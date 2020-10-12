UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Detailed Syllabus for GS Paper III (Economics, Environment & Technology)

UPSC: The UPSC Civil Services (Mains) examination 2020 will begin from January 8, 2021. The UPSC Mains syllabus comprises of four GS Papers, Essay, and two Optional papers. All the mains papers are descriptive in nature. The GS Paper 3 of the UPSC Mains Exam includes Economics, Environment, Science & Technology, and Internal Security. In this article, we have provided the of UPSC Mains 2020 GS Paper 3 syllabus in detail.
UPSC Syllabus 2020 - 2021 for Civil Services Prelims & Mains: Download PDF
UPSC IAS Mains General Studies Paper III Syllabus
Economic Development
Indian Economy and related issues
Development and Employment
Government Budgeting
Agriculture
|
Major Crops
Irrigation Systems
Public Distribution System
Science & Technology
|
Developments & their Applications
Intellectual Property Rights
Environment
Conservation
Environmental Pollution
Disaster Management
Internal Security
Challenges to Internal Security
Cyber Security
Security Challenges in Border Areas
UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper III: Economics Syllabus
➨ Indian Economy and related issues
- Planning
- Mobilization of Resources
- Growth and Development (Determinants of Growth & Development, Importance & Limitations of Economic Growth, Jobless Growth, Pro-Poor Growth, Balanced & Unbalanced Growth, Dimensions of Development, Measurement & Indicators of Development)
- Employment
- 12th FYP & Inclusive Growth
➨ Government Budgeting
- Components of the Government Budget
- Changes in the Budgetary Process in 2017
- Measures of Government Deficit
- Fiscal Policy
- Deficit Reduction
- FRBM Act
- Other Types of Budgets – Outcome, Zero-Based, etc.
➨ Land Reforms in India
➨ Changes In Industrial Policy
- Industrial Policy Before 1991
- Industrial Policy After 1991
- Phases of Industrial Growth
- National Manufacturing Policy
- SEZs
- Make in India
➨ Infrastructure Development
- Energy
- Ports
- Roads
- Airports
- Railways
UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper III: Agriculture Syllabus
➨ Major Crops and Cropping Patterns
➨ Types of Irrigation & Irrigation Systems Storage
- Modes and Sources of Irrigation
- Irrigation System
- Progress of Irrigation Under Five Year Plans
- Environmental Effects of Irrigation
- Need for Systemic Irrigation Reforms
- National Water Policy
➨ Transport & Marketing of Agricultural Produce
- Process of Agricultural Marketing - Marketing Channels, Functionaries, Costs, etc.
- Role of FCI
- Regulated Markets
- Warehousing
- Cooperative Marketing
- APMCs
- National Agricultural Market (NAM)
- Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO)
- Contract Farming
➨ E-Technology and Technology Missions Related to Agriculture
➨ Direct & Indirect Farm Subsidies & Minimum Support Prices
➨ Public Distribution System
- Objectives/Significance
- Fair Price Shops, FCI, Ration Cards, Aadhar Linking, etc.
- Shortcomings or Problems Associated with PDS
- Measures to Improve the Loopholes & Lacunaes Associated with PDS
➨ Issues of Buffer Stocks & Food Security
➨ Food Processing & Related Industries in India
UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper III: Science & Technology Syllabus
➨ Developments & their Applications
Chemicals used in Food
Drugs
Cleansing Agents
➨ Important Indian Names associated with Science & Technology
- Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman
- Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose
- Satyendra Nath Bose
- Meghnad Saha
- Homi Jehangir Bhabha
- Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar
- A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
- Vikram Sarabhai
- Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya
- Har Gobind Khorana
- Tessy Thomas
- C.N.R. Rao
➨ New Technology
- IT & Computers
- Space
- Nanotechnology
- Biotechnology
- Robotics
- Defense
- Nuclear
➨ Intellectual Property Rights
- Types of IPR
- IPR Regime in India
- International Agreements Related to IPRs
- Geographical Indicators
UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper III: Environment & Bio-Diversity Syllabus
➨ What is Biodiversity?
- Types of Biodiversity – Genetic, Species, Ecosystem, etc.
- Importance of Biodiversity – Ecosystem Services, BioResources of Economic Importance, Social Benefits, etc.
- Reasons for Loss of Biodiversity
➨ Conservation
- In-situ & Ex-Situ
- Eco-Sensitive Areas
- Ecological Hotspots
- National Guidelines, Legislations & Other Programmes.
- International Agreements & Groupings
➨ Environmental Pollution
- Ozone Layer Depletion and Ozone Hole
- Greenhouse Gas Effect & Global Warming
- Eutrophication
- Desertification
- Acid Rain
- Hazardous Waste, etc.
- Causes/Sources of Pollution & Degradation
- Prevention & Control of Pollution & Degradation
- National Environment Agencies, Legislations and Policies
- International Environment Agencies & Agreements
- Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
➨ Disaster Management
- Types of Disasters
- Management of Disasters
- Government Initiatives on Disaster Management
UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper III: Internal Security
➨ Threats from Non-State Actors
➨ Reasons for Spread of Terrorism and State-Sponsored Terrorism
➨ Institutional Framework to Tackle Internal Security Issues
- NIA
- NATGRID
- MAC
- UAPA
- TADA
- POTA
- NCTC
➨ Role of Media & Social Networking Sites
➨ Cyber Security
➨ Security Challenges & their Management in Border Areas
➨ Various Security Forces & Agencies.
- Central Armed Police Forces
- Central Paramilitary Forces
- Security & Intelligence Agencies – IB. RAW, etc.
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Structure of General Studies Paper-III
- The pattern of Mains General Studies Paper-III will consist of 20 questions that need to be attempted in a time frame of 3 hours.
- The paper is of a total of 250 marks with questions of 10 and 15 marks weightage
- The word limit for 10 marks questions is 150 and 15 marks are 250
