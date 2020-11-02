UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Previous Years Question Papers (GS Paper III) 2019 to 2008

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) examination 2020 from January 8, 2021. The UPSC Mains syllabus comprises of four GS Papers, Essay, and two Optional papers. All the mains papers are descriptive. The GS Paper 3 of the UPSC Mains Exam includes Economics, Environment, Science & Technology, and Internal Security.

It takes the right approach, sincere hard work, and commitment to make it through the Civil Services Test. This hard work, however, would only be useful if done in the right direction. For this, candidates should refer to UPSC Mains Papers from the previous year to keep track of the evolving pattern of questions asked in the Mains exam and guide your preparation in the right direction.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Detailed Syllabus for GS Paper III (Economics, Environment & Technology)

The Question Papers of the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam (2019-2008), General Studies Paper III are given below:

As per the revised syllabus in UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper III, 20 questions of 10 and 15 marks will be included in the question paper. The total weight of the paper is 250 marks. Applicants will get an idea of the weighting of various subjects and the amount of static and dynamic questions being posed over the years after reviewing these papers.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts Civil Services Examination for the appointment of the various services including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), an Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.

Also Check: UPSC Mains - Detailed Syllabus for all Optional Papers