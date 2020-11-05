UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Urdu Literature Optional Syllabus

UPSC: UPSC IAS Mains optional includes two optional papers of 250 marks each. Urdu is one of the 22 official languages according to the eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution. UPSC offers Urdu literature as one of the optional literature subjects for the UPSC IAS Mains exams. Urdu has a rich and growing body of literary works including poetry, prose, and other literature, and was widely used as the lingua franca in large parts of the country till recently. In this article, we have provided a detailed syllabus of Urdu literature for UPSC IAS Mains 2020.

Also Check: UPSC Mains - Detailed Syllabus for all Optional Papers

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Urdu Literature Paper I

Section A: Development of Urdu Language

a) Development of Indo-Aryan

(i) Old Indo-Aryan

(ii) Middle Indo Aryan

(iii) New Indo Aryan

b) Western Hindi and its dialects Brij Bhasha Khadi Boli, Haryanavi Kannauji, Bundeli-Theories about the origin of Urdu Language c) Dakhani Urdu-Origin and development, its significant linguistic features. d) Social and Cultural roots of Urdu language-and its distinctive features.

Script, Phonology, Morphology, Vocabulary.

Section B

a) Genres and their development :

(i) Poetry : Ghazal, Masnavi, Qasida, Marsia, Rubai, Jadid Nazm,

(ii) Prose : Novel, Short Story, Dastan, Drama, Inshaiya, Khutoot, Biography.

b) Significant features of :

(i) Deccani, Delhi and Lucknow schools

(ii) Sir Syed movement, Romantic movement, Progressive movement, Modernism.

c) Literary Criticism and its development with reference to Hali, Shibli, Kaleemuddin Ahmad, Ehtisham Hussain, Ale-Ahmad Suroor. d) Essay writing (covering literary and imaginative topics)

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Urdu Literature Paper-II

Answers must be written in Urdu.

This paper will require first-hand reading of the texts prescribed and will be designed to test the candidate's critical ability

Section A

Mir Amman Bagho-Babar Ghalib Intikhab-e-Khutoot-e Ghalib Mohd. Husain Nairang-e-Khayal Azad Prem Chand Godan Rajendra Singh Apne Dukh Mujhe Bedi Dedo Abul Kalam Azad Ghubar-e-Khatir

Section B

Mir Intikhab-e-Kalam-e-Mir (Ed. Abdul Haq.) Mir Hasan Sahrul Bayan Ghalib Diwan-e-Ghalib Iqbal Bal-e-Jibrail Firaq Gul-e-Naghma Faiz Dast-e-Saba Akhtruliman Bint-e-Lamhat

Aspirants should always keep a copy of the Optional Syllabus with them as the syllabus is the guiding light for preparation. Mark keywords and restrict your preparation as per the syllabus mentioned. You can also check previous year papers for a better understanding of the kind of questions asked from Urdu Literature optional in previous years.

Also Check:







