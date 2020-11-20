UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Syllabus for Sanskrit Literature

UPSC: UPSC offers 28 language literature subjects as optional for UPSC IAS Mains 2020. Sanskrit is the oldest language used in India. Sanskrit has a rich literature and illustrious history of scientific works, epics, fiction, and philosophy. It is a highly specialized language and candidates who have studied Sanskrit as a part of their curriculum should take up this optional. Unlike other optional literature subjects, UPSC specifies which questions in the paper need to be answered in Sanskrit and which to answer in the medium selected by the candidate for other mains papers. The answers required in Sanskrit have to be written in the Devanagari script. Check below the detailed syllabus for UPSC IAS Mains Optional Syllabus for Sanskrit Literature.

Also Check: UPSC Mains - Detailed Syllabus for all Optional Papers

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Sanskrit Literature Paper I

Section A

Significant features of the grammar , with particular stress on Sanjna, Sandhi, Karaka, Samasa, Kartari and Karmani vacyas (voice usages) (to be answered in Sanskrit). (a) Main characteristics of Vedic Sanskrit language.

(b) Prominent features of classical Sanskrit language.

(c) Contribution of Sanskrit to linguistic studies.

General Knowledge of:-

(a) Literary history of Sanskit,

(b) Principal trends of literary criticism

(c) Ramayana,

(d) Mahabharata

(e) The origin and development of literary geners of:

Mahakavya

Rupaka (drama)

Katha

Akhyayika

Campu

Khandakavya

Muktaka Kavya.

Section B

Essentials of Indian Culture with stress on

a) Purusarthas-

b) Samskaras-

c) Varnasramavyavastha

d) Arts and fine arts

e) Technical sciences

5. Trends of Indian Philosophy

a) Mimansa

b) Vedanta

c) Nyaya

d) Vaisesika

e) Sankhya

f) Yoga

g) Bauddha

h) Jaina

i) Carvaka

6. Short Essay in Sanskrit

7. Unseen passage with the questions, to be answered in Sanskrit.

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Sanskrit Literature Paper-II

Section A

Question from Group 4 is to be answered in Sanskrit only. Question from Groups 1, 2 and 3 are to be answered either in Sanskrit or in the medium opted by the candidate.

General study of the following groups:-

Group 1

a) Raghuvamsam-Kalidasa

b) Kumarasambhavam-Kalidasa

c) Kiratarjuniyam-Bharavi

d) Sisupalavadham-Magha

e) Naisadhiyacaritam-Sriharsa

f) Kadambari-Banabhatta

g) Dasakumaracaritam -Dandin

h) Sivarajyodayam-S.B. Varnekar

Group 2

a) Isavasyopanisad

b) Bhagavadgita

c) Sundarakanda of Valmiki's Ramayana

d) Arthasastra of Kautilya

Group 3

a) Svapnavasavadattam- Bhasa

b) Abhijnanasakuntalam- Kalidasa

c) Mrcchakatikam-Sudraka

d) Mudraraksasam-Visakhadatta

e) Uttararamacaritam- Bhavabhuti

f) Ratnavali-Sriharshavardhana

g) Venisamharam- Bhattanarayana

Group 4

Short notes in Sanskrit on the following:-

a) Meghadutam-Kalidasa

b) Nitisatakam-Bhartrhari

c) Panchtantra-

d) Rajatarangini-Kalhana

e) Harsacaritam-Banabhatta

f) Amarukasatakam-Amaruka

g) Gitagovindam-Jayadeva

Section B

Questions from Groups 1 & 2 are to be answered in Sanskrit only. (Questions from Groups 3 & 4 are to be answered in Sanskrit or in the medium opted by the candidate).

This Section will require first-hand reading of the following selected texts:-

Group 1

(a) Raghuvansam-Canto I, Verses 1 to 10

(b) Kumarasambhavam-Canto I, Verses 1 to 10

(c) Kiratarjuniyam-Canto I, Verses 1 to 10

Group 2

(a) Isavasyopanisad-verses-1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 15 and 18

(b) Bhagavatgita II chapter verses 13 to 25

(c) Sundarakandam of Valmiki Canto 15, Verses 15 to 30 (Geeta Press Edition)

Group 3

(a) Meghadutam-verses 1 to 10

(b) Nitisatakam-Verses 1 to 10 (Edited by D.D. Kosambi Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Publication)

(c) Kadambari-Sukanasopadesa (only)

Group 4

(a) Svapnavasavadattam Act VI

(b) Abhijnansakuntalam Act IV verses 15 to 30

(M.R. Kale Edition)

(c) Uttararamacaritam Act 1 verses 31 to 47

(M.R. Kale Edition)

Also Check:













