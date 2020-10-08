UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Detailed Syllabus for GS Paper II (Polity, Governance & International Relations)

UPSC: The UPSC IAS mains syllabus often creates confusion among aspirants as multiple subjects and topics are included in one GS paper. Also, many topics overlap the syllabus of two papers. Hence, before beginning the preparation of IAS Mains 2020, it is essential that the aspirants are well versed with the syllabus of all the 9 papers of UPSC IAS Mains 2020. In this article, we have provided the detailed UPSC Mains GS Paper II syllabus. The syllabus has been divided into various sections for the easy understanding of the aspirants.
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: GS Paper II Syllabus
|
Polity
|
Indian Constitution
Dispute Redressal Institutions
Judicial System
Ministries under the GOI
Statutory, Regulatory & Quasi-Judicial Bodies
|
Governance
|
Government Policies
Role of Civil Services
|
Social Justice
|
Development and management of Social Sector/Services
Interstate relations
|
International Relations
|
India and its Neighborhood
Important International Institutions
Bilateral Agreements
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: GS Paper II Polity Syllabus
➨ Indian Constitution
➨ Dispute Redressal Institutions
- RTI
- PIL
- Tribunals
➨ Judicial System
- Three-Tier Structure
- Chief Justice of India
- SC & HC Judges
- Jurisdiction
➨ Ministries under the GOI
- Cabinet Ministries
- Parliamentary Secretaries
➨ Statutory, Regulatory & Quasi-Judicial Bodies
- Election Commission
- Union Public Service Commission
- State Public Service Commission
- Finance Commission
- National Commission for SC & STs
- Special Officer for Linguistic Minorities
- Comptroller and Auditor General of India
- Attorney General of India
- Advocate General of the State
- NITI Aayog
- RBI
- National Human Rights Commission
- State Human Rights Commission
- Central Information Commission
- Central Vigilance Commission
- Central Bureau of Investigation
- Lokpal and Lokayuktas
- National Commission for Women
- National Commission for Backward Classes
- National Commission for Minorities
- Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority
- Securities and Exchange Board of India
- Competition Commission of India
- Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
- Central Electricity Regulatory Commission
- Atomic Energy Regulatory Board
- Central Pollution Control Board
- Medical Council of India
- Inland Waterways Authority of India
- Central Ground Water Authority
- Directorate General of Civil Aviation
- Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority
- Food Safety and Standards Authority of India
- Bar Council of India
- University Grants Commission
- Financial Stability and Development Council
- All India Council for Technical Education
- National Green Tribunal
- Competition Appellate Tribunal
- Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal
- Cyber Appellate Tribunal
- Intellectual Property Appellate Board
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: GS Paper II Governance Syllabus
➨ Government Policies
- Government Policies & Interventions in Various Sectors
- Critical Assessment of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS)
- Rationalisation of CSS
- Analysis of Main Schemes
- Non-Governmental Organisations
- Self Help Groups (SHGs)
- Societies, Trusts and Cooperatives
- Good Governance
- E-Governance
- Citizens Charters
- Accountability and Transparency
➨ Role of Civil Services
- Role Played By Civil Services
- Bureaucratic Reforms
- Citizen-Centric Administration
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: GS Paper II Social Justice Syllabus
➨ Various Schemes for the Vulnerable Sections
➨ Laws, Institutions & Bodies Constituted for Protection of Vulnerable Sections
- SCs & STs
- Minorities
- Children
- Elderly
- Disabled
- Women
- Transgender
➨ Developmental Issues of Social Sectors
- Status of Literacy in India
-
- Education Structure in India
- Challenges Faced by Education Sector in India
- Reforms
- ndia’s Performance on Various Health Indicators
- Weaknesses of Indian Healthcare System
- Health Infrastructure in India
- Universal Health Coverage
- Health Insurance
- National Family Health Survey
- National Health Policy
- National Health Mission
- Maternal & Adolescent Health
- Antimicrobial Resistance
- Disease Burden in India
- Measures to Ensure Good Health Outcomes
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: GS Paper II International Relations Syllabus
➨ India and its Neighborhood
India’s Relations With China, Pakistan, Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh. Sri Lanka. Afghanistan. Nepal, Maldives
➨ Important International Institutions
- UN & its Agencies
- WTO
- World Bank
- IMF
- World Economic Forum
- Commonwealth of Nations, etc.
➨ Bilateral Agreements
India’s Bilateral Relations With Major Powers
USA, Russia, Japan
Central Asian Countries
West Asian Countries
African Countries
Australia & New Zealand
EU & European Countries
Latin American Countries
Pacific Countries
➨ Regional & Global Groups
- SAARC
- BRICS
- BIMSTEC
- ASEAN & RCEP
- India-Africa Forum
- SCO
- Ashgabat Agreement
- Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC)
- Raisina Dialogue
- Heart of Asia Conference
- East Asia Summit
- G-20
- Asian Development Bank
- National Security Summit
- Multilateral Nuclear Export Regulatory Regimes: Wassenar, MTCR, Australia Group
- Asian Development Bank, etc
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Structure of General Studies Paper-II
- The pattern of Mains General Studies Paper-II will consist of 20 questions that need to be attempted in a time frame of 3 hours.
- The paper is of a total of 250 marks with questions of 10 and 15 marks weightage
- The word limit for 10 marks questions is 150 and 15 marks questions is 250.