UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Detailed Syllabus for GS Paper III (Economics, Environment & Technology)

UPSC: The UPSC Civil Services (Mains) examination 2020 will begin from January 8, 2021. The UPSC Mains syllabus comprises of four GS Papers, Essay, and two Optional papers. All the mains papers are descriptive in nature. The GS Paper 3 of the UPSC Mains Exam includes Economics, Environment, Science & Technology, and Internal Security. In this article, we have provided the of UPSC Mains 2020 GS Paper 3 syllabus in detail.

UPSC IAS Mains General Studies Paper III Syllabus

Economic Development Indian Economy and related issues Development and Employment Government Budgeting Agriculture Major Crops Irrigation Systems Public Distribution System Science & Technology Developments & their Applications Intellectual Property Rights Environment Conservation Environmental Pollution Disaster Management Internal Security Challenges to Internal Security Cyber Security Security Challenges in Border Areas

UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper III: Economics Syllabus

➨ Indian Economy and related issues

Planning

Mobilization of Resources

Growth and Development (Determinants of Growth & Development, Importance & Limitations of Economic Growth, Jobless Growth, Pro-Poor Growth, Balanced & Unbalanced Growth, Dimensions of Development, Measurement & Indicators of Development)

Employment

12th FYP & Inclusive Growth

➨ Government Budgeting

Components of the Government Budget

Changes in the Budgetary Process in 2017

Measures of Government Deficit

Fiscal Policy

Deficit Reduction

FRBM Act

Other Types of Budgets – Outcome, Zero-Based, etc.

➨ Land Reforms in India

➨ Changes In Industrial Policy

Industrial Policy Before 1991

Industrial Policy After 1991

Phases of Industrial Growth

National Manufacturing Policy

SEZs

Make in India

➨ Infrastructure Development

Energy

Ports

Roads

Airports

Railways

UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper III: Agriculture Syllabus

➨ Major Crops and Cropping Patterns

➨ Types of Irrigation & Irrigation Systems Storage

Modes and Sources of Irrigation

Irrigation System

Progress of Irrigation Under Five Year Plans

Environmental Effects of Irrigation

Need for Systemic Irrigation Reforms

National Water Policy

➨ Transport & Marketing of Agricultural Produce

Process of Agricultural Marketing - Marketing Channels, Functionaries, Costs, etc.

Role of FCI

Regulated Markets

Warehousing

Cooperative Marketing

APMCs

National Agricultural Market (NAM)

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO)

Contract Farming

➨ E-Technology and Technology Missions Related to Agriculture

➨ Direct & Indirect Farm Subsidies & Minimum Support Prices

➨ Public Distribution System

Objectives/Significance

Fair Price Shops, FCI, Ration Cards, Aadhar Linking, etc.

Shortcomings or Problems Associated with PDS

Measures to Improve the Loopholes & Lacunaes Associated with PDS

➨ Issues of Buffer Stocks & Food Security

➨ Food Processing & Related Industries in India

UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper III: Science & Technology Syllabus

➨ Developments & their Applications

Chemicals used in Food

Drugs

Cleansing Agents

➨ Important Indian Names associated with Science & Technology

Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman

Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose

Satyendra Nath Bose

Meghnad Saha

Homi Jehangir Bhabha

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Vikram Sarabhai

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya

Har Gobind Khorana

Tessy Thomas

C.N.R. Rao

➨ New Technology

IT & Computers

Space

Nanotechnology

Biotechnology

Robotics

Defense

Nuclear

➨ Intellectual Property Rights

Types of IPR

IPR Regime in India

International Agreements Related to IPRs

Geographical Indicators

UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper III: Environment & Bio-Diversity Syllabus

➨ What is Biodiversity?

Types of Biodiversity – Genetic, Species, Ecosystem, etc.

Importance of Biodiversity – Ecosystem Services, BioResources of Economic Importance, Social Benefits, etc.

Reasons for Loss of Biodiversity

➨ Conservation

In-situ & Ex-Situ

Eco-Sensitive Areas

Ecological Hotspots

National Guidelines, Legislations & Other Programmes.

International Agreements & Groupings

➨ Environmental Pollution

Ozone Layer Depletion and Ozone Hole

Greenhouse Gas Effect & Global Warming

Eutrophication

Desertification

Acid Rain

Hazardous Waste, etc.

Causes/Sources of Pollution & Degradation

Prevention & Control of Pollution & Degradation

National Environment Agencies, Legislations and Policies

International Environment Agencies & Agreements

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)

➨ Disaster Management

Types of Disasters

Management of Disasters

Government Initiatives on Disaster Management

UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper III: Internal Security

➨ Threats from Non-State Actors

➨ Reasons for Spread of Terrorism and State-Sponsored Terrorism

➨ Institutional Framework to Tackle Internal Security Issues

NIA

NATGRID

MAC

UAPA

TADA

POTA

NCTC

➨ Role of Media & Social Networking Sites

➨ Cyber Security

➨ Security Challenges & their Management in Border Areas

➨ Various Security Forces & Agencies.

Central Armed Police Forces

Central Paramilitary Forces

Security & Intelligence Agencies – IB. RAW, etc.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Structure of General Studies Paper-III

The pattern of Mains General Studies Paper-III will consist of 20 questions that need to be attempted in a time frame of 3 hours. The paper is of a total of 250 marks with questions of 10 and 15 marks weightage The word limit for 10 marks questions is 150 and 15 marks are 250

