all Subjects

UPSC Agriculture Optional Syllabus

UPSC Anthropology Optional Syllabus

UPSC Chemistry Optional Syllabus

UPSC Commerce  Accountancy Optional Syllabus

UPSC Electrical Engineering Optional Syllabus

UPSC Geology Optional Syllabus

UPSC Law Optional Syllabus

UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus

UPSC Medical Science Optional Syllabus

UPSC Geography Optional Syllabus

UPSC History Optional Syllabus

UPSC Management Optional Syllabus

UPSC Economics Optional Syllabus

UPSC Mechanical Engineering Optional Syllabus

UPSC Philosophy Optional Syllabus

UPSC Physics Optional Syllabus

UPSC Political Science & International Relations Optional Syllabus

UPSC Psychology Optional Syllabus

UPSC Public Administration Optional Syllabus

UPSC Sociology Optional Syllabus

UPSC Statistics Optional Syllabus

UPSC Botany Optional Syllabus

UPSC Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Optional Syllabus

UPSC Zoology Optional Syllabus

UPSC Civil Engineering Optional Syllabus

    

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Syllabus for Subjects

Assamese Literature Optional Syllabus

Kannada Literature Optional Syllabus 

Nepali Literature Optional Syllabus 

Bengali Literature Optional Syllabus

Kashmiri Literature Optional Syllabus 

Odia Literature Optional Syllabus 

Bodo Literature Optional Syllabus

Konkani Literature Optional Syllabus 

Punjabi Literature Optional Syllabus 

Dogri Literature Optional Syllabus

Maithili Literature Optional Syllabus 

Sanskrit Literature Optional Syllabus 

English Literature Optional Syllabus

Malayalam Literature Optional Syllabus 

Santhali Literature Optional Syllabus 

Gujarati Literature Optional Syllabus

Manipuri Literature Optional Syllabus 

Sindhi Literature Optional Syllabus 

Hindi Literature Optional Syllabus

Marathi Literature Optional Syllabus 

Tamil Literature Optional Syllabus 

Telugu Literature Optional Syllabus 

Urdu Literature Optional Syllabus 

  

UPSC Civil Services Exam is a highly comprehensive and competitive exam with lakhs of aspirants appearing for 800-900 vacancies every year. It is advised that before selecting an optional subject, the aspirant should thoroughly study the syllabus of that subject. Good command over your optional subject can help you score overall high marks in the mains exam and hence helps you in securing a better rank in the final UPSC merit list. 

Also Check: List of best-recommended books by the UPSC IAS toppers.



UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

