UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Syllabus for Agriculture Optional Paper

UPSC: The Agriculture optional syllabus for UPSC Mains exam is designed in a way to test the candidates’ ability to understand the subject as science and apply the knowledge to solve the problems faced by the rural people. A major part of the syllabus relates to the issues faced by farmers in the country. Candidates with a farming background or undergraduates in agriculture studies have an edge to ace this optional exam. The UPSC Mains Optional papers are of 250 marks each with a total of 500 marks. In this article, we provide you with the detailed UPSC syllabus for Agriculture optional for the UPSC IAS Mains 2020 exams.
Also Check: UPSC IAS Optional Papers Syllabus:
UPSC Optional Syllabus for Agriculture- Paper I
- a) Ecology and its relevance to man
- natural resources, their sustainable management and conservation.
- Physical and social environment as factors of crop distribution and production.
b) Agro ecology;
- cropping pattern as indicators of environments.
- Environmental pollution and associated hazards to crops, animals and humans.
c) Climate change:
- International conventions and global initiatives.
- Green house effect and global warming.
d) Advance tools for ecosystem analysis
- Remote sensing (RS) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS).
- Cropping patterns in different agro-climatic zones of the country.
- Impact of highyielding and short-duration varieties on shifts in cropping patterns.
- Concepts of various cropping and farming systems.
- Organic and Precision farming.
- Package of practices for production of important cereals, pulses, oil seeds, fibres, sugar, commercial and fodder crops.
- Important features and scope of various types of forestry plantations such as social forestry, agro-forestry, and natural forests.
- Propagation of forest plants.
- Forest products.
- Agro forestry and value addition.
- Conservation of forest flora and fauna.
- Weeds, their characteristics, dissemination and association with various crops;
- their multiplications;
- cultural, biological, and chemical control of weeds.
- Soil- physical, chemical and biological properties.
- Processes and factors of soil formation.
- Soils of India.
- Mineral and organic constituents of soils and their role in maintaining soil productivity.
- Essential plant nutrients and other beneficial elements in soils and plants.
- Principles of soil fertility, soil testing and fertilizer recommendations, integrated nutrient management.
- Biofertilizers. Losses of nitrogen in soil, nitrogen-use efficiency in submerged rice soils, nitrogen fixation in soils.
- Efficient phosphorus and potassium use.
- Problem soils and their reclamation.
- Soil factors affecting greenhouse gas emission.
- Soil conservation, integrated watershed management.
- Soil erosion and its management.
- Dry land agriculture and its problems.
- Technology for stabilizing agriculture production in rain fed areas.
- Water-use efficiency in relation to crop production, criteria for scheduling irrigations, ways and means of reducing runoff losses of irrigation water.
- Rainwater harvesting.
- Drip and sprinkler irrigation.
- Drainage of waterlogged soils, quality of irrigation water, effect of industrial effluents on soil and water pollution.
- Irrigation projects in India.
- Farm management
- scope, importance and characteristics,
- farm planning.
- Optimum resource use and budgeting.
- Economics of different types of farming systems.
- Marketing management
- strategies for development,
- market intelligence.
- Price fluctuations and their cost;
- role of co-operatives in agricultural economy;
- types and systems of farming and factors affecting them.
- Agricultural price policy. Crop Insurance.
- Agricultural extension
- its importance and role,
- methods of evaluation of extension programmes,
- socio-economic survey and status of big, small and marginal farmers and landless agricultural labourers.
- Training programmes for extension workers.
- Role of Krishi Vigyan Kendra's (KVK) in dissemination of Agricultural technologies.
- Non Government Organization (NGO) and self-help group approach for rural development.
UPSC Optional Syllabus for Agriculture- Paper II
- Cell structure, function and cell cycle.
- Synthesis, structure and function of genetic material.
- Laws of heredity.
- Chromosome structure, chromosomal aberrations, linkage and cross-over, and their significance in recombination breeding.
- Polyploidy, euploids and aneuploids.
- Mutations - and their role in crop improvement.
- Heritability, sterility and incompatibility, classification and their application in crop improvement. Cytoplasmic inheritance, sex-linked, sex-influenced and sex-limited characters.
- History of plant breeding.
- Modes of reproduction, selfing and crossing techniques.
- Origin, evolution and domestication of crop plants, the center of origin, the law of homologous series, crop genetic resource conservation and utilization.
- Application of principles of plant breeding, improvement of crop plants.
- Molecular markers and their application in plant improvement.
- Pure-line selection, pedigree, mass, and recurrent selections, combining ability, its significance in plant breeding.
- Heterosis and its exploitation.
- Somatic hybridization.
- Breeding for disease and pest resistance.
- Role of interspecific and intergeneric hybridization.
- Role of genetic engineering and biotechnology in crop improvement.
- Genetically modified crop plants.
- Seed production and processing technologies.
- Seed certification, seed testing and storage.
- DNA finger printing and seed registration.
- Role of public and private sectors in seed production and marketing.
- Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) issues, WTO issues and its impact on Agriculture.
- Principles of Plant Physiology with reference to plant nutrition, absorption, translocation and metabolism of nutrients.
- Soil - water- plant relationship.
- Enzymes and plant pigments
- Photosynthesis- modern concepts and factors affecting the process, aerobic and anaerobic respiration; C3, C4 and CAM mechanisms.
- Carbohydrate, protein and fat metabolism.
- Growth and development; photoperiodism and vernalilzation.
- Plant growth substances and their role in crop production.
- Physiology of seed development and germination; dormancy.
- Stress physiology - draught, salt and water stress.
- Major fruits, plantation crops, vegetables, spices and flower crops.
- Package practices of major horticultural crops.
- Protected cultivation and high tech horticulture.
- Post harvest technology and value addition of fruits and vegetables.
- Landscaping and commercial floriculture.
- Medicinal and aromatic plants.
- Role of fruits and vegetables in human nutrition.
- Diagnosis of pests and diseases of field crops, vegetables, orchard and plantation crops and their economic importance.
- Classification of pests and diseases and their management.
- Integrated pest and disease management.
- Storage pests and their management.
- Biological control of pests and diseases.
- Epidemiology and forecasting of major crop pests and diseases.
- Plant quarantine measures.
- Pesticides, their formulation and modes of action.
- Food production and consumption trends in India.
- Food security and growing population - vision 2020.
- Reasons for grain surplus.
- National and international food policies.
- Production, procurement, distribution constraints.
- Availability of food grains, per capita expenditure on food.
- Trends in poverty, Public Distribution System and Below Poverty Line population, Targeted Public Distribution System (PDS), policy implementation in context to globalization.
- Processing constraints.
- Relation of food production to National Dietary Guidelines and food consumption pattern.
- Food based dietary approaches to eliminate hunger.
- Nutrient deficiency - Micro nutrient deficiency : Protein Energy Malnutrition or Protein Calorie Malnutrition (PEM or PCM), Micro nutrient deficiency and HRD in context of work capacity of women and children.
- Food grain productivity and food security.
Also Check: