UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Syllabus for Nepali Literature

UPSC: Nepali is one of the 28 language literature subjects offered as optional by UPSC. Nepali is an Indo-Aryan language used in parts of Assam, Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh in India. It is included as one of the official languages of the Union of India in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The syllabus of the subject includes the history and development of Nepali literature and language. It also includes grammar, folklore, and various genres of literature in the language. In addition to this, specific works in Nepali also form part of the UPSC Syllabus. Candidates who have studied Nepali as a part of their curriculum or have learned it as their mother tongue should take up this optional subject.

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Nepali Literature Paper I

Section A

History of the origin and development of Nepali as one of the new Indo-Aryan Languages. Fundamentals of Nepali Grammar and phonology :

(i) Nominal forms and categories:—

Gender, Number, Case, Adjectives, Pronouns, Avyayas

(ii) Verbal forms and categories:—

Tense, Aspects, Voice, Roots, and Fixes

(iii) Nepali Swara and Vyanjana;

Major Dialects of Nepali Standardization and Modernisation of Nepali with special reference to language movements (viz. Halanta Bahiskar, Jharrovad, etc.) The teaching of Nepali language in India —Its history and development with special reference to its socio-cultural aspects.

Section B

History of Nepali literature with special reference to its development in India. Fundamental concepts and theories of Literature:

Kavya/Sahitya, Kavya Prayojan, Literary genres, Shabda Shakti, Rasa, Alankara, Tragedy, Comedy, Aesthetics, Stylistics.

Major literary trends and movements—

Swachchhandatavad, Yatharthavad, Astitwavad, Ayamik Movement Contemporary Nepali writings, Postmodernism.

Nepali folklores (the following folk-form only)—Sawai, Jhyaurey, Selo, Sangini, Lahari.

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Nepali Literature Paper-II

This paper will require first-hand reading of the texts prescribed below and questions will be designed to test the candidate's critical acumen.

Section A

1. Santa Jnandil Das Tarun Tapasi(Vishrams III, V, VI, XII, XV, XVIII only) 2. Lekhnath Poudyal Tarun Tapasi(Vishrams III, V, VI, XII, XV, XVIII only) 3. Agam Sing Giri Jaleko Pratibimba Royeko Pratidhwani (The following Poems only-Prasawako Chichyahatsanga Byunjheko Ek Raat, Chhorolai, Jaleko Pratibimba : Royeko Pratidhwani, Hamro Akashmani Pani Hunchha Ujyalo, Tihar). 4. Haribhakta Katuwal Yo Zinadagi Khai Ke Zindagi : (The following poems only-Jeevan : Ek Dristi, Yo Zindagi Khai Ke Zindagi, Akashka Tara Ke Tara, Hamilai Nirdho Nasamjha, Khai Manyata Yahan Atmahutiko Balidan Ko). 5. Balkrishna Sama Prahalad 6. Manbahadur Mukhia Andhyaroma Banchneharu (The following One-Act only-Andhyaroma Banchneharu' ‘Suskera’)

Section B

1. Indra Sundas Sahara. 2. Lilbahadur Chhetri Brahmaputra ko Chheuchhau 3. Rupnarayan Sinha Katha Navaratna (The following stories only—Biteka Kura, Jimmewari Kasko, Dhanamatiko Cinema—Swapna, Vidhwasta Jeevan). 4. Indrabahadur Rai Vipana Katipaya (The following stories only—Raatbhari Huri Chalyo, Jayamaya Aphumatra Lekhapani Aipugi, Bhagi, Ghosh Babu, Chhutuaiyo). 5. Sanu Lama Katha Sampaad (The following stories only—Swasni Manchhey, Khani Tarma Ekdin, Phurbale Gaun Chhadyo, Asinapo Manchhey). 6. Laxmi Prasad Laxmi Nibandha DevkotaSangraha (The following essays only—Sri Ganeshaya Namha, Nepali Sahityako Itihasma Sarvashrestha Purus, Kalpana, Kala Ra Jeevan, Gadha Buddhiman ki Guru?) 7. Ramkrishna Sharma Das Gorkha (The following essays only—Kavi, Samaj Ra Sahitya, Sahityama Sapekshata, Sahityik Ruchiko Praudhata, Nepali Sahityako Pragati).

Candidates should solve previous years’ question papers as well as from mock tests to be able to score high marks in the UPSC Nepali Literature exam.

