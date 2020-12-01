UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Dogri Literature Optional Syllabus

UPSC: UPSC offers Dogri as an optional subject in the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam. Dogri has a rich literature and tradition of translations, original works like dramas, poetry, and philosophy. The paper has to be written in the Devanagari script. Candidates who are proficient in Dogri and have studied it as a part of their curriculum or have learnt Dogri as their mother tongue should take up this optional.

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Dogri Literature Paper I

Section A (History of Dogri Language)

Dogri language: Origin and development through different stages. Linguistic boundaries of Dogri and its dialects. Characteristic features of Dogri language. Structure of Dogri Language :

a. Sound Structure: Segmental: Vowels and Consonants Non-Segmental: Length, Stress, Nasalization, Tone and Juncture.

b. Morphology of Dogri :

Inflection Categories: Gender, Number, Case, Person, Tense and Voice.

Word Formation: use of prefixes, infixes, and suffixes.

Vocabulary: Tatsam, tadbhav, foreign and regional.

c. Sentence Structure: Major Sentence - types and their constituents, agreement and concord in Dogri syntax.

5. Dogri Language and Scripts: Dogre/ Dogra Akkhar, Devanagari, and Persian.

Section B (History of Dogri Literature)

A brief account of Pre-independence Dogri Literature: Poetry & Prose. Development of modern Dogri Poetry and main trends in Dogri Poetry. Development of Dogri short-story, main trends & prominent short-story writers. Development of Dogri Novel, main trends & contribution of Dogri Novelists. Development of Dogri Drama & contribution of prominent Playwrights. Development of Dogri Prose: Essays, Memoirs & Travelogues. An introduction to Dogri Folk literature - Folk songs, Folk tales & Ballads.

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Dogri Literature Paper II

Section A: Poetry

Azadi Paihle Di Dogri Kavita.

The following poets: Devi Ditta, Lakkhu, Ganga Ram, Ramdhan, Hardutt, Pahari Gandhi Baba Kanshi Ram & Permanand Almast.

Modern Dogri PoetryAzadi Bad Di Dogri Kavita

The following poets :

Kishan Smailpuri, Tara Smailpuri, Mohan Lal Sapolia, Yash Sharma, K.S. Madhukar, Padma Sachdev, Jitendra Udhampuri, Charan Singh and Prakash Premi.

Sheeraza Dogri Number 102, Ghazal Ank.

The following poets :

Ram Lal Sharma, Ved Pal Deep, N.D. Jamwal, Shiv Ram Deep, Ashwini Magotra, and Virendra Kesar.

Sheeraza Dogri Number 147, Ghazal Ank.

The following poets :

R.N. Shastri, Jitendra Udhampuri, Champa Sharma and Darshan Darshi.

Ramayan (Epic) by Shambhu Nath Sharma (up to Ayodhya Kand).

Veer Gulab (Khand Kavya) by Dinoo Bhai Pant.

Section B: Prose

Ajakani Dogri Kahani

The following short story writers: Madan Mohan Sharma, Narendra Khajuria, and B.P. Sathe.

Ajakani Dogri Kahani Part-II

The following Short Story writers: Ved Rahi, Narsingh Dev Jamwal, Om Goswami, Chhattrapal, Lalit Magotra, Chaman Arora and Ratan Kesar.

Khatha Kunj Bhag II

The following Story writers: Om Vidyarthi, Champa Sharma and Krishan Sharma.

Meel Patthar (collection of short stories) by Bandhu Sharma. Kaiddi (Novel) by Desh Bandhu Dogra Nutan

Nanga Rukkh (Novel) by O.P. Sharma Sarathi.

Nayaan (Drama) by Mohan Singh. Satrang (A collection of one-act plays)

The following playwrights :

Vishwa Nath Khajuria , Ram Nath Shastri, Jitendra Sharma, Lalit Magotra, and Madan Mohan Sharma.

Dogri Lalit Nibandh

The following authors :

Vishwa Nath Khajuria, Narayan Mishra, Balkrishan Shastri, Shiv Nath, Shyam Lal Sharma, Lakshmi Narayan, D.C. Prashant, Ved Ghai, Kunwar Viyogi.

It is to be noted that all the answers for the Dogri literature optional paper should be attempted in the Dogri language only. The optional subject score plays an important role in the Mains mark sheet as the marks scored in this paper help the aspirants to enhance their overall Mains score.

