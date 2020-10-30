UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Syllabus for Assamese Literature

UPSC: Assamese is one of the 28 language literature subjects offered as optional by UPSC. Assamese has a rich literature and illustrious history of translations, original works, and philosophy. This is a highly specialized subject and candidates who have studied Assamese as a part of their curriculum or have learned it as their mother tongue should take up this optional subject. The paper has to be written in the Assamese script.
UPSC Optional Syllabus for Assamese Literature Paper I
Section A: Language
- History of the origin and development of the Assamese language-its position among the Indo-Aryan Languages-periods in its history.
- Developments of Assamese prose.
- Vowels and consonants of the Assamese languages-rules of phonetic changes with stress on the Assamese coming down from Old Indo-Aryan.
- Assamese vocabulary-and its sources.
- Morphology of the language-conjugation-enclitic definitives and pleonastic suffixes.
- Dialectical divergences-the standard colloquial and the Kamrupi dialect in particulars.
- Assamese scripts-its evolution through the ages till 19th century A.D.
Section B: Literary Criticism and Literary History
- Principles of Literary criticism up to New criticism.
- Different literary genres.
- Development of literary forms in the Assamese.
- Development of literary criticism in Assamese.
- Periods of the literary history of Assam from the earliest beginnings, i.e. from the period of the charyyageets with their socio-cultural background: the proto Assamese-Pre-SankaradevaSankaradeva-post SankaradevaModern period (from the coming of the Britishers)-Post-Independence period. Special emphasis is to be given on the Vaisnavite period, the gonaki, and the post-Independence period.
UPSC Optional Syllabus for Assames Literature Paper-II
This paper will require first-hand reading of the texts prescribed and will be designed to test the candidates' critical ability. Answers must be written in the Assamese.
Section A:
- Ramayana (Ayodhya Kanda only)-by Madhava Kandali.
- Parijat-Harana-by Sankaradeva.
- Rasakrida-by Sankaradeva (From Kirtana Ghosa).
- Bargeet-by Madhavadeva
- Rajasuya-by Madhavadeva.
- Katha-Bhagavata (Books I and II)-by Baikunthanath Bhattacharyya.
- Gurucarit-Katha (Sankaradeva's Part only)-ed. by Maheswar Neog.
Section B
- Mor Jeevan Sonwaran-by Lakshminath Bezbaroa.
- Kripabar Barbaruar Kakatar Topola-by Lakshminath Bezbaroa.
- Pratima-by Chandra Kumar Agarwalla.
- Gaonburha-by Padmanath Gohain Barua.
- Monamati-by Rajanikanta Bordoloi.
- Purani Asamiya Sahitya-by Banikanta Kakati.
- Karengar Ligiri-by Jyotiprasad Agarwalla
- Jeevanar Batat-by Bina Barwa (Birinchi Kumar Barua)
- Mrityunjoy-by Birendrakumar
- Bhattachary-ya
- Samrat-by Navakanta Barua.
Candidates should solve previous years’ questions papers as well as from mock tests to be able to score high marks in the UPSC Assamese Literature exam.
