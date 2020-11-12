UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Syllabus for Marathi Literature

UPSC: UPSC offers 28 language literature subjects as optional for UPSC IAS Mains 2020. Marathi is the main language used in the state of Maharashtra and is also used in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka. The UPSC Marathi Literature syllabus consists of the grammar of the Marathi language, its history, and dialects. Unlike other literature papers, it also includes concepts related to linguistics in a general sense such as basic functions of language, different factors affecting the development of dialects, etc. It also includes literary criticism of various works by famous writers in Marathi and reading of prose and poetry. Check below the detailed Marathi literature optional syllabus.

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Marathi Literature Paper I

Section A: Language and Folk-Lore

Nature and Functions of Language (with reference to Marathi) Language as a signifying system: Langue and Parole; Basic functions; Poetic language; Standard Language and dialect; Language variations according to social parameters. Linguistic features of Marathi in the thirteenth century and seventeenth century.

Dialects of Marathi Ahirani; Varhadi; Dangi

Marathi Grammar Parts of Speech; Case-system; Prayogvichar (Voice)

Nature and kinds of Folk-lore (with special reference to Marathi) Lok-Geet, Lok Katha, Lok Natya

Section B: History of Literature and Literary Criticism

➟ History of Marathi Literature

From beginning to 1818 AD, with special reference to the Mahanubhava writers, the Varkari poets, the Pandit poets, the Shahirs, Bakhar literature.

From 1850 to 1990, with special reference to developments in the following major forms: Poetry, Fiction (Novel and Short Story), Drama; and major literary currents and movements, Romantic, Realist, Modernist, Dalit Gramin, Feminist.

➟ Literary Criticism

Nature and function of Literature

Evaluation of Literature

Nature, Objectives, and Methods of Criticism

Literature, Culture, and Society

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Marathi Literature Paper-II

Textual study of prescribed literary works. The paper will require first-hand reading of the texts prescribed and will be designed to test the candidate’s critical ability.

Section A: Prose

‘Smritishala'

Mahatma Jotiba Phule "Shetkaryacha Asud; 'Sarvajanik Satyadharma'

S.V. Ketkar 'Brahmankanya;

P.K. Atre 'Sashtang Namaskar'

Sharchchandra Muktibodh 'Jana Hey Volatu Jethe'

Uddhav Shelke 'Shilan'

Baburao Bagul 'Jevha Mi Jaat Chorli Hoti'

Gouri Deshpande 'Ekek Paan Galavaya'

P.I. Sonkamble 'Athavaninche Pakshi'

Section B: Poetry

Namadevanchi Abhangawani' Ed: Inamdar, Relekar, Mirajkar Modern Book Depot, Pune

'Painjan' Ed : M.N. Adwant Sahitya Prasar Kendra, Nagpur

'Damayanti-Swayamvar' By Raghunath Pandit

'Balakvinchi Kavita' By Balkavi

'Vishakha' By Kusumagraj

'Mridgandh' By Vinda Karandikar

'Jahirnama' By Narayan Surve

'Sandhyakalchya Kavita' By Grace

'Ya Sattet Jeev Ramat Nahi' By Namdev Dhasal

The syllabus for Marathi is comprehensive, hence, candidates should analyze the pattern of questions from past years’ papers. Candidates should solve previous years’ questions papers as well as from mock tests to be able to score high marks in the UPSC Marathi Literature exam.

