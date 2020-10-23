UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Syllabus for English Literature

UPSC: UPSC offers English as an optional subject in the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam. The English Literature optional syllabus for UPSC Mains is dynamic and covers literature from old English used during the medieval and early modern period as well as modern English used from 1900 AD onwards. The English language is also one of the compulsory language papers in UPSC Mains. Candidates with a strong English background and who have an interest in reading novels and poetry collections should take up English Literature as optional.

UPSC Optional Syllabus for English Literature Paper I

Texts for detailed study are listed below. Candidates will also be required to show adequate knowledge of the following topics and movements :

The Renaissance: Elizabethan and Jacobean Drama; Metaphysical Poetry; The Epic and the Mockepic; Neoclassicism; Satire; The Romantic Movement; The Rise of the Novel; The Victorian Age.

Section A

William Shakespeare: King Lear and The Tempest. John Donne. The following poems :

Canonization;

Death be not proud;

The Good Morrow;

On his Mistress going to bed;

The Relic;

John Milton: Paradise Lost, I, II, IV, IX Alexander Pope. The Rape of the Lock. William Wordsworth. The following poems:

Ode on Intimations of Immortality.

Tintern Abbey.

Three years she grew.

She dwelt among untrodden ways.

Michael.

Resolution and Independence.

The World is too much with us.

Milton, thou shouldst be living at this hour.

Upon Westminster Bridge.

Alfred Tennyson: In Memoriam. Henrik Ibsen: A Doll's House.

Section B

Jonathan Swift. Gulliver's Travels. Jane Austen. Pride and Prejudice. Henry Fielding. Tom Jones. Charles Dickens. Hard Times. George Eliot. The Mill on the Floss. Thomas Hardy. Tess of the d'Urbervilles. Mark Twain. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn .

UPSC Optional Syllabus for English Literature PaperII

Texts for detailed study are listed below. Candidates will also be required to show adequate knowledge of the following topics and movements :

Modernism; Poets of the Thirties; The stream of consciousness Novel; Absurd Drama; Colonialism and PostColonialism; Indian Writing in English; Marxist, Psychoanalytical and Feminist approaches to literature; PostModernism.

Section A

William Butler Yeats. The following poems:

Easter 1916

The Second Coming

A Prayer for my daughter.

Sailing to Byzantium.

The Tower.

Among School Children.

Leda and the Swan.

Meru

Lapis Lazuli

T.S. Eliot. The following poems :

The Love Song of J.Alfred Prufrock

Journey of the Magi.

Burnt Norton.

W.H. Auden. The following poems :

Partition

Musee des Beaux Arts

in Memory of W.B. Yeats

Lay your sleeping head, my love

The Unknown Citizen

Consider

Mundus Et Infans

The Shield of Achilles

September 1, 1939

Petition.

John Osborne : Look Back in Anger. Samuel Beckett. Waiting for Godot. Philip Larkin. The following poems :

Next

Please

Deceptions

Afternoons

Days

Mr. Bleaney

A.K. Ramanujan. The following poems :

Looking for a Causim on a Swing

A River

Of Mothers, among other Things

Love Poem for a Wife 1

SamllScale Reflections on a Great House

Obituary

