UK DElEd Answer Key 2025 OUT at ukdeled.com; Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key PDF

UK DElEd 2025 Answer Key: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar (Nainital) has released the UK DElEd Answer Key 2025 on its official website ukdeled.com. After the completion of the UK DElEd exam, candidates eagerly await the release of the UK DElEd 2025 Answer Key, which provides clarity on their performance and allows them to estimate their scores before the official UK DElEd results. As per the information available on the website, the UK DElEd 2025 answer key has been released on November 25 for the exams held on November 22, 2025. The candidates can raise the objection for UK DElEd answer key 2025 till December 04, 2025. UK DElEd is a state-level examination conducted for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) program at District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and other government-recognised institutions across the state of Uttarakhand.

Direct Link to Download the Uttarakhand DElEd 2025 Answer Key

As per the latest update, the UK DElEd 2025 provisional answer key has been released. The candidates can download their UK DElEd 2025 answer key on the official website of the UK DElEd 2025- ukdeled.com.

UK DElEd 2025 Provisional Answer Key Click here

How to Download UK DElEd 2025 Provisional Answer Key?

Once the answer key is available, candidates can follow these steps to download it:

Step 1: Visit the official UK DElEd 2025 website- ukdeled.com.

Step 2: Look for the ‘UK DElEd Answer Key 2025’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the respective paper/subject for which you appeared.

Step 4: Download the PDF file of the answer key.

Step 5: Cross-check your responses with the provisional answer key.