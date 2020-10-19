UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Syllabus for Medical Science Optional Papers

UPSC: The Medical Science syllabus for UPSC IAS Mains Exam focuses on the candidates’ understanding of the basic concepts and application of knowledge to problems faced by patients. The topics included in the syllabus are related to basic medical knowledge, general medicine, and community medicine. Candidates’ who have studied Medical Science in their undergraduate degree or who work as doctors, biomedical engineers, nurses or pharmacists can take up this optional. In this article, we have provided a detailed Medical Science optional syllabus for UPSC IAS Mains 2020.

Also Check: UPSC IAS Optional Papers Syllabus:

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Medical Science- Paper I

Human Anatomy:

Applied anatomy including blood and nerve supply of upper and lower limbs and joints of shoulder, hip and knee.

Gross anatomy, blood supply and lymphatic drainage of tongue, thyroid, mammary gland, stomach, liver, prostate, gonads and uterus

Applied anatomy of diaphragm, perineum and inguinal region.

Clinical anatomy of kidney, urinary bladder, uterine tubes, vas deferens.

Embryology: Placenta and placental barrier. Development of heart, gut, kidney, uterus, ovary, testis and their common congenital abnormalities.

Central and peripheral autonomic nervous system: Gross and clinical anatomy of ventricles of brain, circulation of cerebrospinal fluid; Neural pathways and lesions of cutaneous sensations, hearing and vision; Cranial nerves, distribution and clinical significance; Components of autonomic nervous system.

Human Physiology:

Conduction and transmission of impulse, mechanism of contraction, neuromuscular transmission, reflexes, control of equilibrium, posture and muscle tone, descending pathways, functions of cerebellum, basal ganglia, Physiology of sleep and consciousness.

Endocrine system: Mechanism of action of hormones, formation, secretion, transport, metabolism, function and regulation of secretion of pancreas and pituitary gland.

Physiology of reproductive system: menstrual cycle, lactation, pregnancy.

Blood: Development, regulation and fate of blood cells.

Cardio-vascular, cardiac output, blood pressure, regulation of cardiovascular functions;

Biochemistry:

Organ function tests-liver, kidney, thyroid

Protein synthesis.

Vitamins and minerals.

Restriction fragment length polymorphism (RFLP).

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

Radio - immunoassays (RIA).

Pathology:

Inflammation and repair, disturbances of growth and cancer, Pathogenesis and histopathology of rheumatic and ischemic heart disease and diabetes mellitus.

Differentiation between benign, malignant, primary and metastatic malignancies, Pathogenesis and histopathology of bronchogenic carcinoma, carcinoma breast, oral cancer, cancer cervix, leukemia, Etiology, pathogenesis and histopathology of - cirrhosis liver, glomerulonephritis, tuberculosis, acute osteomyelitis.

Microbiology:

Humoral and cell mediated immunity

Diseases caused by and laboratory diagnosis of

Meningococcus, Salmonella

Shigella, Herpes, Dengue, Polio

HIV/AIDS, Malaria, E. Histolytica, Giardia

Candida, Cryptococcus, Aspergillus

Pharmacology:

Mechanism of action and side effects of the following drugs

Antipyretics and analgesics, Antibiotics, Antimalaria; Antikala-azar,Antidiabetics

Antihypertensive, Antidiuretics, General and cardiac vasodilators, Antiviral, Antiparasitic, Antifungal, Immunosuppressants

Anticancer

Forensic Medicine and Toxicology:

Forensic examination of injuries and wounds;

Examination of blood and seminal stains;

poisoning, sedative overdose, hanging, drowning, burns,

DNA and finger print study

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Medical Science- Paper-II

General Medicine:

Etiology, clinical features, diagnosis and principles of management (including prevention) of: - Tetanus, Rabies, AIDS, Dengue, Kala-azar, Japanese Encephalitis.

Etiology, clinical features, diagnosis and principles of management of:

Ischaemic heart disease, pulmonary embolism.

Bronchial asthma.

Pleural effusion, tuberculosis, Malabsorption syndromes, acid peptic diseases, Viral hepatitis and cirrhosis of liver.

Glomerulonerphritis and pyelonephritis, renal failure, nephrotic syndrome, renovascular hypertension, complications of diabetes mellitus, coagulation disorders, leukemia, Hypo and hyper thyrodism, meningitis and encephalitis.

Imaging in medical problems, ultrasound, echocardiogram, CT scan, MRI.

Anxiety and Depressive Psychosis and schizophrenia and ECT.

Pediatrics:

Immunization, Baby friendly hospital, congenital cyanotic heart disease, respiratory distress syndrome, broncho - pneumonias, kernicterus.

IMNCI classification and management, PEM grading and management.

ARI and Diarrhea of under five and their management.

Dermatology:

Psoriasis, Allergic dermatitis, scabies, eczema, vitiligo, Stevan Johnson's syndrome, Lichen Planus.

General Surgery:

Clinical features, causes, diagnosis and principles of management of cleft palate, harelip.

Laryngeal tumor, oral and esophageal tumors.

Peripheral arterial diseases, varicose veins, coarctation of aorta

Tumors of Thyroid, Adrenal Glands

Abscess, cancer, fibroadenoma and adenosis of breast.

Bleeding peptic ulcer, tuberculosis of bowel, ulcerative colitis, cancer stomach.

Renal mass,cancer Prostate..

Haemothorax, stones of Gall bladder, Kidney, Ureter and Urinary Bladder.

Management of surgical conditions of Rectum, Anus and Anal canal, Gall bladder and Bile ducts

Splenomegaly, cholecystitis, portal hypertension, liver abscess, peritonitis, carcinoma head of pancreas.

Fractures of spine, Colles' fracture and bone tumors.

Endoscopy

Laprascopic Surgery.

Obstetrics and Gynaecology including Family Planning:

Diagnosis of pregnancy.

Labour management, complications of 3rd stage, Antepartum and postpartum hemorrhage, resuscitation of the newborn, Management of abnormal lie and difficult labour, Management of small for date or premature newborn.

Diagnosis and management of anemia. Preeclampsia and Toxaemias of pregnancy, Management of Post menopausal Syndrome.

Intra-uterine devices, pills, tubectomy and vasectomy. Medical termination of pregnancy including legal aspects.

Cancer cervix.

Leucorrhoea, pelvic pain, infertility, dysfunctional uterine bleeding (DUB), amenorrhoea, Fibroid and prolapse of uterus.

Community Medicine (Preventive and Social Medicine):

Principles, methods, approach and measurements of Epidemiology

Nutrition, nutritional diseases / disorders & Nutrition Programmes.

Health information Collection, Analysis and Presentation.

Objectives, components and critical analysis of National programmes for control/eradication of:

Malaria, Kala-azar, Filaria and Tuberculosis,

HIV/AIDS, STDs and Dengue

Critical appraisal of Health care delivery system.

Health management and administration: Techniques, Tools, Programme Implementation and Evaluation.

Objective, Component, Goals and Status of Reproductive and Child Health, National Rural Health Mission and Millennium Development Goals

Management of hospital and industrial waste.

Also Check:









