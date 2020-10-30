UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Previous Years Question Papers (GS Paper II) 2019 to 2008

UPSC: Before beginning the preparation of IAS Mains 2020, it is essential that the aspirants are well versed with the syllabus and pattern of all the 9 papers of UPSC IAS Mains 2020. One of the best ways to understand the patterns of Mains papers is to refer to the previous year's question papers. On analyzing these papers, candidates get an idea about the weightage of different topics and the number of static and current affairs related questions being asked over the years. Self-assessment is very important for a UPSC aspirant and solving previous year papers along would help assess one’s performance well.

The UPSC Mains syllabus comprises four GS Papers, Essay, and two Optional papers. All the mains papers are descriptive. The GS Paper 1 of the UPSC Mains Exam includes topics related to Polity, Governance, International Relations & Social Justice. Given below are the Previous Year Question Papers (GS Paper II) of the past 12 years:

Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) examination 2020 from January 8, 2021. The UPSC Mains syllabus comprises four GS Papers, one essay paper, and two Optional papers. All the mains papers are descriptive. UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper II, the question paper will contain 20 questions of 10 and 15 marks. The total weightage of the paper is 250 marks.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted every year for the appointment of the various central services including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), an Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Detailed Syllabus for GS Paper II (Polity, Governance & International Relations)






