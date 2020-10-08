UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Detailed Syllabus for GS Paper II (Polity, Governance & International Relations)

UPSC: The UPSC IAS mains syllabus often creates confusion among aspirants as multiple subjects and topics are included in one GS paper. Also, many topics overlap the syllabus of two papers. Hence, before beginning the preparation of IAS Mains 2020, it is essential that the aspirants are well versed with the syllabus of all the 9 papers of UPSC IAS Mains 2020. In this article, we have provided the detailed UPSC Mains GS Paper II syllabus. The syllabus has been divided into various sections for the easy understanding of the aspirants.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: GS Paper II Syllabus

Polity Indian Constitution Dispute Redressal Institutions Judicial System Ministries under the GOI Statutory, Regulatory & Quasi-Judicial Bodies Governance Government Policies Role of Civil Services Social Justice Development and management of Social Sector/Services Interstate relations International Relations India and its Neighborhood Important International Institutions Bilateral Agreements

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: GS Paper II Polity Syllabus

➨ Indian Constitution

➨ Dispute Redressal Institutions

RTI

PIL

Tribunals

➨ Judicial System

Three-Tier Structure

Chief Justice of India

SC & HC Judges

Jurisdiction

➨ Ministries under the GOI

Cabinet Ministries

Parliamentary Secretaries

➨ Statutory, Regulatory & Quasi-Judicial Bodies

Election Commission

Union Public Service Commission

State Public Service Commission

Finance Commission

National Commission for SC & STs

Special Officer for Linguistic Minorities

Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Attorney General of India

Advocate General of the State

NITI Aayog

RBI

National Human Rights Commission

State Human Rights Commission

Central Information Commission

Central Vigilance Commission

Central Bureau of Investigation

Lokpal and Lokayuktas

National Commission for Women

National Commission for Backward Classes

National Commission for Minorities

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority

Securities and Exchange Board of India

Competition Commission of India

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission

Atomic Energy Regulatory Board

Central Pollution Control Board

Medical Council of India

Inland Waterways Authority of India

Central Ground Water Authority

Directorate General of Civil Aviation

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India

Bar Council of India

University Grants Commission

Financial Stability and Development Council

All India Council for Technical Education

National Green Tribunal

Competition Appellate Tribunal

Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal

Cyber Appellate Tribunal

Intellectual Property Appellate Board

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: GS Paper II Governance Syllabus

➨ Government Policies

Government Policies & Interventions in Various Sectors

Critical Assessment of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS)

Rationalisation of CSS

Analysis of Main Schemes

Non-Governmental Organisations

Self Help Groups (SHGs)

Societies, Trusts and Cooperatives

Good Governance

E-Governance

Citizens Charters

Accountability and Transparency

➨ Role of Civil Services

Role Played By Civil Services

Bureaucratic Reforms

Citizen-Centric Administration

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: GS Paper II Social Justice Syllabus

➨ Various Schemes for the Vulnerable Sections

➨ Laws, Institutions & Bodies Constituted for Protection of Vulnerable Sections

SCs & STs

Minorities

Children

Elderly

Disabled

Women

Transgender

➨ Developmental Issues of Social Sectors

Status of Literacy in India



Education Structure in India

Challenges Faced by Education Sector in India

Reforms

ndia’s Performance on Various Health Indicators

Weaknesses of Indian Healthcare System

Health Infrastructure in India

Universal Health Coverage

Health Insurance

National Family Health Survey

National Health Policy

National Health Mission

Maternal & Adolescent Health

Antimicrobial Resistance

Disease Burden in India

Measures to Ensure Good Health Outcomes

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: GS Paper II International Relations Syllabus

➨ India and its Neighborhood

India’s Relations With China, Pakistan, Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh. Sri Lanka. Afghanistan. Nepal, Maldives

➨ Important International Institutions

UN & its Agencies

WTO

World Bank

IMF

World Economic Forum

Commonwealth of Nations, etc.

➨ Bilateral Agreements

India’s Bilateral Relations With Major Powers

USA, Russia, Japan

Central Asian Countries

West Asian Countries

African Countries

Australia & New Zealand

EU & European Countries

Latin American Countries

Pacific Countries

➨ Regional & Global Groups

SAARC

BRICS

BIMSTEC

ASEAN & RCEP

India-Africa Forum

SCO

Ashgabat Agreement

Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC)

Raisina Dialogue

Heart of Asia Conference

East Asia Summit

G-20

Asian Development Bank

National Security Summit

Multilateral Nuclear Export Regulatory Regimes: Wassenar, MTCR, Australia Group

Asian Development Bank, etc

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Structure of General Studies Paper-II

The pattern of Mains General Studies Paper-II will consist of 20 questions that need to be attempted in a time frame of 3 hours. The paper is of a total of 250 marks with questions of 10 and 15 marks weightage The word limit for 10 marks questions is 150 and 15 marks questions is 250.



















